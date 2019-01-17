LOYMRY
Loyola Marymount
Lions
13-5
away team logo
55
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ROOT
Thu Jan. 17
9:00pm
BONUS
73
TF 7
home team logo
GONZAG
5 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
17-2
ML: +2900
GONZAG -23.5, O/U 146
ML: -8230
LOYMRY
GONZAG

No Text

Norvell leads No. 5 Gonzaga over Loyola Marymount 73-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Zach Norvell Jr. scored 17 points and No. 5 Gonzaga used a stout defense to beat Loyola Marymount 73-55 on Thursday night, the eighth consecutive win for the Bulldogs since a pair of losses knocked them out of the top spot in The AP Top 25.

Brandon Clarke added 13 points, Corey Kispert 12 and Rui Hachimura 10 for Gonzaga (17-2, 4-0 West Coast), which beat Loyola Marymount for the 20th straight time. The Zags have won 18 straight games at home.

James Batemon led Loyola Marymount (13-5, 1-3) with 12 points.

Loyola used a slow-down offense and stingy defense to keep the scoring low, and it mostly accomplished that goal.

Gonzaga, which averages 92 points a game, led just 17-16 midway through the first half.

The Zags went on a 19-6 run the rest of the half to take a 36-22 lead at halftime. The Lions shot only 36 percent in the first and committed 11 turnovers.

A 3-pointer by Norvell highlighted a 14-2 Gonzaga run to open the second half that lifted the Bulldogs to a 50-24 lead. Meanwhile, the Lions were missing eight of their first 10 shots.

Loyola Marymount made just five of its first 20 shots in the second half, and fell behind 61-35 with less than 8 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Marymount: The Lions opened the season 11-1, but have dropped off since ... The Lions ranked 13th in the NCAA in defense at 61.2 points per game ... Their last win in this lop-sided series was in 2010. They have not won in Spokane since 1991 ... The Lions have already surpassed last season's 11 wins.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are cruising toward another WCC title, outscoring conference foes by nearly 30 points per game... The Zags suffered back-to-back losses to No. 3 Tennessee and at No. 13 North Carolina in mid-December and have not lost since ... They lead the nation in field goal shooting at 52.6 percent and are second in scoring at 92.2 points per game ... Gonzaga and Marquette are the only programs with both men's and women's teams in the Top 15.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount hosts Pepperdine on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at last place Portland on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Batemon
5 G
J. Perkins
13 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
42.8 Field Goal % 46.4
27.3 Three Point % 39.5
84.9 Free Throw % 86.1
+ 2 James Batemon made layup 1.0
+ 2 Geno Crandall made floating jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev 1:02
  Dameane Douglas missed free throw 1:04
  Shooting foul on Jeremy Jones 1:04
+ 2 Dameane Douglas made jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Dameane Douglas 1:16
  Filip Petrusev missed hook shot 1:18
+ 2 Zafir Williams made tip-in 1:32
  Offensive rebound by Zafir Williams 1:38
  Jordan Bell missed layup 1:40
Team Stats
Points 55 73
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 5-9 (55.6%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 16 23
Team 5 2
Assists 9 16
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Batemon G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
23
Z. Norvell Jr. G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 13-5 223355
home team logo 5 Gonzaga 17-2 363773
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
E. Scott
M. Markusson
J. Quintana
J. McClendon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Batemon 12 3 4 5/12 1/2 1/2 0 31 0 0 4 1 2
E. Scott 7 0 0 3/7 0/0 1/2 2 23 0 0 1 0 0
M. Markusson 6 4 1 3/8 0/0 0/0 3 18 2 0 1 1 3
J. Quintana 6 3 1 2/8 2/3 0/0 0 27 1 0 1 1 2
J. McClendon 5 3 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 3 31 2 1 4 0 3
Bench
Z. Williams
D. Douglas
J. Bell
P. Herman
D. Gipson
E. Johansson
C. Allen
I. Alipiev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Williams 8 4 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 1 18 4 0 4 2 2
D. Douglas 6 5 0 1/2 0/0 4/5 3 18 0 1 1 3 2
J. Bell 5 3 1 2/8 1/2 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 2 1
P. Herman 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gipson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
E. Johansson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 26 9 21/55 5/9 8/11 15 200 9 2 16 10 16
Gonzaga
Starters
Z. Norvell Jr.
B. Clarke
C. Kispert
R. Hachimura
J. Perkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Norvell Jr. 17 4 4 7/15 3/8 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 2 2
B. Clarke 13 3 4 5/5 0/0 3/5 1 23 0 3 2 1 2
C. Kispert 12 4 2 4/8 1/4 3/3 2 27 1 1 1 1 3
R. Hachimura 10 7 1 4/8 1/1 1/2 2 28 0 0 1 3 4
J. Perkins 7 4 1 3/6 0/2 1/1 0 30 1 0 3 0 4
Bench
K. Tillie
J. Jones
G. Crandall
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
F. Petrusev
A. Martin
J. Beach
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tillie 7 7 2 2/7 1/5 2/2 1 24 2 1 4 3 4
J. Jones 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 11 1 0 0 0 0
G. Crandall 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/1 1 24 2 0 4 0 3
J. Ayayi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Foster Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Petrusev 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 16 28/55 7/23 10/14 12 200 8 5 16 10 23
NCAA BB Scores