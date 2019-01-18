Law hit go-ahead basket as Northwestern holds off Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Vic Law shook off a dismal shooting night to hit a go-ahead drive with 4:25 to play and Northwestern held off Rutgers 65-57 on Friday night after twice blowing 10-point seconds-half leads.
Ryan Taylor scored 14 points and hit two crucial 3-pointers after Law's basket and Dererk Pardon had 17 points as Northwestern (11-7, 2-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in five games.
Montez Mathis had 16 points to lead Rutgers (8-9, 1-6), which has lost three straight after knocking off then-No. 16 Ohio State. Geo Baker added 12 for the Scarlet Knights, who were 15 of 25 from the foul line.
Northwestern opened leads of 37-27 and 47-37 in the second half, only to see Rutgers eventually tie the game at 49 on a scoop shot in the lane by Mathis with 5:58 to play. Mathis had a chance for a three-point play but missed the free throw.
After a couple empty possessions by both teams, Law drove the lane and hit only his second basket for a 51-49 lead. Rutgers had a chance to tie the contest with 3:57 to go, but center Shaq Doorson missed the first of two free throws.
Taylor then took over sandwiching his two big 3-pointers around two free throws by Pardon to open a 59-52 lead.
Law finished 2 of 10 from the field with six points.
BIG PICTURE:
Northwestern: A much-needed win for Wildcats against a traditionally weak opponent. Also avenged an overtime loss here last year
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are headed for another last-place finish in the conference unless they turn things around.
UP NEXT:
Northwestern hosts No. 25 Indiana on Tuesday night
Rutgers hosts Nebraska on Monday night.
----
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|57
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|19-49 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gaines
|9
|6
|2
|2/9
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|35
|0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|M. Kopp
|8
|0
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Nance
|7
|1
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Falzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|29
|12
|21/53
|9/22
|14/17
|21
|200
|6
|4
|14
|6
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mathis
|16
|4
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|6/10
|2
|31
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|G. Baker
|12
|0
|4
|4/14
|1/5
|3/5
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Carter
|9
|10
|2
|4/6
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|R. Harper Jr.
|6
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|S. Doorson
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|25
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
