PORT
BYU

No Text

Childs scores 28 and BYU runs away from Portland 79-56

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 11, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Yoeli Childs scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and BYU broke away to defeat Portland 79-56 in its West Coast Conference home opener Thursday night.

Childs pulled down 12 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season and third in a row.

BYU led 36-30 at halftime, but Childs helped push the lead to 13, 43-30, with a putback. McKay Cannon sparked the getaway run with a steal and a fast-break layup. Cannon stole the ball again on Portland's next possession and Connor Harding knocked down a 3. The 7-0 run happened in little more than 90 seconds. Cannon finished with 11 points and four steals.

BYU (10-8, 2-1) shot 54 percent in the second half and finished at 49 percent from the floor, 27 of 55. The Cougars scored 26 points in the paint and added 22 off 17 Portland turnovers.

Franklin Porter scored 14 and JoJo Walker 10 to lead Portland (7-10, 0-2).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Walker
Y. Childs
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
21.6 Pts. Per Game 21.6
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
42.5 Field Goal % 55.1
39.7 Three Point % 29.4
75.0 Free Throw % 74.2
  Shot clock violation turnover on Brigham Young 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Brigham Young 0.0
  McKay Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Theo Akwuba made dunk, assist by JoJo Walker 28.0
  Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker 33.0
  Taylor Maughan missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Franklin Porter, stolen by McKay Cannon 48.0
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs 1:26
Team Stats
Points 56 79
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 34
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 23 26
Team 2 3
Assists 7 16
Steals 4 10
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
F. Porter G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
Y. Childs F
28 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Portland 7-10 302656
home team logo Brigham Young 10-8 364379
BYU -17, O/U 155.5
Marriott Center Provo, UT
BYU -17, O/U 155.5
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Portland 7-10 71.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 10-8 83.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
13
F. Porter G 7.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.9 APG 44.8 FG%
23
Y. Childs F 21.6 PPG 10.2 RPG 2.6 APG 54.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
F. Porter G 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
23
Y. Childs F 28 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 49.1
26.1 3PT FG% 34.6
75.0 FT% 80.0
Portland
Starters
J. Walker
M. Shaver Jr.
J. McSwiggan
T. Diabate
T. Akwuba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 10 2 3 3/7 2/6 2/2 2 33 0 0 3 1 1
M. Shaver Jr. 9 5 0 4/10 1/3 0/0 2 27 0 0 4 1 4
J. McSwiggan 8 4 1 2/7 0/3 4/4 0 34 0 0 1 1 3
T. Diabate 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 3 14 1 0 2 1 2
T. Akwuba 2 7 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 4 25 0 1 0 3 4
Starters
J. Walker
M. Shaver Jr.
J. McSwiggan
T. Diabate
T. Akwuba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 10 2 3 3/7 2/6 2/2 2 33 0 0 3 1 1
M. Shaver Jr. 9 5 0 4/10 1/3 0/0 2 27 0 0 4 1 4
J. McSwiggan 8 4 1 2/7 0/3 4/4 0 34 0 0 1 1 3
T. Diabate 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 3 14 1 0 2 1 2
T. Akwuba 2 7 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 4 25 0 1 0 3 4
Bench
F. Porter
C. Clark
X. Hallinan
H. Hogland
J. Tryon
M. Porter
T. Fahrensohn
B. Smith
W. Watson
M. Turner
J. Phillips
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Porter 14 1 1 3/8 2/5 6/7 2 26 1 0 2 0 1
C. Clark 5 3 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 3
X. Hallinan 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
H. Hogland 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 9 1 0 2 0 1
J. Tryon 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 3
M. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 30 7 19/51 6/23 12/16 18 200 4 1 17 7 23
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
M. Cannon
C. Harding
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 28 12 3 9/13 2/4 8/9 3 30 0 1 3 3 9
M. Cannon 11 4 3 4/8 1/5 2/2 2 36 4 0 0 0 4
C. Harding 8 2 1 2/5 2/3 2/2 1 22 0 2 1 0 2
T. Haws 6 3 7 2/5 0/3 2/2 3 23 1 0 1 0 3
L. Worthington 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 1 2
Starters
Y. Childs
M. Cannon
C. Harding
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 28 12 3 9/13 2/4 8/9 3 30 0 1 3 3 9
M. Cannon 11 4 3 4/8 1/5 2/2 2 36 4 0 0 0 4
C. Harding 8 2 1 2/5 2/3 2/2 1 22 0 2 1 0 2
T. Haws 6 3 7 2/5 0/3 2/2 3 23 1 0 1 0 3
L. Worthington 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
Z. Seljaas
R. Bergersen
N. Emery
G. Baxter
D. Nixon
K. Lee
T. Maughan
J. Hardnett
E. Troy
J. Wade
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 8 2 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 18 1 1 1 0 2
R. Bergersen 7 2 1 3/5 1/3 0/1 1 17 0 0 1 0 2
N. Emery 6 1 1 2/6 1/3 1/2 2 19 2 0 2 0 1
G. Baxter 3 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 10 1 0 1 1 0
D. Nixon 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
K. Lee 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Maughan 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 31 16 27/55 9/26 16/20 21 200 10 4 10 5 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores