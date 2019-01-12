VCU
VCU
Rams
11-5
57
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
Sat Jan. 12
2:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 10
home team logo
DAVID
Davidson
Wildcats
12-4
ML: +148
DAVID -3.5, O/U 130.5
ML: -169
VCU
DAVID

No Text

Davidson comeback overcomes VCU rally for a 64-57 win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 12, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Luka Brajkovic added 14 points and Davidson rallied to beat Virginia Commonwealth 64-57 on Saturday.

Davidson (12-4) is off to a 3-0 start in Atlantic 10 play for the first time since joining the league in 2014-15. The Wildcats have won 19 of their last 20 at Belk Arena.

The Wildcats led 28-23 at halftime before Virginia Commonwealth erupted on a 24-7 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half for a 47-35 lead. Davidson then proceeded to outscore the Rams 29-10 the rest of the way.

De'Riante Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 4:10 left for a 55-48 VCU lead. KiShawn Pritchett's 3-pointer with 2 1/2 minutes left tied it at 55, and Brajkovic's layup a minute later put the Wildcats up for good.

Marcus Evans led VCU (11-5, 2-1) with 16 points and Jenkins scored 10.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Vann
J. Gudmundsson
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
40.8 Field Goal % 44.9
25.0 Three Point % 33.3
78.2 Free Throw % 82.9
  Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett 1.0
  Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Luke Frampton made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Luke Frampton made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Evans 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Frampton 5.0
  De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Vince Williams 10.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Carter Collins 16.0
Team Stats
Points 57 64
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 4-24 (16.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 33
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 27 23
Team 5 4
Assists 6 11
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
2
M. Evans G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
31
K. Grady G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo VCU 11-5 233457
home team logo Davidson 12-4 283664
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 11-5 69.9 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Davidson 12-4 73.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
2
M. Evans G 13.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.5 APG 40.4 FG%
31
K. Grady G 19.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.1 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Evans G 16 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
31
K. Grady G 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 38.2
16.7 3PT FG% 35.0
75.0 FT% 78.9
