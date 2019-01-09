Jenkins scores 15 to help VCU beat La Salle 69-63
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) De'Riante Jenkins scored 15 points, Marcus Santos-Silva added 13 points and VCU defeated La Salle 69-63 on Wednesday night.
Marcus Evans added 12 points and eight rebounds for VCU (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10).
Pookie Powell and Isiah Deas scored 15 points each for La Salle (3-11, 1-1).
An altercation broke out with 21 seconds remaining after Santos-Silva fouled Deas. Coaches from both teams spilled onto the floor to help the officials restore order. Santos-Silva was assessed a technical foul and Deas made two free throws to cut VUC's lead to 67-63. Evans closed out the scoring with two free throws.
The Explorers made 1 of 13 from the field during an extended VCU run through much of the second half. La Salle made four field goals in the first 17 minutes of the second half but managed to stay within four points late in the game.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
|9.0
|Pookie Powell missed driving layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on David Beatty
|17.0
|+ 1
|Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|21.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Isiah Deas
|21.0
|Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|20.0
|+ 2
|Malik Crowfield made layup, assist by Marcus Evans
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|69
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|20-53 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|24-34 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|41
|Offensive
|11
|12
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fouls
|27
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
10
|I. Deas G
|11.3 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|36.9 FG%
|
0
|D. Jenkins G
|11.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.9 APG
|35.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Deas G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|D. Jenkins G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Powell
|15
|3
|2
|7/19
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|37
|5
|0
|7
|0
|3
|I. Deas
|15
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/3
|6/7
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|S. Phiri
|6
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Carter
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Kimbrough
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Powell
|15
|3
|2
|7/19
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|37
|5
|0
|7
|0
|3
|I. Deas
|15
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/3
|6/7
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|S. Phiri
|6
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Carter
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Kimbrough
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|11
|7
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|18
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|J. Clark
|9
|6
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|4/6
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|D. Beatty
|7
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|28
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Sullivan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Moultrie
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Mosely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brookins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|38
|10
|21/59
|5/20
|16/20
|27
|200
|10
|2
|19
|11
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins
|15
|4
|1
|4/11
|2/4
|5/8
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Santos-Silva
|13
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|5/8
|4
|27
|2
|3
|0
|3
|3
|M. Evans
|12
|8
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|I. Vann
|12
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|S. Mobley
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins
|15
|4
|1
|4/11
|2/4
|5/8
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Santos-Silva
|13
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|5/8
|4
|27
|2
|3
|0
|3
|3
|M. Evans
|12
|8
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|I. Vann
|12
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|S. Mobley
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Crowfield
|5
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|V. Williams
|4
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|16
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|M. Gilmore
|2
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|M. Simms
|2
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|C. Douglas
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|P. Byrd
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|39
|13
|20/53
|5/17
|24/34
|19
|200
|6
|9
|18
|12
|27
-
ARIZ
STNFRD61
60
2nd 3:28 PACN
-
CSFULL
HAWAII31
31
1st 21.0
-
VANDY
UGA63
82
Final
-
GTOWN
XAVIER75
81
Final
-
16OHIOST
RUT61
64
Final
-
WVU
KSTATE69
71
Final
-
DAYTON
GWASH72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA48
66
Final
-
9VATECH
GATECH52
49
Final
-
LIB
STETSON71
53
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW90
70
Final
-
21MARQET
CREIGH106
104
Final/OT
-
CORN
TOWSON86
74
Final
-
17HOU
TEMPLE69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LAFAY70
85
Final
-
UVM
MAINE73
49
Final
-
RI
RICH78
67
Final
-
DAVID
GMASON61
56
Final
-
UMBC
HARTFD64
66
Final/OT
-
COLG
BUCK81
84
Final
-
STJOES
STBON47
73
Final
-
MASLOW
NH64
68
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK46
59
Final
-
NAVY
AMER63
71
Final
-
LSALLE
VCU63
69
Final
-
ARMY
BU86
82
Final
-
11AUBURN
MISS67
82
Final
-
LEHIGH
HOLY99
94
Final/OT
-
UNF
LPSCMB66
81
Final
-
TXAMCC
NWST62
61
Final
-
ABIL
MCNSE73
72
Final
-
SFA
NICHST73
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK78
69
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT86
89
Final/OT
-
FORD
DUQ61
66
Final
-
CLEM
CUSE53
61
Final
-
NORL
LAMAR78
71
Final/OT
-
BUTLER
SETON75
76
Final
-
FLA
ARK57
51
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST78
77
Final
-
ARIZST
CAL80
66
Final
-
IOWA
NWEST73
63
Final
-
25TCU
7KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UMASS
STLOU62
65
Final
-
MIAMI
13FSU62
68
Final
-
4UVA
BC83
56
Final
-
CSN
UCRIV84
83
Final
-
CPOLY
UCSB56
65
Final
-
SJST
10NEVADA53
92
Final