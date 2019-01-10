FURMAN
Furman
Paladins
15-2
away team logo
89
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP3
Thu Jan. 10
7:00pm
BONUS
57
TF 7
home team logo
VMI
VMI
Keydets
6-10
ML: -891
VMI +12.5, O/U 148.5
ML: +626
FURMAN
VMI

No Text

Lyons scores 21 to lift Furman past VMI 89-57

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) Jordan Lyons had 21 points as Furman easily beat VMI 89-57 on Thursday night.

Clay Mounce had 16 points for Furman (15-2, 4-1 Southern Conference). Tre Clark added 13 points and Andrew Brown chipped in with 11.

Jake Stephens had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (6-10, 0-4). Myles Lewis added 11 points. Garrett Gilkeson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bubba Parham, who led the Keydets in scoring heading into the matchup with 22 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Furman takes on UNC Greensboro (14-3, 3-1) on the road on Saturday. VMI faces Wofford (13-4, 5-0) at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams 24.0
  Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Jaylon Pugh made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Jaylon Pugh made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Ta'Vonne Bond 39.0
+ 1 Sarju Patel made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Sarju Patel made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Shooting foul on Jalen Slawson 48.0
  Lost ball turnover on Mike Bothwell, stolen by Greg Parham 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson 1:04
  Tragen Fahl missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
Team Stats
Points 89 57
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 15-34 (44.1%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 16-17 (94.1%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 32 29
Team 1 4
Assists 21 10
Steals 11 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 11 18
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Lyons G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
J. Stephens C
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Furman 15-2 385189
home team logo VMI 6-10 243357
VMI +12.5, O/U 148.5
Cameron Hall Lexington, VA
VMI +12.5, O/U 148.5
Cameron Hall Lexington, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Furman 15-2 80.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo VMI 6-10 75.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
23
J. Lyons G 16.9 PPG 1.8 RPG 2.1 APG 37.8 FG%
34
J. Stephens C 6.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.0 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Lyons G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
34
J. Stephens C 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
45.3 FG% 36.8
44.1 3PT FG% 22.7
94.1 FT% 66.7
Furman
Starters
J. Lyons
C. Mounce
M. Rafferty
A. Hunter
N. Gurley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyons 21 2 2 7/15 4/11 3/3 0 30 1 0 0 0 2
C. Mounce 16 6 3 6/8 4/5 0/0 1 28 1 1 0 0 6
M. Rafferty 10 6 5 2/7 0/1 6/7 0 28 7 1 3 2 4
A. Hunter 6 4 5 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 4
N. Gurley 2 6 1 1/8 0/3 0/0 4 24 0 1 2 2 4
Bench
T. Clark
A. Brown
M. Bothwell
J. Pugh
J. Williams
B. Schuck
R. Swanson
J. Slawson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Clark 13 1 2 6/11 1/4 0/0 2 23 1 1 2 0 1
A. Brown 11 3 1 4/7 3/4 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 0 3
M. Bothwell 8 1 0 1/2 1/1 5/5 1 7 1 0 2 0 1
J. Pugh 2 4 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 4
J. Williams 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2
B. Schuck 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Swanson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Slawson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
Total 89 36 21 29/64 15/34 16/17 14 200 11 4 11 4 32
VMI
Starters
M. Lewis
G. Gilkeson
B. Parham
G. Parham
T. Creammer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lewis 11 4 1 5/9 0/1 1/4 2 23 0 0 3 0 4
G. Gilkeson 10 7 2 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 29 2 0 2 0 7
B. Parham 6 1 3 1/6 0/3 4/5 2 32 0 0 4 0 1
G. Parham 4 4 1 1/8 1/5 1/2 0 31 1 0 1 0 4
T. Creammer 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 3 1 3
Bench
J. Stephens
T. Bond
S. Patel
C. Arnold
T. Fahl
A. Vereen
W. Miller
J. Ratliffe
R. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Stephens 15 9 1 6/10 3/5 0/0 3 24 0 2 4 2 7
T. Bond 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 2 0 1 0 0
S. Patel 4 4 1 1/7 0/3 2/2 0 27 1 0 0 1 3
C. Arnold 3 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
T. Fahl 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Vereen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ratliffe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 10 21/57 5/22 10/15 14 200 6 2 18 4 29
