Hammonds' big finish leads Georgia past Vanderbilt, 82-63
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) After missing each of his four shots in a scoreless first half, Rayshaun Hammonds found a positive attitude.
He also found his shot.
Hammonds scored 19 points, all in the second half, and Georgia bounced back from an ugly loss in its Southeastern Conference opener to beat Vanderbilt 82-63 on Wednesday night.
Derek Ogbeide had 15 points and nine rebounds for Georgia (9-5, 1-1 SEC). The Bulldogs led only 56-55 before finally pulling away with an 18-2 run.
Saben Lee led Vanderbilt (9-5, 0-2) with 12 points. Simisola Shittu had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The win was especially important for first-year coach Tom Crean's Bulldogs following their most lopsided defeat in 60 years, a 96-50 loss at No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.
''There was no woe is me, how did this happen to us?'' Crean said, adding the strong play against the Commodores was ''definitely a step'' in his team's maturity.
Hammonds said he didn't fully distance himself from the Tennessee game until his big second half.
''In the first half I was letting it linger in my head, but then I sat on the bench and thought about it and came back with a positive attitude,'' Hammonds said.
Forward Aaron Nesmith had nine points in his first start, joining Shittu to give Vanderbilt two freshmen in its first five.
Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said the final eight minutes have been ''an Achilles' heel for us ... and today lived true to that.''
Nicolas Claxton drew three fouls in the first seven minutes of the second half and went to the bench with Georgia leading 48-41. Hammonds filled the void with a 3-point play and another basket for a 53-41 advantage.
The Commodores answered with a 14-3 run, capped by Matt Ryan's 3-pointer, to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 56-55.
Crean called a timeout and put Claxton and Ogbeide back in the game. The return of the starting forwards sparked the 18-2 run to put the game away.
''We just couldn't get momentum back from that,'' Drew said.
William ''Turtle'' Jackson and Tyree Crump sank consecutive 3-pointers to spark Georgia's run. Jackson added another 3-pointer later in the run.
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: The Commodores were resilient in keeping the game close in the second half before Georgia's late run. Shittu, the native of Canada coming off a career-high 21 points in a loss at Mississippi on Saturday, made only 5 of 15 shots from the field.
Georgia: The Bulldogs showed the competitive fire late in the game Crean said was missing at Tennessee. Jackson's 3-pointers were a good sign the senior guard can regain his confidence and give Georgia much-needed backcourt leadership. Georgia showed some improvement in its long-range shooting. After making 1 of 20 3-pointers at Tennessee, the Bulldogs were good on 9 of 26 3s.
QUICK SECOND START
Hammonds' turnaround started only 14 seconds into the second half when the 6-foot-8 sophomore sank a 3-pointer that set the pace for a strong finish for Georgia. ''He comes out in the second half and bangs a shot and looks good doing it,'' Crean said.
T FOR DREW
Drew was called for a technical foul early in the second half as he protested to officials that a foul should have been called on Claxton's block on Shittu under the basket.
BLOCKS LEADER
Claxton had nine points, 12 rebounds and five of Georgia's 12 blocked shots. Claxton leads the SEC with 44 blocks.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: Visits No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday.
Georgia: Visits No. 11 Auburn on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Shooting foul on Amanze Ngumezi
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|32.0
|Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Nesmith
|39.0
|Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot
|41.0
|+ 1
|Tyree Crump made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Personal foul on Maxwell Evans
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
|1:08
|E'Torrion Wilridge missed jump shot
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|82
|Field Goals
|23-70 (32.9%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|43
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|2
|12
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 9-5
|82.0 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Georgia 9-5
|76.9 PPG
|46.1 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Lee G
|12.2 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.8 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|13.8 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|52.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Lee G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|R. Hammonds F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.9
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|12
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Shittu
|10
|14
|3
|5/15
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|A. Nesmith
|9
|8
|0
|3/10
|1/6
|2/4
|4
|29
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Y. Wetzell
|8
|5
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Ryan
|3
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|12
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Shittu
|10
|14
|3
|5/15
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|A. Nesmith
|9
|8
|0
|3/10
|1/6
|2/4
|4
|29
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Y. Wetzell
|8
|5
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Ryan
|3
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|10
|4
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Toye
|6
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Moyer
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|36
|8
|23/70
|6/25
|11/15
|22
|200
|8
|2
|10
|13
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|19
|6
|0
|6/13
|2/6
|5/5
|3
|29
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|D. Ogbeide
|15
|9
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|T. Hightower
|11
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Claxton
|9
|12
|1
|3/10
|0/3
|3/7
|4
|29
|2
|5
|1
|2
|10
|W. Jackson II
|8
|1
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|19
|6
|0
|6/13
|2/6
|5/5
|3
|29
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|D. Ogbeide
|15
|9
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|T. Hightower
|11
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Claxton
|9
|12
|1
|3/10
|0/3
|3/7
|4
|29
|2
|5
|1
|2
|10
|W. Jackson II
|8
|1
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|8
|1
|4
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Sargiunas
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Wilridge
|4
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|T. Fagan
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A. Ngumezi
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|40
|13
|28/60
|9/26
|17/23
|14
|200
|4
|12
|12
|11
|29
-
CSFULL
HAWAII41
50
2nd 10:23
-
VANDY
UGA63
82
Final
-
GTOWN
XAVIER75
81
Final
-
16OHIOST
RUT61
64
Final
-
WVU
KSTATE69
71
Final
-
DAYTON
GWASH72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA48
66
Final
-
9VATECH
GATECH52
49
Final
-
CORN
TOWSON86
74
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW90
70
Final
-
LIB
STETSON71
53
Final
-
21MARQET
CREIGH106
104
Final/OT
-
17HOU
TEMPLE69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LAFAY70
85
Final
-
UVM
MAINE73
49
Final
-
RI
RICH78
67
Final
-
UMBC
HARTFD64
66
Final/OT
-
DAVID
GMASON61
56
Final
-
COLG
BUCK81
84
Final
-
STJOES
STBON47
73
Final
-
MASLOW
NH64
68
Final
-
NAVY
AMER63
71
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK46
59
Final
-
11AUBURN
MISS67
82
Final
-
ARMY
BU86
82
Final
-
LSALLE
VCU63
69
Final
-
LEHIGH
HOLY99
94
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NWST62
61
Final
-
ABIL
MCNSE73
72
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB66
81
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK78
69
Final
-
SFA
NICHST73
78
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT86
89
Final/OT
-
CLEM
CUSE53
61
Final
-
FORD
DUQ61
66
Final
-
NORL
LAMAR78
71
Final/OT
-
BUTLER
SETON75
76
Final
-
FLA
ARK57
51
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST78
77
Final
-
ARIZST
CAL80
66
Final
-
IOWA
NWEST73
63
Final
-
25TCU
7KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UMASS
STLOU62
65
Final
-
4UVA
BC83
56
Final
-
MIAMI
13FSU62
68
Final
-
CSN
UCRIV84
83
Final
-
CPOLY
UCSB56
65
Final
-
ARIZ
STNFRD75
70
Final
-
SJST
10NEVADA53
92
Final