Law hit go-ahead basket as Northwestern holds off Rutgers

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Vic Law shook off a dismal shooting night to hit a go-ahead drive with 4:25 to play and Northwestern held off Rutgers 65-57 on Friday night after twice blowing 10-point seconds-half leads.

Ryan Taylor scored 14 points and hit two crucial 3-pointers after Law's basket and Dererk Pardon had 17 points as Northwestern (11-7, 2-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in five games.

Montez Mathis had 16 points to lead Rutgers (8-9, 1-6), which has lost three straight after knocking off then-No. 16 Ohio State. Geo Baker added 12 for the Scarlet Knights, who were 15 of 25 from the foul line.

Northwestern opened leads of 37-27 and 47-37 in the second half, only to see Rutgers eventually tie the game at 49 on a scoop shot in the lane by Mathis with 5:58 to play. Mathis had a chance for a three-point play but missed the free throw.

After a couple empty possessions by both teams, Law drove the lane and hit only his second basket for a 51-49 lead. Rutgers had a chance to tie the contest with 3:57 to go, but center Shaq Doorson missed the first of two free throws.

Taylor then took over sandwiching his two big 3-pointers around two free throws by Pardon to open a 59-52 lead.

Law finished 2 of 10 from the field with six points.

BIG PICTURE:

Northwestern: A much-needed win for Wildcats against a traditionally weak opponent. Also avenged an overtime loss here last year

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are headed for another last-place finish in the conference unless they turn things around.

UP NEXT:

Northwestern hosts No. 25 Indiana on Tuesday night

Rutgers hosts Nebraska on Monday night.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
V. Law
G. Baker
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
42.2 Field Goal % 35.3
33.7 Three Point % 34.9
84.0 Free Throw % 67.4
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Taylor 11.0
  Peter Kiss missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Anthony Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Anthony Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr. 28.0
+ 1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr. 26.0
  Geo Baker missed 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Vic Law 32.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Taylor 35.0
+ 2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup 37.0
Team Stats
Points 65 57
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 19-49 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 23 26
Team 5 1
Assists 12 10
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
5
D. Pardon C
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
23
M. Mathis G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 11-7 333265
home team logo Rutgers 8-9 263157
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 11-7 70.7 PPG 36.7 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Rutgers 8-9 67.5 PPG 42.4 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
5
D. Pardon C 13.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.0 APG 61.5 FG%
23
M. Mathis G 7.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.9 APG 37.1 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Pardon C 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
23
M. Mathis G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
39.6 FG% 38.8
40.9 3PT FG% 23.5
82.4 FT% 60.0
Northwestern
Starters
D. Pardon
R. Taylor
V. Law
B. Benson
A. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Pardon 17 7 1 6/9 0/1 5/7 2 36 2 1 1 2 5
R. Taylor 14 2 1 5/13 4/9 0/0 4 31 0 0 2 0 2
V. Law 6 7 5 2/10 0/5 2/2 4 31 2 0 4 1 6
B. Benson 4 5 1 1/2 1/1 1/2 3 23 0 0 3 1 4
A. Turner 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
A. Gaines
M. Kopp
P. Nance
J. Ash
A. Falzon
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Greer
R. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gaines 9 6 2 2/9 1/2 4/4 1 35 0 3 2 2 4
M. Kopp 8 0 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 0 0
P. Nance 7 1 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Falzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 29 12 21/53 9/22 14/17 21 200 6 4 14 6 23
Rutgers
M. Mathis
G. Baker
S. Carter
R. Harper Jr.
S. Doorson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mathis 16 4 1 5/10 0/2 6/10 2 31 2 1 3 0 4
G. Baker 12 0 4 4/14 1/5 3/5 2 33 2 0 1 0 0
S. Carter 9 10 2 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 34 0 1 2 1 9
R. Harper Jr. 6 5 1 1/6 0/2 4/6 3 17 1 0 0 1 4
S. Doorson 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 5 25 1 1 1 3 1
P. Kiss
I. Thiam
M. Johnson
C. McConnell
E. Omoruyi
J. Young
J. Downes
L. Nathan
M. Doucoure
N. Brooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Kiss 5 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
I. Thiam 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 20 2 0 0 0 2
M. Johnson 3 4 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 12 0 0 1 1 3
C. McConnell 0 4 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 4 1 3
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doucoure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 10 19/49 4/17 15/25 20 200 8 3 12 7 26
NCAA BB Scores