Hinson leads Ole Miss over No. 14 Mississippi St 81-77

  • Jan 12, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Blake Hinson scored a career-high 26 points, Breein Tyree added 19 and Mississippi rallied for an 81-77 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ole Miss (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 10th straight game, continuing its surprising run of great basketball under first-year coach Kermit Davis.

Mississippi State (12-3, 0-2) had a two-point lead at halftime and stretched that advantage to 48-39 in the opening minutes of the second half. But the Rebels wouldn't go away - Hinson hit three straight 3-pointers at one point - and Ole Miss pulled ahead 70-62 with seven minutes left.

The Bulldogs rallied, and Nick Weatherspoon hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to tie it at 77. The Rebels finally went ahead for good when Tyree made a driving layup with about 50 seconds left.

The 6-foot-7 Hinson made 8 of 16 shots, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Terence Davis added 12 points.

Mississippi State used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to take a 32-21 lead, but Ole Miss closed the gap to 41-39 by halftime. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 11 points in the first half for the Bulldogs. Hinson and Shuler both scored 10 for the Rebels.

Mississippi State was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon's 18 points. Lamar Peters added 16.

KERMIT IN STARKVILLE

Kermit Davis knows Starkville quite well. He grew up in the town, where his dad was the head coach of the Bulldogs in the 1970s. Davis also played for the Bulldogs in the early 1980s.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels were picked to finish last in the SEC this season, but that looks very unlikely at this point. Hinson picked a great time to have a big game, and the rest of the Rebels were tough in a very loud road environment.

Mississippi State: It's another tough loss for the Bulldogs, who looked great during nonconference play but have dropped two straight in the league.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss returns home to face LSU on Tuesday.

Mississippi State hosts Florida on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Shuler
2 G
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
47.4 Field Goal % 47.8
40.0 Three Point % 32.7
83.8 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler 3.0
  Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon 9.0
  Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado 12.0
  Lamar Peters missed layup 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado 26.0
  Devontae Shuler missed free throw 26.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Peters 26.0
Team Stats
Points 81 77
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 30-64 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 21 24
Team 3 3
Assists 15 11
Steals 3 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 3 1
0
B. Hinson G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
11
Q. Weatherspoon G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 13-2 394281
home team logo 14 Miss. State 12-3 413677
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
away team logo Ole Miss 13-2 79.7 PPG 40.1 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo 14 Miss. State 12-3 80.3 PPG 39.6 RPG 16.3 APG
0
B. Hinson G 8.6 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.7 APG 45.5 FG%
11
Q. Weatherspoon G 17.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.8 APG 47.7 FG%
0
B. Hinson G 26 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
11
Q. Weatherspoon G 18 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
46.6 FG% 46.9
38.7 3PT FG% 28.6
75.0 FT% 68.8
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Hinson
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Shuler
D. Olejniczak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hinson 26 5 1 8/16 5/11 5/8 3 38 2 1 2 0 5
B. Tyree 19 1 5 5/12 1/6 8/9 1 35 0 0 0 0 1
T. Davis 12 5 3 5/10 2/5 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 1 4
D. Shuler 10 6 1 3/7 2/4 2/3 2 36 0 0 3 2 4
D. Olejniczak 6 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 2 1 0 1
Bench
B. Stevens
D. Davis
Z. Naylor
K. Buffen
L. Rodriguez
A. Morgano
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stevens 6 8 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 2 6
D. Davis 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Naylor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Buffen 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 8 1 0 1 1 0
L. Rodriguez 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 27 15 27/58 12/31 15/20 17 200 3 3 10 6 21
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
A. Holman
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 18 8 3 6/12 0/2 6/8 4 32 2 0 5 3 5
L. Peters 16 0 4 6/15 3/9 1/1 2 33 0 0 4 0 0
N. Weatherspoon 11 4 2 5/10 1/2 0/0 4 25 0 0 1 0 4
A. Holman 8 4 1 2/5 2/4 2/3 2 29 1 2 1 0 4
A. Ado 6 11 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 26 2 2 3 6 5
Bench
R. Perry
R. Woodard II
T. Carter
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
K. Feazell
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 7 7 0 3/7 0/2 1/2 2 21 2 0 1 2 5
R. Woodard II 7 0 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Carter 4 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 25 1 0 0 0 1
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feazell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 35 11 30/64 6/21 11/16 17 200 8 4 15 11 24
