Hinson leads Ole Miss over No. 14 Mississippi St 81-77
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Blake Hinson scored a career-high 26 points, Breein Tyree added 19 and Mississippi rallied for an 81-77 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday.
Ole Miss (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 10th straight game, continuing its surprising run of great basketball under first-year coach Kermit Davis.
Mississippi State (12-3, 0-2) had a two-point lead at halftime and stretched that advantage to 48-39 in the opening minutes of the second half. But the Rebels wouldn't go away - Hinson hit three straight 3-pointers at one point - and Ole Miss pulled ahead 70-62 with seven minutes left.
The Bulldogs rallied, and Nick Weatherspoon hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to tie it at 77. The Rebels finally went ahead for good when Tyree made a driving layup with about 50 seconds left.
The 6-foot-7 Hinson made 8 of 16 shots, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Terence Davis added 12 points.
Mississippi State used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to take a 32-21 lead, but Ole Miss closed the gap to 41-39 by halftime. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 11 points in the first half for the Bulldogs. Hinson and Shuler both scored 10 for the Rebels.
Mississippi State was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon's 18 points. Lamar Peters added 16.
KERMIT IN STARKVILLE
Kermit Davis knows Starkville quite well. He grew up in the town, where his dad was the head coach of the Bulldogs in the 1970s. Davis also played for the Bulldogs in the early 1980s.
BIG PICTURE
Ole Miss: The Rebels were picked to finish last in the SEC this season, but that looks very unlikely at this point. Hinson picked a great time to have a big game, and the rest of the Rebels were tough in a very loud road environment.
Mississippi State: It's another tough loss for the Bulldogs, who looked great during nonconference play but have dropped two straight in the league.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss returns home to face LSU on Tuesday.
Mississippi State hosts Florida on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|47.4
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|40.0
|Three Point %
|32.7
|83.8
|Free Throw %
|84.0
|Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|3.0
|Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon
|9.0
|Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|12.0
|Lamar Peters missed layup
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado
|26.0
|Devontae Shuler missed free throw
|26.0
|Personal foul on Lamar Peters
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|77
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|30-64 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-31 (38.7%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|38
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|3
|1
|Team Stats
|Ole Miss 13-2
|79.7 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|16.1 APG
|14 Miss. State 12-3
|80.3 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|B. Hinson G
|8.6 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
11
|Q. Weatherspoon G
|17.1 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|47.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Hinson G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|Q. Weatherspoon G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|38.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hinson
|26
|5
|1
|8/16
|5/11
|5/8
|3
|38
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|B. Tyree
|19
|1
|5
|5/12
|1/6
|8/9
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Davis
|12
|5
|3
|5/10
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Shuler
|10
|6
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|D. Olejniczak
|6
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|18
|8
|3
|6/12
|0/2
|6/8
|4
|32
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|L. Peters
|16
|0
|4
|6/15
|3/9
|1/1
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|N. Weatherspoon
|11
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Holman
|8
|4
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|A. Ado
|6
|11
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|2
|3
|6
|5
