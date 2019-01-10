Lyons scores 21 to lift Furman past VMI 89-57
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) Jordan Lyons had 21 points as Furman easily beat VMI 89-57 on Thursday night.
Clay Mounce had 16 points for Furman (15-2, 4-1 Southern Conference). Tre Clark added 13 points and Andrew Brown chipped in with 11.
Jake Stephens had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (6-10, 0-4). Myles Lewis added 11 points. Garrett Gilkeson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Bubba Parham, who led the Keydets in scoring heading into the matchup with 22 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Furman takes on UNC Greensboro (14-3, 3-1) on the road on Saturday. VMI faces Wofford (13-4, 5-0) at home on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|24.0
|Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Jaylon Pugh made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Jaylon Pugh made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Ta'Vonne Bond
|39.0
|+ 1
|Sarju Patel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Sarju Patel made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Shooting foul on Jalen Slawson
|48.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mike Bothwell, stolen by Greg Parham
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson
|1:04
|Tragen Fahl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|57
|Field Goals
|29-64 (45.3%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|15-34 (44.1%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|16-17 (94.1%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|32
|29
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|21
|10
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|18
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Lyons G
|16.9 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|2.1 APG
|37.8 FG%
|
34
|J. Stephens C
|6.0 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lyons G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Stephens C
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|44.1
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|94.1
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyons
|21
|2
|2
|7/15
|4/11
|3/3
|0
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Mounce
|16
|6
|3
|6/8
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|M. Rafferty
|10
|6
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|6/7
|0
|28
|7
|1
|3
|2
|4
|A. Hunter
|6
|4
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Gurley
|2
|6
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Clark
|13
|1
|2
|6/11
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|A. Brown
|11
|3
|1
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Bothwell
|8
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|5/5
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Pugh
|2
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Schuck
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Swanson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Slawson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|89
|36
|21
|29/64
|15/34
|16/17
|14
|200
|11
|4
|11
|4
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lewis
|11
|4
|1
|5/9
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|G. Gilkeson
|10
|7
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|B. Parham
|6
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|G. Parham
|4
|4
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Creammer
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Stephens
|15
|9
|1
|6/10
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|2
|4
|2
|7
|T. Bond
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Patel
|4
|4
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Arnold
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Fahl
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Vereen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ratliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|33
|10
|21/57
|5/22
|10/15
|14
|200
|6
|2
|18
|4
|29
