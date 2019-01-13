GMASON
RI

No Text

Kier's double-double leads George Mason past Rhode Island

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) Justin Kier scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, making eight of 10 shots, and George Mason beat Rhode Island 84-67 on Sunday.

Javon Green added 15 points and Otis Livingston II and Jordan Miller each scored 14 for the Patriots (9-8, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Tyrese Martin's layup brought Rhode Island within 19-17 before George Mason went on an 11-0 run with Greene and Jason Douglas-Stanley burying 3-pointers. Cyril Langevine made a pair of free throws before Miller's long-reach put back at the buzzer put the Patriots ahead 38-27 and they led by double digits for most of the remainder.

George Mason finished 30-of-58 shooting with seven-made 3s and missed just once in 18 trips to the foul line.

Langevine and Jeff Dowtin each scored 15 points to lead Rhode Island (8-7, 1-2). Fatts Russell scored 11 and Martin and Omar Silverio each had 10.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Kier
J. Dowtin
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
51.7 Field Goal % 46.8
39.1 Three Point % 30.5
82.8 Free Throw % 78.0
  Defensive rebound by George Mason 0.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Justin Kier made floating jump shot 12.0
+ 3 Omar Silverio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Martin 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin 47.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 49.0
+ 3 Justin Kier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Otis Livingston II 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Justin Kier 1:23
  Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter 1:54
  Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:56
Team Stats
Points 84 67
Field Goals 30-58 (51.7%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 3-25 (12.0%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 7 15
Defensive 24 16
Team 4 5
Assists 12 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Kier G
19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
J. Dowtin G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 9-8 384684
home team logo Rhode Island 8-7 274067
RI -6, O/U 140.5
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
RI -6, O/U 140.5
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 9-8 71.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 8-7 70.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
1
J. Kier G 14.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.3 APG 50.0 FG%
10
C. Langevine F 13.6 PPG 9.8 RPG 0.4 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Kier G 19 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
10
C. Langevine F 15 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
51.7 FG% 41.5
41.2 3PT FG% 12.0
94.4 FT% 58.8
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
J. Greene
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
I. Boyd
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 19 10 1 8/10 1/1 2/2 1 34 0 0 3 1 9
J. Greene 15 2 2 4/8 2/4 5/5 3 29 0 0 2 0 2
O. Livingston II 14 3 7 3/10 2/5 6/6 3 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Reuter 8 7 2 3/7 0/0 2/2 3 18 0 0 1 3 4
I. Boyd 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/1 2 19 2 0 0 0 1
Starters
J. Kier
J. Greene
O. Livingston II
J. Reuter
I. Boyd
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 19 10 1 8/10 1/1 2/2 1 34 0 0 3 1 9
J. Greene 15 2 2 4/8 2/4 5/5 3 29 0 0 2 0 2
O. Livingston II 14 3 7 3/10 2/5 6/6 3 33 0 0 3 0 3
J. Reuter 8 7 2 3/7 0/0 2/2 3 18 0 0 1 3 4
I. Boyd 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/1 2 19 2 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Miller
J. Douglas-Stanley
A. Wilson
G. Calixte
J. Hartwell II
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 14 1 0 6/8 0/1 2/2 1 23 2 2 0 1 0
J. Douglas-Stanley 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 1
A. Wilson 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 2 2
G. Calixte 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 2
J. Hartwell II 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 31 12 30/58 7/17 17/18 16 200 4 2 14 7 24
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
F. Russell
J. Harris
C. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 15 1 4 6/15 0/5 3/3 2 38 2 0 0 1 0
C. Langevine 15 14 2 5/10 0/0 5/10 1 36 1 3 1 6 8
F. Russell 11 2 1 5/16 0/7 1/2 4 35 1 1 4 1 1
J. Harris 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 2 1 1
C. Thompson 0 3 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 2 24 2 0 2 1 2
Starters
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
F. Russell
J. Harris
C. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 15 1 4 6/15 0/5 3/3 2 38 2 0 0 1 0
C. Langevine 15 14 2 5/10 0/0 5/10 1 36 1 3 1 6 8
F. Russell 11 2 1 5/16 0/7 1/2 4 35 1 1 4 1 1
J. Harris 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 2 1 1
C. Thompson 0 3 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 2 24 2 0 2 1 2
Bench
O. Silverio
T. Martin
R. Preston
D. Tate
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
J. Green
A. Tsourgiannis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Silverio 10 0 3 3/3 3/3 1/2 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
T. Martin 10 5 2 5/11 0/4 0/0 3 31 0 2 1 3 2
R. Preston 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
D. Tate 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 1 2
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tsourgiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 31 13 27/65 3/25 10/17 17 200 7 6 11 15 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores