UMASS
Massachusetts
Minutemen
7-9
away team logo
67
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
NBCS
Sun Jan. 13
3:30pm
BONUS
72
TF 5
home team logo
DAYTON
Dayton
Flyers
11-5
ML: +425
DAYTON -9.5, O/U 145.5
ML: -558
UMASS
DAYTON

No Text

Dayton leans on Crutcher, Davis to down UMass 72-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jordan Davis scored 21 points and Jalen Crutcher's go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds left helped send Dayton past UMass 72-67 on Sunday.

Rashaan Holloway's jumper with 1:36 remaining tied it at 67 for the Minutemen but they missed their last two shot attempts thereafter. Trey Landers made two of four foul shots in the final 13 seconds and Dayton (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10) held on. Dayton led 38-33 at halftime and never trailed after intermission.

Crutcher scored 19 points, Josh Cunningham added 15 and Landers 12. The Flyers made 11 of 19 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13 of 21 from the foul line compared to 3 of 4 for UMass (7-9, 0-3).

Luwane Pipkins scored 19 for the Minutemen, Carl Pierre 16 and Keon Clergeot and Rashaan Holloway each scored 10.

The Flyers share a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Davidson and Saint Louis. The Flyers own a six-game win streak and have won seven of their last nine.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Pipkins
J. Crutcher
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
38.0 Field Goal % 45.1
30.6 Three Point % 43.0
78.8 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Rashaan Holloway 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey Landers 3.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Davis 10.0
+ 1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Rashaan Holloway 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell 40.0
  Samba Diallo missed layup 42.0
Team Stats
Points 67 72
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 26
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 27 22
Team 4 1
Assists 12 18
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
L. Pipkins G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
4
J. Davis G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 7-9 333467
home team logo Dayton 11-5 383472
DAYTON -9.5, O/U 145.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
DAYTON -9.5, O/U 145.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 7-9 76.8 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Dayton 11-5 75.1 PPG 37.7 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
2
L. Pipkins G 19.5 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.4 APG 38.0 FG%
4
J. Davis G 10.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.1 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Pipkins G 19 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
4
J. Davis G 21 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 47.1
40.0 3PT FG% 57.9
75.0 FT% 61.9
Massachusetts
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 19 8 7 8/21 3/9 0/0 1 37 1 0 2 0 8
C. Pierre 16 2 1 6/10 4/8 0/0 3 35 1 0 0 0 2
R. Holloway 10 4 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 5 14 0 1 3 0 4
K. Clergeot 10 3 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 31 0 0 2 1 2
S. Diallo 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 30 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
L. Pipkins
C. Pierre
R. Holloway
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 19 8 7 8/21 3/9 0/0 1 37 1 0 2 0 8
C. Pierre 16 2 1 6/10 4/8 0/0 3 35 1 0 0 0 2
R. Holloway 10 4 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 5 14 0 1 3 0 4
K. Clergeot 10 3 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 31 0 0 2 1 2
S. Diallo 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 30 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
C. Cobb
D. Baptiste
J. Laurent
U. McLean
S. Chatman
R. West
K. Hayward
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Cobb 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Baptiste 2 10 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 2 0 4 6
J. Laurent 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 1 1 0 1
U. McLean 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 1
S. Chatman 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 2
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 33 12 27/58 10/25 3/4 19 200 4 4 11 6 27
Dayton
Starters
J. Davis
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davis 21 3 2 7/11 6/8 1/2 2 38 1 1 0 0 3
J. Crutcher 19 3 4 6/11 4/5 3/4 0 38 0 0 2 0 3
J. Cunningham 15 7 4 6/11 1/1 2/3 0 30 0 0 2 0 7
T. Landers 12 5 1 3/4 0/0 6/8 3 35 2 1 2 2 3
R. Mikesell 2 4 3 1/4 0/2 0/1 3 25 1 1 0 0 4
Starters
J. Davis
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davis 21 3 2 7/11 6/8 1/2 2 38 1 1 0 0 3
J. Crutcher 19 3 4 6/11 4/5 3/4 0 38 0 0 2 0 3
J. Cunningham 15 7 4 6/11 1/1 2/3 0 30 0 0 2 0 7
T. Landers 12 5 1 3/4 0/0 6/8 3 35 2 1 2 2 3
R. Mikesell 2 4 3 1/4 0/2 0/1 3 25 1 1 0 0 4
Bench
O. Toppin
F. Policelli
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 3 2 4 1/7 0/1 1/3 2 24 3 1 1 1 1
F. Policelli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cohill 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 25 18 24/51 11/19 13/21 11 200 7 4 7 3 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores