Norvell leads No. 5 Gonzaga over Loyola Marymount 73-55
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Zach Norvell Jr. scored 17 points and No. 5 Gonzaga used a stout defense to beat Loyola Marymount 73-55 on Thursday night, the eighth consecutive win for the Bulldogs since a pair of losses knocked them out of the top spot in The AP Top 25.
Brandon Clarke added 13 points, Corey Kispert 12 and Rui Hachimura 10 for Gonzaga (17-2, 4-0 West Coast), which beat Loyola Marymount for the 20th straight time. The Zags have won 18 straight games at home.
James Batemon led Loyola Marymount (13-5, 1-3) with 12 points.
Loyola used a slow-down offense and stingy defense to keep the scoring low, and it mostly accomplished that goal.
Gonzaga, which averages 92 points a game, led just 17-16 midway through the first half.
The Zags went on a 19-6 run the rest of the half to take a 36-22 lead at halftime. The Lions shot only 36 percent in the first and committed 11 turnovers.
A 3-pointer by Norvell highlighted a 14-2 Gonzaga run to open the second half that lifted the Bulldogs to a 50-24 lead. Meanwhile, the Lions were missing eight of their first 10 shots.
Loyola Marymount made just five of its first 20 shots in the second half, and fell behind 61-35 with less than 8 minutes left.
BIG PICTURE
Loyola Marymount: The Lions opened the season 11-1, but have dropped off since ... The Lions ranked 13th in the NCAA in defense at 61.2 points per game ... Their last win in this lop-sided series was in 2010. They have not won in Spokane since 1991 ... The Lions have already surpassed last season's 11 wins.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are cruising toward another WCC title, outscoring conference foes by nearly 30 points per game... The Zags suffered back-to-back losses to No. 3 Tennessee and at No. 13 North Carolina in mid-December and have not lost since ... They lead the nation in field goal shooting at 52.6 percent and are second in scoring at 92.2 points per game ... Gonzaga and Marquette are the only programs with both men's and women's teams in the Top 15.
UP NEXT
Loyola Marymount hosts Pepperdine on Saturday.
Gonzaga plays at last place Portland on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|6.7
|Ast. Per Game
|6.7
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|42.8
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|27.3
|Three Point %
|39.5
|84.9
|Free Throw %
|86.1
|+ 2
|James Batemon made layup
|1.0
|+ 2
|Geno Crandall made floating jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|1:02
|Dameane Douglas missed free throw
|1:04
|Shooting foul on Jeremy Jones
|1:04
|+ 2
|Dameane Douglas made jump shot
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Dameane Douglas
|1:16
|Filip Petrusev missed hook shot
|1:18
|+ 2
|Zafir Williams made tip-in
|1:32
|Offensive rebound by Zafir Williams
|1:38
|Jordan Bell missed layup
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|73
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-9 (55.6%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|16
|23
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Batemon G
|17.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.8 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
23
|Z. Norvell Jr. G
|15.7 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Batemon G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|Z. Norvell Jr. G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|38.2
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|55.6
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Batemon
|12
|3
|4
|5/12
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|31
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|E. Scott
|7
|0
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Markusson
|6
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Quintana
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. McClendon
|5
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|31
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williams
|8
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|D. Douglas
|6
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|J. Bell
|5
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|P. Herman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Gipson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Johansson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Alipiev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|26
|9
|21/55
|5/9
|8/11
|15
|200
|9
|2
|16
|10
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|17
|4
|4
|7/15
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Clarke
|13
|3
|4
|5/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|23
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|C. Kispert
|12
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|R. Hachimura
|10
|7
|1
|4/8
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|J. Perkins
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|7
|7
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|24
|2
|1
|4
|3
|4
|J. Jones
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Crandall
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Ayayi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Foster Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Petrusev
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|33
|16
|28/55
|7/23
|10/14
|12
|200
|8
|5
|16
|10
|23
-
UCRIV
CSFULL44
49
2nd 8:55
-
OREGST
ARIZST22
37
2nd 18:20 FS1
-
CAL
WASHST38
58
2nd 11:48 PACN
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE60
39
2nd 13:31 ESP+
-
UMKC
CSBAK49
50
2nd 12:09 ESP3
-
UCSB
UCDAV51
45
2nd 13:32
-
USD
PORT50
32
2nd 13:21
-
HAWAII
CSN52
51
2nd 14:29 ESP3
-
BYU
PEPPER17
15
1st 11:57 ESPU
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA10
16
1st 11:24
-
GASOU
TROY90
82
Final
-
TNST
TNTECH79
62
Final
-
VMI
ETNST82
85
Final
-
JMAD
DEL69
76
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST91
76
Final
-
TOWSON
DREXEL66
72
Final
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA72
87
Final
-
MANH
STPETE58
56
Final
-
LATECH
ODU63
64
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL84
96
Final
-
FAIR
MNMTH57
74
Final
-
USM
CHARLO63
60
Final
-
CHARLS
NEAST60
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
SIENA57
66
Final
-
CAN
QUINN65
63
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG80
74
Final
-
TXSA
MTSU86
89
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR69
60
Final
-
TNMART
EKY73
97
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD77
80
Final
-
SEMO
MOREHD69
73
Final
-
NEBOM
WILL80
71
Final
-
ARKLR
TEXST62
80
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL74
77
Final
-
ILLCHI
MILW69
81
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT70
73
Final
-
MURYST
EILL83
61
Final
-
IUPUI
WISGB76
70
Final
-
FIU
WKY77
76
Final
-
GAST
SALAB69
66
Final
-
UTEP
UAB63
76
Final
-
6MICHST
NEB70
64
Final
-
ARKST
TXARL59
68
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST80
91
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SIUE79
71
Final
-
SACST
NAU66
64
Final
-
PORTST
SUTAH69
83
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH64
80
Final
-
LOYMRY
5GONZAG55
73
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD58
75
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP53
52
Final
-
CHIST
GC46
80
Final
-
OREG
ARIZ59
54
Final
-
IDST
WEBER59
76
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL61
82
Final