Northern Iowa holds off Drake 57-54 in cold finish
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Wyatt Lohaus scored 14 points, Trae Berhow had nine points and nine rebounds and Northern Iowa defeated Drake 57-54 on Sunday despite not scoring a basket for the final six minutes.
Berhow hit a 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining to put the Panthers ahead 55-52. Nick McGlynn, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, scored with 5:40 left to make it a one-point game. Neither team scored from that point until Spencer Halderman made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left.
All Drake could get at the end was a tightly contested 3-point shot attempt at the buzzer.
Down the stretch, Northern Iowa (7-10, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) missed five shots, the front end of a pair of one-and-one free-throw attempts and committed two turnovers. Drake (12-5, 1-3) missed eight shots and had two turnovers.
Both teams shot below 40 percent for the game. Northern Iowa led 29-23 at the half and pushed the lead to 11 2 1/2 minutes into the second half.
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|57
|Field Goals
|19-56 (33.9%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-8 (100.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|32
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|6
|8
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drake 12-5
|80.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|17.7 APG
|Northern Iowa 7-10
|65.4 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|N. McGlynn F
|16.4 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.2 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
22
|W. Lohaus G
|9.7 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. McGlynn F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|W. Lohaus G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McGlynn
|15
|9
|0
|6/16
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|B. Ellingson
|11
|3
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Wilkins
|11
|3
|3
|4/12
|3/6
|0/0
|5
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Murphy
|9
|6
|1
|3/9
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|N. Thomas
|4
|6
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McGlynn
|15
|9
|0
|6/16
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|B. Ellingson
|11
|3
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Wilkins
|11
|3
|3
|4/12
|3/6
|0/0
|5
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Murphy
|9
|6
|1
|3/9
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|N. Thomas
|4
|6
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Robbins
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Murphy
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Sturtz
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|36
|6
|19/56
|8/21
|8/8
|13
|200
|3
|0
|11
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Lohaus
|14
|1
|2
|5/13
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|33
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|A. Green
|11
|3
|1
|5/18
|1/8
|0/1
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. McDonnell
|10
|6
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|T. Berhow
|9
|9
|2
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|I. Brown
|4
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Lohaus
|14
|1
|2
|5/13
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|33
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|A. Green
|11
|3
|1
|5/18
|1/8
|0/1
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. McDonnell
|10
|6
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|T. Berhow
|9
|9
|2
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|I. Brown
|4
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haldeman
|7
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Dahl
|2
|6
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|T. Pickford
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Croft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Holterhaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|29
|8
|21/53
|8/24
|7/9
|11
|200
|4
|4
|6
|5
|24
