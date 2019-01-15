VALPO
Valparaiso
Crusaders
10-7
away team logo
54
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
Tue Jan. 15
8:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 11
home team logo
LOYCHI
Loyola-Chicago
Ramblers
11-7
ML: +358
LOYCHI -8.5, O/U 126.5
ML: -449
VALPO
LOYCHI

No Text

Balanced Loyola-Chicago rolls past Valparaiso 71-54

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Aher Uguak, Cameron Krutwig and Cooper Kaifes each scored 12 points and Loyola-Chicago beat Valparaiso 71-54 on Tuesday night.

Loyola-Chicago (11-7, 4-1) rebounded from a 67-48 loss at Evansville in their last outing, and is now tied atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with the Crusaders (11-7, 4-1), who had its five-game win streak snapped.

Clayton Custer, Marques Townes, and Lucas Williamson added 11 points apiece for the Ramblers, who had six in double-figure scoring for the first time since February 3, 2018.

Markus Golder made three of Valparaiso's six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Kaifes hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half and the Ramblers led 33-23 and Valparaiso didn't get closer. Uguak scored on a dunk, Williamson added a 3-pointer and 3-point play, sparking a 15-1 run to start the second half.

The Ramblers have beaten Valparaiso in four of the last five meetings.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lavender
2 G
M. Townes
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
51.9 Field Goal % 47.1
20.8 Three Point % 32.2
78.8 Free Throw % 75.4
+ 3 Markus Golder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty 5.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Markus Golder 16.0
+ 3 Markus Golder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrik Smits 38.0
+ 3 Cooper Kaifes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Cooper Kaifes 1:11
  Derrik Smits missed jump shot 1:13
  5-second inbounding violation turnover on Lucas Williamson 1:22
+ 1 Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
Team Stats
Points 54 71
Field Goals 17-40 (42.5%) 24-45 (53.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 21 26
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 18 22
Team 0 1
Assists 8 15
Steals 4 8
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
M. Golder G
16 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
30
A. Uguak F
12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 10-7 233154
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 11-7 333871
LOYCHI -8.5, O/U 126.5
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
LOYCHI -8.5, O/U 126.5
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 10-7 71.4 PPG 36.5 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 11-7 68.4 PPG 33.7 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
5
M. Golder G 10.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.1 APG 50.7 FG%
23
C. Kaifes G 6.2 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.6 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Golder G 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
23
C. Kaifes G 12 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
42.5 FG% 53.3
33.3 3PT FG% 53.3
82.4 FT% 78.9
Valparaiso
Starters
M. Golder
D. Smits
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Sackey
J. Kiser
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Golder 16 4 0 6/8 3/5 1/2 3 33 1 0 1 1 3
D. Smits 8 1 3 2/3 0/0 4/4 4 19 0 1 2 0 1
J. Freeman-Liberty 8 4 2 3/9 1/5 1/3 1 31 0 0 3 1 3
D. Sackey 7 2 0 2/6 1/1 2/2 1 31 0 0 1 0 2
J. Kiser 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 18 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. McMillan
D. Lavender
J. Sorolla
B. Evelyn
R. Fazekas
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McMillan 9 1 0 1/5 1/5 6/6 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
D. Lavender 4 4 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 21 2 0 5 0 4
J. Sorolla 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 21 0 3 1 1 2
B. Evelyn 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 21 8 17/40 6/18 14/17 14 200 4 4 14 3 18
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
A. Uguak
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
M. Townes
L. Williamson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Uguak 12 4 3 3/5 0/0 6/6 1 26 1 0 0 1 3
C. Krutwig 12 5 2 5/10 0/0 2/2 3 28 1 0 2 1 4
C. Custer 11 1 3 4/8 1/3 2/2 3 32 1 0 3 0 1
M. Townes 11 2 2 4/10 1/3 2/3 2 34 1 0 1 0 2
L. Williamson 11 7 3 3/5 2/4 3/6 0 34 2 0 2 1 6
Bench
C. Kaifes
F. Agunanne
B. Skokna
C. Negron
I. Bujdoso
J. Baughman
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 12 5 1 4/5 4/5 0/0 0 23 1 1 0 0 5
F. Agunanne 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 0 1 0 1
B. Skokna 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Negron 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bujdoso 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 25 15 24/45 8/15 15/19 14 200 8 1 10 3 22
NCAA BB Scores