Balanced Loyola-Chicago rolls past Valparaiso 71-54
CHICAGO (AP) Aher Uguak, Cameron Krutwig and Cooper Kaifes each scored 12 points and Loyola-Chicago beat Valparaiso 71-54 on Tuesday night.
Loyola-Chicago (11-7, 4-1) rebounded from a 67-48 loss at Evansville in their last outing, and is now tied atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with the Crusaders (11-7, 4-1), who had its five-game win streak snapped.
Clayton Custer, Marques Townes, and Lucas Williamson added 11 points apiece for the Ramblers, who had six in double-figure scoring for the first time since February 3, 2018.
Markus Golder made three of Valparaiso's six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Kaifes hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half and the Ramblers led 33-23 and Valparaiso didn't get closer. Uguak scored on a dunk, Williamson added a 3-pointer and 3-point play, sparking a 15-1 run to start the second half.
The Ramblers have beaten Valparaiso in four of the last five meetings.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|51.9
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|20.8
|Three Point %
|32.2
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|+ 3
|Markus Golder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Freeman-Liberty
|5.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Lucas Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Lucas Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Markus Golder
|16.0
|+ 3
|Markus Golder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrik Smits
|38.0
|+ 3
|Cooper Kaifes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Cooper Kaifes
|1:11
|Derrik Smits missed jump shot
|1:13
|5-second inbounding violation turnover on Lucas Williamson
|1:22
|+ 1
|Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|71
|Field Goals
|17-40 (42.5%)
|24-45 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|26
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|18
|22
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|8
|15
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 10-7
|71.4 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Loyola-Chicago 11-7
|68.4 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|42.5
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|53.3
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Golder
|16
|4
|0
|6/8
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Smits
|8
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|8
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Sackey
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Kiser
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Uguak
|12
|4
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Krutwig
|12
|5
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|C. Custer
|11
|1
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Townes
|11
|2
|2
|4/10
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Williamson
|11
|7
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|3/6
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
