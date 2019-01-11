Childs scores 28 and BYU runs away from Portland 79-56
PROVO, Utah (AP) Yoeli Childs scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and BYU broke away to defeat Portland 79-56 in its West Coast Conference home opener Thursday night.
Childs pulled down 12 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season and third in a row.
BYU led 36-30 at halftime, but Childs helped push the lead to 13, 43-30, with a putback. McKay Cannon sparked the getaway run with a steal and a fast-break layup. Cannon stole the ball again on Portland's next possession and Connor Harding knocked down a 3. The 7-0 run happened in little more than 90 seconds. Cannon finished with 11 points and four steals.
BYU (10-8, 2-1) shot 54 percent in the second half and finished at 49 percent from the floor, 27 of 55. The Cougars scored 26 points in the paint and added 22 off 17 Portland turnovers.
Franklin Porter scored 14 and JoJo Walker 10 to lead Portland (7-10, 0-2).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|21.6
|Pts. Per Game
|21.6
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|10.2
|Reb. Per Game
|10.2
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|55.1
|39.7
|Three Point %
|29.4
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|74.2
|Shot clock violation turnover on Brigham Young
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
|0.0
|McKay Cannon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Theo Akwuba made dunk, assist by JoJo Walker
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by JoJo Walker
|33.0
|Taylor Maughan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Bad pass turnover on Franklin Porter, stolen by McKay Cannon
|48.0
|+ 1
|Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|+ 1
|Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Shooting foul on Theo Akwuba
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|79
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|34
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Portland 7-10
|71.1 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Brigham Young 10-8
|83.8 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|37.3
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|10
|2
|3
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. Shaver Jr.
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. McSwiggan
|8
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Diabate
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Akwuba
|2
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|25
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|10
|2
|3
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. Shaver Jr.
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. McSwiggan
|8
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Diabate
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Akwuba
|2
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|25
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Porter
|14
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|6/7
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Clark
|5
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|X. Hallinan
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Hogland
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Tryon
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahrensohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|30
|7
|19/51
|6/23
|12/16
|18
|200
|4
|1
|17
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Childs
|28
|12
|3
|9/13
|2/4
|8/9
|3
|30
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|M. Cannon
|11
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|36
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Harding
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|T. Haws
|6
|3
|7
|2/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Worthington
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Childs
|28
|12
|3
|9/13
|2/4
|8/9
|3
|30
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|M. Cannon
|11
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|36
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Harding
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|T. Haws
|6
|3
|7
|2/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. Worthington
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Bergersen
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Emery
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|G. Baxter
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Nixon
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Maughan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|31
|16
|27/55
|9/26
|16/20
|21
|200
|10
|4
|10
|5
|26
-
FURMAN
VMI89
57
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER73
76
Final
-
CINCY
TULSA70
65
Final/OT
-
MILW
OAK67
64
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN72
43
Final
-
DEL
NCWILM82
69
Final
-
HOFSTRA
WMMARY93
90
Final/3OT
-
ORAL
IPFW69
94
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR65
61
Final
-
SFTRPA
LIU74
67
Final
-
RADFRD
USCUP79
72
Final
-
CHARLO
FIU66
69
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI74
90
Final
-
MNMTH
QUINN83
89
Final/2OT
-
CALBPTST
UMKC68
84
Final
-
WCAR
MERCER80
84
Final
-
PRESBY
HIGHPT58
74
Final
-
NCASHV
LONGWD62
67
Final
-
BRYANT
MOUNT66
59
Final
-
LALAF
GAST76
89
Final
-
ETNST
CIT98
73
Final
-
STPETE
FAIR57
60
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU78
79
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP90
86
Final
-
CCTST
FDU103
96
Final/2OT
-
ODU
FAU73
80
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
70
Final/OT
-
WISGB
DTROIT83
101
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS79
78
Final
-
SMU
UCONN64
76
Final
-
TXARL
APPST82
72
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP82
94
Final
-
UAB
LATECH53
64
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT60
77
Final
-
TROY
ARKLR59
73
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA75
69
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
85
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK92
91
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST66
78
Final
-
RICE
TXSA79
95
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI63
78
Final
-
SALAB
ARKST65
66
Final
-
MTSU
USM70
77
Final
-
2MICH
ILL79
69
Final
-
MURYST
TNMART98
77
Final
-
EILL
JAXST62
69
Final
-
PEAY
SEMO78
60
Final
-
EKY
TNST81
82
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH69
78
Final/OT
-
WASHST
COLO60
92
Final
-
ROBERT
STFRAN52
49
Final
-
NTEXAS
UTEP58
51
Final
-
UCLA
OREG87
84
Final/OT
-
GC
NMEXST75
77
Final
-
PORT
BYU56
79
Final
-
ECU
MEMP72
78
Final
-
PSU
NEB64
70
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH71
78
Final
-
WASH
UTAH69
53
Final
-
UCDAV
UCIRV69
71
Final/OT
-
MONST
IDAHO77
67
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
79
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA64
67
Final
-
UOP
5GONZAG36
67
Final