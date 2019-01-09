LSALLE
No Text

Jenkins scores 15 to help VCU beat La Salle 69-63

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) De'Riante Jenkins scored 15 points, Marcus Santos-Silva added 13 points and VCU defeated La Salle 69-63 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Evans added 12 points and eight rebounds for VCU (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10).

Pookie Powell and Isiah Deas scored 15 points each for La Salle (3-11, 1-1).

An altercation broke out with 21 seconds remaining after Santos-Silva fouled Deas. Coaches from both teams spilled onto the floor to help the officials restore order. Santos-Silva was assessed a technical foul and Deas made two free throws to cut VUC's lead to 67-63. Evans closed out the scoring with two free throws.

The Explorers made 1 of 13 from the field during an extended VCU run through much of the second half. La Salle made four field goals in the first 17 minutes of the second half but managed to stay within four points late in the game.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

  Defensive rebound by Vince Williams 9.0
  Pookie Powell missed driving layup 11.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on David Beatty 17.0
+ 1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Marcus Santos-Silva 21.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Isiah Deas 21.0
  Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva 20.0
+ 2 Malik Crowfield made layup, assist by Marcus Evans 27.0
Team Stats
Points 63 69
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 20-53 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 24-34 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 41
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 27 27
Team 3 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 10 6
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 27 19
Technicals 1 1
35.6 FG% 37.7
25.0 3PT FG% 29.4
80.0 FT% 70.6
La Salle
Starters
P. Powell
I. Deas
S. Phiri
T. Carter
J. Kimbrough
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Powell 15 3 2 7/19 1/6 0/0 2 37 5 0 7 0 3
I. Deas 15 4 1 4/12 1/3 6/7 4 22 0 0 3 2 2
S. Phiri 6 3 3 2/6 1/4 1/2 2 29 1 0 1 0 3
T. Carter 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 14 0 0 1 0 4
J. Kimbrough 0 5 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
E. Croswell
J. Clark
D. Beatty
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
C. Mosely
S. Spencer
M. Brookins
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Croswell 11 7 0 4/4 0/0 3/3 4 18 0 2 0 4 3
J. Clark 9 6 0 2/5 1/2 4/6 4 21 0 0 2 3 3
D. Beatty 7 4 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 28 3 0 2 0 4
C. Sullivan 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Moultrie 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 1
C. Mosely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 38 10 21/59 5/20 16/20 27 200 10 2 19 11 27
VCU
Starters
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
M. Evans
I. Vann
S. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins 15 4 1 4/11 2/4 5/8 1 29 1 0 1 0 4
M. Santos-Silva 13 6 1 4/6 0/0 5/8 4 27 2 3 0 3 3
M. Evans 12 8 2 4/11 1/3 3/4 3 32 1 0 4 0 8
I. Vann 12 4 1 3/6 1/3 5/6 3 25 1 0 4 0 4
S. Mobley 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 2 2 1 1
Bench
M. Crowfield
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
M. Simms
C. Douglas
P. Byrd
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Crowfield 5 1 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 0
V. Williams 4 6 1 1/3 0/0 2/4 1 16 0 1 2 2 4
M. Gilmore 2 3 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 1 2 0 3
M. Simms 2 2 1 0/4 0/3 2/2 1 13 0 0 1 2 0
C. Douglas 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 2 0 3 0
P. Byrd 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 39 13 20/53 5/17 24/34 19 200 6 9 18 12 27
