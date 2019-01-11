Brey scores 26 as Colorado beat Washington State 92-60
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Colorado put a tough road stretch in the rear-view mirror with a big win at home.
Tyler Bey scored a career-high 26 points, Shane Gatling had 17 and the Colorado Buffaloes routed short-handed Washington State 92-60 Thursday night for its first conference win of the season.
''I think that we just played for each other today, we found our groove,'' Bey said. ''The groove that we had at the beginning of the season when we were winning games. Then we had that slump but we are working through it. On Saturday (against Washington) we are going to have an even better game. I guarantee it.''
Bey added 10 rebounds for his seventh career double-double. D'Shawn Schwartz added 16 points and McKinley Wright IV had 10 for Colorado (10-5, 1-2 Pac-12), which opened conference play last week with losses at Arizona and Arizona State and finish 2-4 on a six-game road trip.
''It feels great. We definitely needed that for our confidence but we're not satisfied,'' Schwartz said.
It was the fifth straight loss for Washington State, which was held to a season low in points and remained winless away from home this season, dropping to 0-7. Washington State (7-8, 0-2) was without its leading scorer, Robert Franks Jr., who missed a fourth game due to a hip contusion.
Marvin Cannon had 14 points to lead the Cougars, who have yet to win in eight trips to Boulder. Jeff Pollard and Isaiah Wade added 12 points apiece.
''They ran waves and waves of athletes at us and really took control of the game again,'' Cougars coach Ernie Kent said. ''It's a learning lesson for particularly these new guys. We are going to have to regroup out here on the road and play with a lot more toughness.''
Trailing by 16 at the half, the Cougars put together a 7-0 burst, including a 3-pointer by Ahmed Ali to narrow the deficit to 43-34. But the Buffaloes regrouped after a timeout, scoring nine of the next 11 points, with Schwartz chipping in a couple of baskets as Colorado rebuilt its lead to 14 points.
By the time Bey converted a 3-point play with 7:16 left, the Buffaloes were in front by 26 points and Washington State was without Wade and CJ Elleby after they fouled out within a minute of each other.
Washington State scored the first five points before the Buffaloes responded with a 16-0 run capped by Wright' fast-break layup off a steal. By halftime, the Buffaloes had stretched their lead to 41-25, helped by the hot-shooting Bey, who scored 15 before the break.
TAKING HIS SHOTS
Gatling also scored a career-best, a product in part, he said, of a film review with coaches in which he realized he had passed up on some open looks. ''I am definitely feeling more confident now, especially after watching film with my coaches,'' he said. ''They kept telling me to stop passing up on shots, and when I have a little bit of space to shoot it. I have been putting in extra hours in the gym. My teammates keep trusting me, and whenever I am open, I shoot it.''
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars came in as the highest scoring team in the Pac-12 but were overcome by their struggles on the road and continued to miss their top scorer, Robert Franks, who remains sidelined by injury.
Colorado: The Buffaloes returned from a six-game road swing - their longest in the regular season since 1986 - with a big effort at home to regain their footing. Their defense figured prominently in the win, limiting the Cougars to 2-of-18 shooting from 3-point range. Washington State came in averaging 9.9 made 3s per game.
UP NEXT
Washington State: Wraps up a road swing at Utah on Saturday night.
Colorado: Hosts Washington on Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|33.8
|Three Point %
|25.0
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|+ 2
|Carter Skaggs made jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|45.0
|Eli Parquet missed layup
|47.0
|Bad pass turnover on Carter Skaggs
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|1:13
|Daylen Kountz missed jump shot
|1:15
|+ 1
|Aljaz Kunc made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|+ 1
|Aljaz Kunc made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Personal foul on Daylen Kountz
|1:30
|+ 2
|Alexander Strating made layup, assist by Daylen Kountz
|1:33
|Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|92
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|35-64 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-18 (11.1%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|41
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|15
|27
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|5
|20
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 7-8
|81.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Colorado 10-5
|76.6 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cannon
|14
|5
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|31
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Pollard
|12
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Ali
|8
|2
|0
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Elleby
|6
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/4
|2/3
|5
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|V. Daniels
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cannon
|14
|5
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|31
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Pollard
|12
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Ali
|8
|2
|0
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Elleby
|6
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/4
|2/3
|5
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|V. Daniels
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wade
|12
|6
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Robinson
|4
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Skaggs
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Kunc
|2
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Cooper
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chidom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|23
|5
|21/57
|2/18
|16/19
|18
|200
|6
|2
|12
|8
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|26
|10
|1
|10/13
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|24
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|D. Schwartz
|16
|7
|4
|7/12
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|M. Wright IV
|10
|2
|7
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|3/6
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Kountz
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|26
|10
|1
|10/13
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|24
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|D. Schwartz
|16
|7
|4
|7/12
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|M. Wright IV
|10
|2
|7
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|3/6
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Kountz
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gatling
|17
|0
|0
|5/10
|5/10
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Parquet
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Strating
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Battey
|2
|14
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|5
|9
|A. Martinka
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ersek
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. McQuade
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|40
|20
|35/64
|11/27
|11/18
|16
|200
|6
|3
|12
|13
|27
-
FURMAN
VMI89
57
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER73
76
Final
-
CINCY
TULSA70
65
Final/OT
-
MILW
OAK67
64
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN72
43
Final
-
DEL
NCWILM82
69
Final
-
HOFSTRA
WMMARY93
90
Final/3OT
-
ORAL
IPFW69
94
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR65
61
Final
-
SFTRPA
LIU74
67
Final
-
RADFRD
USCUP79
72
Final
-
CHARLO
FIU66
69
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI74
90
Final
-
MNMTH
QUINN83
89
Final/2OT
-
CALBPTST
UMKC68
84
Final
-
WCAR
MERCER80
84
Final
-
PRESBY
HIGHPT58
74
Final
-
NCASHV
LONGWD62
67
Final
-
BRYANT
MOUNT66
59
Final
-
LALAF
GAST76
89
Final
-
ETNST
CIT98
73
Final
-
STPETE
FAIR57
60
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU78
79
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP90
86
Final
-
CCTST
FDU103
96
Final/2OT
-
ODU
FAU73
80
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
70
Final/OT
-
WISGB
DTROIT83
101
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS79
78
Final
-
SMU
UCONN64
76
Final
-
TXARL
APPST82
72
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP82
94
Final
-
UAB
LATECH53
64
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT60
77
Final
-
TROY
ARKLR59
73
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA75
69
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
85
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK92
91
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST66
78
Final
-
RICE
TXSA79
95
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI63
78
Final
-
SALAB
ARKST65
66
Final
-
MTSU
USM70
77
Final
-
2MICH
ILL79
69
Final
-
MURYST
TNMART98
77
Final
-
EILL
JAXST62
69
Final
-
PEAY
SEMO78
60
Final
-
EKY
TNST81
82
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH69
78
Final/OT
-
WASHST
COLO60
92
Final
-
ROBERT
STFRAN52
49
Final
-
NTEXAS
UTEP58
51
Final
-
UCLA
OREG87
84
Final/OT
-
GC
NMEXST75
77
Final
-
PORT
BYU56
79
Final
-
ECU
MEMP72
78
Final
-
PSU
NEB64
70
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH71
78
Final
-
WASH
UTAH69
53
Final
-
UCDAV
UCIRV69
71
Final/OT
-
MONST
IDAHO77
67
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
79
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA64
67
Final
-
UOP
5GONZAG36
67
Final