Davidson comeback overcomes VCU rally for a 64-57 win
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Luka Brajkovic added 14 points and Davidson rallied to beat Virginia Commonwealth 64-57 on Saturday.
Davidson (12-4) is off to a 3-0 start in Atlantic 10 play for the first time since joining the league in 2014-15. The Wildcats have won 19 of their last 20 at Belk Arena.
The Wildcats led 28-23 at halftime before Virginia Commonwealth erupted on a 24-7 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half for a 47-35 lead. Davidson then proceeded to outscore the Rams 29-10 the rest of the way.
De'Riante Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 4:10 left for a 55-48 VCU lead. KiShawn Pritchett's 3-pointer with 2 1/2 minutes left tied it at 55, and Brajkovic's layup a minute later put the Wildcats up for good.
Marcus Evans led VCU (11-5, 2-1) with 16 points and Jenkins scored 10.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|40.8
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|25.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|78.2
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|Defensive rebound by KiShawn Pritchett
|1.0
|Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Luke Frampton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Luke Frampton made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Evans
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke Frampton
|5.0
|De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Vince Williams
|10.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Carter Collins
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|64
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|21-55 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-24 (16.7%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|33
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|6
|11
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.3
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|16
|7
|2
|6/13
|1/7
|3/5
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|D. Jenkins
|10
|4
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|M. Santos-Silva
|5
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|19
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|I. Vann
|4
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|S. Mobley
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|21
|6
|3
|7/10
|3/4
|4/5
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Brajkovic
|14
|7
|5
|6/15
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|L. Frampton
|8
|2
|0
|2/10
|2/9
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Pritchett
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Gudmundsson
|4
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
-
NAU
SUTAH76
76
2nd 1:14
-
PEPPER
USD58
59
2nd 3:55
-
SALAB
ARKLR52
82
2nd 7:05 ESP+
-
7KANSAS
BAYLOR59
41
2nd 8:09 ESPN
-
NMEX
COLOST63
77
2nd 3:36 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
TXSA71
71
2nd 1:48 ESP+
-
CCTST
MOUNT69
65
2nd 2:30
-
UGA
11AUBURN66
76
2nd 7:33 ESP2
-
VALPO
SILL59
48
2nd 6:05 ESP3
-
DEL
CHARLS45
60
2nd 3:34
-
CHARLO
FAU64
57
2nd 5.70
-
BCU
HOW47
38
2nd 13:09
-
SAV
FAMU30
38
2nd 19:55
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN67
66
2nd 1:30
-
NEAST
WMMARY87
68
2nd 41.0
-
FDU
WAGNER58
63
2nd 52.0
-
RICH
GWASH75
54
2nd 30.0 ESP+
-
TOWSON
JMAD55
62
2nd 2:00
-
MNTNA
NCOLO67
44
2nd 9:40
-
STJOES
DUQ60
58
2nd 12:08 ESP+
-
LAMAR
CARK60
69
2nd 2:02
-
NCCU
UMES57
44
2nd 6:53
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI42
69
2nd 4:30 ESP+
-
NCAT
DELST66
41
2nd 12:30
-
BGREEN
CMICH52
38
2nd 13:32 ESP+
-
SCST
MORGAN50
37
2nd 14:14
-
PRESBY
RADFRD43
51
2nd 15:41 ESP+
-
ROBERT
LIU50
47
2nd 14:20
-
HOUBP
NICHST52
44
2nd 14:15
-
FORD
STBON27
42
2nd 13:34 ESP+
-
NJTECH
NALAB33
36
2nd 13:51 ESP+
-
NORFLK
COPPST47
33
2nd 14:35
-
SAMFORD
CHATT43
56
2nd 15:31 ESP3
-
ETNST
MERCER30
37
2nd 19:00 ESP3
-
AKRON
NILL41
38
2nd 14:26 ESP+
-
USCUP
GWEBB23
31
1st 49.0 ESP+
-
FGC
UNF29
30
1st 3:51 ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH33
36
1st 1:07 ESP+
-
FURMAN
NCGRN37
36
1st 1:20 ESP3
-
ABIL
SELOU28
29
1st 3:19
-
TROY
ARKST31
30
1st 3:21 ESP+
-
STETSON
LPSCMB28
50
1st 1:44 ESP+
-
SIUE
JAXST2
2
1st 19:00 ESP+
-
ORAL
SDAKST17
34
1st 7:32 ESP3
-
MCNSE
NORL9
13
1st 9:48
-
NWST
SFA9
7
1st 12:45 ESP3
-
MURYST
SEMO12
6
1st 16:18 ESP+
-
UMBC
MASLOW5
4
1st 15:34 ESP3
-
ALAM
MVSU26
37
1st 1:25
-
PEAY
TNMART41
38
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LALAF
GASOU43
35
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
UAB
USM32
33
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
BC
ND66
69
Final
-
PITT
15NCST80
86
Final
-
LVILLE
12UNC83
62
Final
-
KSTATE
20IOWAST58
57
Final
-
MIAOH
19BUFF64
88
Final
-
KENTST
EMICH61
95
Final
-
AMER
BUCK54
55
Final
-
OHIO
BALLST70
52
Final
-
4UVA
CLEM63
43
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN90
96
Final/2OT
-
OKLAST
WVU85
77
Final
-
RUT
MINN70
88
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT84
93
Final
-
MISS
14MISSST81
77
Final
-
WOFF
VMI90
76
Final
-
WCAR
CIT94
82
Final
-
LAMON
GAST73
74
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI82
76
Final
-
MANH
MNMTH49
65
Final
-
VCU
DAVID57
64
Final
-
BRYANT
SACHRT70
98
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
69
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN62
53
Final
-
TOLEDO
WMICH85
77
Final
-
SETON
21MARQET66
70
Final
-
TXARL
CSTCAR61
58
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB53
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
WINTHR63
80
Final
-
DREXEL
NCWILM83
97
Final
-
SFLA
TEMPLE80
82
Final/OT
-
TEXST
APPST70
69
Final
-
WAKE
MIAMI65
76
Final
-
1DUKE
13FSU80
78
Final
-
8TXTECH
TEXAS68
62
Final
-
25TCU
23OKLA74
76
Final
-
ELMIRA
CLMB63
102
Final
-
INDST
EVAN72
66
Final/OT
-
ILLST
LOYCHI64
67
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD64
66
Final
-
16OHIOST
IOWA62
72
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD101
89
Final
-
WILL
NDAK65
71
Final
-
WISGB
OAK78
90
Final
-
BOISE
SJST87
64
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY66
62
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY70
77
Final
-
CALBPTST
CHIST77
75
Final
-
TEXAM
BAMA81
80
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG78
91
Final
-
NCASHV
HAMP61
83
Final
-
SDGST
AF48
62
Final
-
TULSA
SMU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESPU
-
DEPAUL
24STJOHN0
0154 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm
-
ARIZST
STNFRD0
0149 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm PACN
-
CSBAK
NMEXST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GATECH
CUSE0
0127.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ESP2
-
UTAHST
WYO0
0137 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm ATSN
-
3TENN
FLA0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
LSU
ARK0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm SECN
-
STLOU
LSALLE0
0135 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm NBCS
-
EKY
BELMONT0
0173 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
GRAM0
0139.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
ALCORN
JACKST0
0124 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm
-
UIW
SAMHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-12
6:30pm
-
HOFSTRA
ELON0
0149 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
FIU0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
DART0
0137 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MRSHL0
0162 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH0
0137.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP3
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0134 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
UTAH0
0153.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm PACN
-
WICHST
17HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
GC
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
10NEVADA
FRESNO0
0147.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
BRAD0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNTECH0
0140.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
18UK0
0151.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm SECN
-
ALST
ARKPB0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL0
0146 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0145 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
UCIRV
CSFULL0
0136.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCSB0
0132 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0139 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
5GONZAG
SANFRAN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0147 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
MARYCA
LOYMRY0
0130.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
UOP
PORT0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ATSN
-
WEBER
PORTST0
0156.5 O/U
+2
10:05pm
-
IDST
SACST0
0143.5 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
ARIZ
CAL0
0144 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
SC0
0
PPD