EMICH
Eastern Michigan
Eagles
8-10
away team logo
65
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Fri Jan. 18
7:00pm
BONUS
77
TF 10
home team logo
BUFF
16 Buffalo
Bulls
17-1
ML: +965
BUFF -15, O/U 146
ML: -1534
EMICH
BUFF

No Text

Massinburg leads No. 16 Buffalo past E. Michigan, 77-65

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) CJ Massinburg ended a four-game slump by scoring 31 points, leading No. 16 Buffalo to a 77-65 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Nick Perkins scored 21, and the Bulls (17-1, 5-0 Mid-American Conference) extended what's become their best start in school history. Buffalo has also won 20 straight home games, which ranks as the third-longest streak in the nation.

Perkins and Massinburg formed an inside and outside scoring threat by combining to score 32 of Buffalo's 41 points in the first half in a game Buffalo never trailed. Massinburg hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts for 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

Massinburg is Buffalo's leading scorer, but had combined to score just 52 points in his past four outings.

Paul Jackson led Eastern Michigan with 12 points, but finished hitting just 5 of 17 attempts. James Thompson scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (8-10, 2-3), who lost their fifth straight game to Buffalo, including an 81-69 loss at Ypsilanti two weeks ago.

Eastern Michigan also lost its eighth straight at Buffalo, a drought dating to Feb. 4, 2004.

Down 54-41 six minutes into the second half, the Eagles cut Buffalo's lead to 60-57 when Jackson hit one of two free-throw attempts with 7:41 remaining. Buffalo responded by going on a 15-0 run over the next three minutes. Dontay Caruthers capped the run by completing a three-point play off a transition basket, set up by a pass from Massinburg.

LONG DROUGHT

Only six of 16 Eagles players were alive the last time Eastern Michigan defeated a ranked opponent. It happened on Dec. 17, 1997, when the Eagles traveled to beat No. 21 Michigan 89-83.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Michigan: Refused to crumble when falling behind by 13 midway through the second half. The Eagles also stayed in the game by forcing 16 turnovers.

Buffalo: It hasn't yet cost them, but stretches of inconsistency at both ends of the floor continue to be an issue for the Bulls ever since a 110-80 blowout of Toledo on Jan. 8.

UP NEXT

Eastern Michigan: Hosts Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Buffalo: Plays its next two on the road, starting at Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Jackson
3 G
C. Massinburg
5 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
38.1 Field Goal % 47.1
27.1 Three Point % 42.4
72.1 Free Throw % 76.1
+ 1 Malik Ellison made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Malik Ellison made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Nick Perkins 23.0
  Lost ball turnover on CJ Massinburg 50.0
  Lost ball turnover on Boubacar Toure, stolen by Jeremy Harris 55.0
  Bad pass turnover on Davonta Jordan 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Nick Perkins 1:36
  James Thompson IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:36
  James Thompson IV missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:36
  Shooting foul on Davonta Jordan 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Boubacar Toure 1:45
Team Stats
Points 65 77
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 20 23
Team 1 4
Assists 11 23
Steals 9 7
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
P. Jackson G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
5
C. Massinburg G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo E. Michigan 8-10 293665
home team logo 16 Buffalo 17-1 413677
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Team Stats
Key Players
3
P. Jackson G 13.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 4.1 APG 39.2 FG%
5
C. Massinburg G 16.9 PPG 6.6 RPG 3.1 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
P. Jackson G 12 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
5
C. Massinburg G 31 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 45.8
27.3 3PT FG% 32.3
68.2 FT% 76.5
E. Michigan
Starters
P. Jackson
B. Toure
J. Thompson IV
E. Minnie
K. McAdoo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Jackson 12 1 6 5/17 1/5 1/2 4 36 2 0 4 1 0
B. Toure 11 9 0 3/3 0/0 5/9 4 26 2 0 2 3 6
J. Thompson IV 11 12 1 4/5 1/1 2/4 3 38 1 0 2 1 11
E. Minnie 8 1 2 3/10 2/8 0/0 1 29 1 0 1 0 1
K. McAdoo 8 2 2 3/10 0/3 2/2 3 28 1 0 3 1 1
Bench
T. Groce
D. Parris
M. Ellison
B. Jones
I. Green
J. King
J. Peterson
T. Silver
D. Ballard Jr.
D. Stephens
A. Rafus Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Groce 10 1 0 3/5 1/2 3/3 1 22 1 0 0 0 1
D. Parris 3 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
M. Ellison 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Jones 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 1 0 1 2 0
I. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Silver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ballard Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rafus Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 28 11 22/55 6/22 15/22 19 198 9 0 14 8 20
Buffalo
Starters
C. Massinburg
J. Graves
M. McRae
J. Harris
D. Jordan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Massinburg 31 5 2 10/16 6/12 5/6 1 34 1 0 1 3 2
J. Graves 10 5 3 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 4
M. McRae 7 4 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 1 3
J. Harris 5 6 4 2/8 1/6 0/0 1 37 1 1 1 2 4
D. Jordan 0 5 8 0/3 0/2 0/1 4 29 3 0 4 2 3
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
R. Segu
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 21 6 0 8/12 0/0 5/7 3 30 0 0 3 2 4
D. Caruthers 3 2 4 1/4 0/1 1/1 4 18 1 0 5 0 2
J. Williams 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 1 1
R. Segu 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 0 0
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 35 23 27/59 10/31 13/17 20 198 7 1 16 12 23
