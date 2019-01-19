MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kareem Brewton scored 20 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Raynere Thornton had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first double-double this season and Memphis rolled over SMU 83-61 on Saturday.

Brewton scored 15 points in the first half when Memphis (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic) took a 40-23 lead. The Tigers scored the game's first 13 points, including two Brewton 3-pointers, and led throughout.

The lead reached 35 at 74-39 with 6:37 remaining after a 10-0 run capped by a Thornton dunk.

Rebounding was a point of emphasis for the Tigers after being outrebounded by their three previous opponents who collected an average of 19 offensive boards. Against the Mustangs (11-7, 3-3), the Tigers had one more rebound, were even on the offensive glass (12) and had 12 more second-chance points while outscoring SMU 42-18 in the paint. They also made 10 steals and scored 24 points off 21 SMU turnovers in improving to 10-1 at home.

Tyler Harris had four 3-pointers and 14 points, Kyvon Davenport 12 points, Mike Parks 11 and Jeremiah Martin a career-tying 11 assists with eight points.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 12 points and Isiaha Mike 10 for SMU.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.