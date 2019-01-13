DRAKE
Northern Iowa holds off Drake 57-54 in cold finish

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Wyatt Lohaus scored 14 points, Trae Berhow had nine points and nine rebounds and Northern Iowa defeated Drake 57-54 on Sunday despite not scoring a basket for the final six minutes.

Berhow hit a 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining to put the Panthers ahead 55-52. Nick McGlynn, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, scored with 5:40 left to make it a one-point game. Neither team scored from that point until Spencer Halderman made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.

All Drake could get at the end was a tightly contested 3-point shot attempt at the buzzer.

Down the stretch, Northern Iowa (7-10, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) missed five shots, the front end of a pair of one-and-one free-throw attempts and committed two turnovers. Drake (12-5, 1-3) missed eight shots and had two turnovers.

Both teams shot below 40 percent for the game. Northern Iowa led 29-23 at the half and pushed the lead to 11 2 1/2 minutes into the second half.

Key Players
N. Norton
20 G
A. Green
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
47.8 Field Goal % 33.1
40.0 Three Point % 20.3
91.9 Free Throw % 82.8
  Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa 0.0
  Tremell Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Spencer Haldeman made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tremell Murphy, stolen by Luke McDonnell 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Tremell Murphy 12.0
  AJ Green missed free throw 12.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins 12.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Green 12.0
  Tremell Murphy missed tip-in 12.0
Team Stats
Points 54 57
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 39 32
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 26 24
Team 3 3
Assists 6 8
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
N. McGlynn F
15 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
22
W. Lohaus G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 12-5 233154
home team logo Northern Iowa 7-10 292857
NIOWA -2.5, O/U 138.5
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 12-5 80.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 17.7 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 7-10 65.4 PPG 37.3 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
35
N. McGlynn F 16.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.2 APG 55.6 FG%
22
W. Lohaus G 9.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.4 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. McGlynn F 15 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
22
W. Lohaus G 14 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
33.9 FG% 39.6
38.1 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 77.8
Drake
Northern Iowa
Starters
W. Lohaus
A. Green
L. McDonnell
T. Berhow
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Lohaus 14 1 2 5/13 2/6 2/2 0 33 0 0 5 0 1
A. Green 11 3 1 5/18 1/8 0/1 0 30 0 0 0 1 2
L. McDonnell 10 6 1 4/5 1/2 1/2 3 26 2 1 0 2 4
T. Berhow 9 9 2 3/4 3/3 0/0 2 32 0 1 0 1 8
I. Brown 4 0 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 3 23 1 0 1 0 0
NCAA BB Scores