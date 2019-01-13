Dayton leans on Crutcher, Davis to down UMass 72-67
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jordan Davis scored 21 points and Jalen Crutcher's go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds left helped send Dayton past UMass 72-67 on Sunday.
Rashaan Holloway's jumper with 1:36 remaining tied it at 67 for the Minutemen but they missed their last two shot attempts thereafter. Trey Landers made two of four foul shots in the final 13 seconds and Dayton (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10) held on. Dayton led 38-33 at halftime and never trailed after intermission.
Crutcher scored 19 points, Josh Cunningham added 15 and Landers 12. The Flyers made 11 of 19 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13 of 21 from the foul line compared to 3 of 4 for UMass (7-9, 0-3).
Luwane Pipkins scored 19 for the Minutemen, Carl Pierre 16 and Keon Clergeot and Rashaan Holloway each scored 10.
The Flyers share a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Davidson and Saint Louis. The Flyers own a six-game win streak and have won seven of their last nine.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|38.0
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|30.6
|Three Point %
|43.0
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Rashaan Holloway
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|3.0
|Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Davis
|10.0
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Rashaan Holloway
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|40.0
|Samba Diallo missed layup
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|72
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|24-51 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 7-9
|76.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Dayton 11-5
|75.1 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|L. Pipkins G
|19.5 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|5.4 APG
|38.0 FG%
|
4
|J. Davis G
|10.1 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Pipkins G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|7 AST
|J. Davis G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|57.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|19
|8
|7
|8/21
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|C. Pierre
|16
|2
|1
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Holloway
|10
|4
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|K. Clergeot
|10
|3
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Diallo
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|19
|8
|7
|8/21
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|C. Pierre
|16
|2
|1
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Holloway
|10
|4
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|K. Clergeot
|10
|3
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Diallo
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cobb
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Baptiste
|2
|10
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6
|J. Laurent
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|U. McLean
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Chatman
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hayward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|33
|12
|27/58
|10/25
|3/4
|19
|200
|4
|4
|11
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|21
|3
|2
|7/11
|6/8
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Crutcher
|19
|3
|4
|6/11
|4/5
|3/4
|0
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Cunningham
|15
|7
|4
|6/11
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Landers
|12
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|35
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|R. Mikesell
|2
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|21
|3
|2
|7/11
|6/8
|1/2
|2
|38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Crutcher
|19
|3
|4
|6/11
|4/5
|3/4
|0
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Cunningham
|15
|7
|4
|6/11
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Landers
|12
|5
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|35
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|R. Mikesell
|2
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|3
|2
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|1/3
|2
|24
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|F. Policelli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cohill
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|25
|18
|24/51
|11/19
|13/21
|11
|200
|7
|4
|7
|3
|22
-
GMASON
RI72
61
2nd 3:56 NBCS
-
MEMP
TULANE51
36
2nd 18:26 ESPU
-
BUTLER
XAVIER69
70
Final
-
NOVA
CREIGH90
78
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC75
85
Final
-
MARIST
STPETE63
72
Final
-
IPFW
SDAK73
87
Final
-
IONA
CAN88
70
Final
-
RIDER
NIAGARA104
84
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN78
80
Final
-
UMASS
DAYTON67
72
Final
-
DRAKE
NIOWA54
57
Final
-
ECU
UCF65
76
Final
-
6MICHST
PSU71
56
Final
-
NWEST
2MICH0
0129.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm BTN
-
USC
OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCLA
OREGST0
0155 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm FS1