Kier's double-double leads George Mason past Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) Justin Kier scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, making eight of 10 shots, and George Mason beat Rhode Island 84-67 on Sunday.
Javon Green added 15 points and Otis Livingston II and Jordan Miller each scored 14 for the Patriots (9-8, 3-1 Atlantic 10).
Tyrese Martin's layup brought Rhode Island within 19-17 before George Mason went on an 11-0 run with Greene and Jason Douglas-Stanley burying 3-pointers. Cyril Langevine made a pair of free throws before Miller's long-reach put back at the buzzer put the Patriots ahead 38-27 and they led by double digits for most of the remainder.
George Mason finished 30-of-58 shooting with seven-made 3s and missed just once in 18 trips to the foul line.
Langevine and Jeff Dowtin each scored 15 points to lead Rhode Island (8-7, 1-2). Fatts Russell scored 11 and Martin and Omar Silverio each had 10.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|51.7
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|39.1
|Three Point %
|30.5
|82.8
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|Defensive rebound by George Mason
|0.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Justin Kier made floating jump shot
|12.0
|+ 3
|Omar Silverio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Martin
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|47.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot
|49.0
|+ 3
|Justin Kier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Otis Livingston II
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Justin Kier
|1:23
|Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter
|1:54
|Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|67
|Field Goals
|30-58 (51.7%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|3-25 (12.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-18 (94.4%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|7
|15
|Defensive
|24
|16
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 9-8
|71.9 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Rhode Island 8-7
|70.6 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Kier G
|14.8 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
10
|C. Langevine F
|13.6 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|51.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Kier G
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|C. Langevine F
|15 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|12.0
|
|
|94.4
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|19
|10
|1
|8/10
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|J. Greene
|15
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|5/5
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|O. Livingston II
|14
|3
|7
|3/10
|2/5
|6/6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Reuter
|8
|7
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|I. Boyd
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|14
|1
|0
|6/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Wilson
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|G. Calixte
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hartwell II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|31
|12
|30/58
|7/17
|17/18
|16
|200
|4
|2
|14
|7
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|15
|1
|4
|6/15
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|38
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Langevine
|15
|14
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|5/10
|1
|36
|1
|3
|1
|6
|8
|F. Russell
|11
|2
|1
|5/16
|0/7
|1/2
|4
|35
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|J. Harris
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Thompson
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Silverio
|10
|0
|3
|3/3
|3/3
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Martin
|10
|5
|2
|5/11
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|R. Preston
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Tate
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tsourgiannis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|31
|13
|27/65
|3/25
|10/17
|17
|200
|7
|6
|11
|15
|16
