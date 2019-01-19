Brewton helps Memphis roll past SMU 83-61
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kareem Brewton scored 20 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Raynere Thornton had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first double-double this season and Memphis rolled over SMU 83-61 on Saturday.
Brewton scored 15 points in the first half when Memphis (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic) took a 40-23 lead. The Tigers scored the game's first 13 points, including two Brewton 3-pointers, and led throughout.
The lead reached 35 at 74-39 with 6:37 remaining after a 10-0 run capped by a Thornton dunk.
Rebounding was a point of emphasis for the Tigers after being outrebounded by their three previous opponents who collected an average of 19 offensive boards. Against the Mustangs (11-7, 3-3), the Tigers had one more rebound, were even on the offensive glass (12) and had 12 more second-chance points while outscoring SMU 42-18 in the paint. They also made 10 steals and scored 24 points off 21 SMU turnovers in improving to 10-1 at home.
Tyler Harris had four 3-pointers and 14 points, Kyvon Davenport 12 points, Mike Parks 11 and Jeremiah Martin a career-tying 11 assists with eight points.
Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 12 points and Isiaha Mike 10 for SMU.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|51.9
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|18.8
|Three Point %
|30.7
|66.1
|Free Throw %
|67.3
|+ 1
|William Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|William Douglas missed free throw
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Evin Olds
|35.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Harris made layup
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|40.0
|Evin Olds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|+ 3
|William Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|1:02
|Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|+ 3
|Nat Dixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|1:16
|Lost ball turnover on Mike Parks Jr.
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|83
|Field Goals
|21-58 (36.2%)
|33-73 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-33 (30.3%)
|11-34 (32.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|24
|27
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|13
|24
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|21
|12
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
33
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|13.2 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|4.3 APG
|52.8 FG%
|
5
|K. Brewton Jr. G
|8.8 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|2.2 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|K. Brewton Jr. G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.2
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|30.3
|3PT FG%
|32.4
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|12
|6
|3
|4/11
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|40
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|I. Mike
|10
|6
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|1/2
|5
|21
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|N. Dixon
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|E. Chargois
|8
|8
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|1/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|J. McMurray
|6
|0
|3
|2/12
|0/8
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|12
|6
|3
|4/11
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|40
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|I. Mike
|10
|6
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|1/2
|5
|21
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|N. Dixon
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|E. Chargois
|8
|8
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|1/3
|4
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|J. McMurray
|6
|0
|3
|2/12
|0/8
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|8
|7
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|W. Douglas
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. White
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Young Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|33
|13
|21/58
|10/33
|9/16
|17
|200
|5
|4
|21
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|20
|1
|1
|7/13
|6/11
|0/0
|2
|25
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Davenport
|12
|6
|1
|5/13
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|R. Thornton
|11
|14
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|J. Martin
|8
|4
|11
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Jones
|2
|5
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|20
|1
|1
|7/13
|6/11
|0/0
|2
|25
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Davenport
|12
|6
|1
|5/13
|0/3
|2/3
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|R. Thornton
|11
|14
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|J. Martin
|8
|4
|11
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Jones
|2
|5
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|14
|2
|2
|5/13
|4/11
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|11
|0
|1
|5/6
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Lomax
|3
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|I. Maurice
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Olds
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Enoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|38
|24
|33/73
|11/34
|6/8
|17
|200
|10
|2
|12
|11
|27
-
UMES
FAMU60
58
OT 0.0
-
DAYTON
STBON77
77
OT 0.0 NBCS
-
STJOHN
BUTLER71
78
2nd 17.0 FOX
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
72
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
ARKST
TEXST49
64
2nd 6:24 ESP+
-
CAL
WASH43
55
2nd 7:50 PACN
-
PENN
TEMPLE69
60
2nd 3:13 CBSSN
-
HOW
SCST67
62
OT 1:07
-
FRESNO
BOISE28
33
2nd 15:40 ATSN
-
CAMP
CHARSO46
53
2nd 13:26 ESP+
-
NICHST
CARK49
47
2nd 11:08
-
SC
LSU26
44
1st 3:07 SECN
-
4UVA
1DUKE27
33
1st 3:26 ESPN
-
OKLAST
IOWAST25
34
1st 2:19 ESPU
-
ALST
ALAM20
13
1st 9:43
-
UCIRV
CSN29
44
1st 35.0
-
RICE
NTEXAS19
24
1st 3:52 ESP3
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR29
29
1st 3:28 ESP2
-
TNST
BELMONT3
6
1st 18:00 ESP+
-
JACKST
PVAM9
2
1st 13:29
-
WYO
NMEX18
38
1st 3:51 ESP3
-
NORL
TXAMCC16
21
1st 5:24 ESP3
-
MVSU
ALCORN15
6
1st 12:35
-
UMASS
VCU0
6
1st 15:51 NBCS
-
ARKPB
STHRN13
23
1st 8:54
-
TNMART
MOREHD6
6
1st 17:16 ESP+
-
UTEP
MTSU29
27
1st 0.0
-
NORFLK
SAV0
0
Delay
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
SFA
UIW74
71
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
MONST
EWASH81
84
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TOWSON
DEL0
0133 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
GWEBB0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm PACN
-
NWST
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
UNF
LIB0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
MRSHL0
0177.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
RIDER0
0139 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
GMASON0
0131.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0144.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
UNLV0
0146 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ATSN
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0147 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
21HOU
SFLA0
0131 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0131.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
WILL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCDAV0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
UAB0
0143 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0135 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
20OKLA
TEXAS0
0137 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
24MISSST
VANDY0
0147.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
PSU
MINN0
0139 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0149.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0143 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0152 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
USD
MARYCA0
0138 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
UMKC
GC0
0139.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm PACN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0142.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
AF
10NEVADA0
0141 O/U
-21.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
CSBAK0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0142 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH0
0147.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
PORT0
0151 O/U
+26.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0153 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm