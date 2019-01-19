SMU
SMU
Mustangs
11-7
away team logo
61
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sat Jan. 19
4:00pm
BONUS
83
TF 10
home team logo
MEMP
Memphis
Tigers
12-6
ML: +145
MEMP -3.5, O/U 154.5
ML: -166
SMU
MEMP

No Text

Brewton helps Memphis roll past SMU 83-61

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kareem Brewton scored 20 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Raynere Thornton had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first double-double this season and Memphis rolled over SMU 83-61 on Saturday.

Brewton scored 15 points in the first half when Memphis (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic) took a 40-23 lead. The Tigers scored the game's first 13 points, including two Brewton 3-pointers, and led throughout.

The lead reached 35 at 74-39 with 6:37 remaining after a 10-0 run capped by a Thornton dunk.

Rebounding was a point of emphasis for the Tigers after being outrebounded by their three previous opponents who collected an average of 19 offensive boards. Against the Mustangs (11-7, 3-3), the Tigers had one more rebound, were even on the offensive glass (12) and had 12 more second-chance points while outscoring SMU 42-18 in the paint. They also made 10 steals and scored 24 points off 21 SMU turnovers in improving to 10-1 at home.

Tyler Harris had four 3-pointers and 14 points, Kyvon Davenport 12 points, Mike Parks 11 and Jeremiah Martin a career-tying 11 assists with eight points.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 12 points and Isiaha Mike 10 for SMU.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
J. Martin
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
51.9 Field Goal % 43.3
18.8 Three Point % 30.7
66.1 Free Throw % 67.3
+ 1 William Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
  William Douglas missed free throw 35.0
  Shooting foul on Evin Olds 35.0
+ 2 Tyler Harris made layup 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris 40.0
  Evin Olds missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 3 William Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 1:02
  Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 3 Nat Dixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 1:16
  Lost ball turnover on Mike Parks Jr. 1:23
Team Stats
Points 61 83
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 33-73 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 11-34 (32.4%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 39
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 24 27
Team 5 1
Assists 13 24
Steals 5 10
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 21 12
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
J. Whitt Jr. G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
K. Brewton Jr. G
20 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 11-7 233861
home team logo Memphis 12-6 404383
MEMP -3.5, O/U 154.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
MEMP -3.5, O/U 154.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 11-7 74.6 PPG 40.6 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Memphis 12-6 84.1 PPG 40.2 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 13.2 PPG 6.8 RPG 4.3 APG 52.8 FG%
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 8.8 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.2 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 12 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 20 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
36.2 FG% 45.2
30.3 3PT FG% 32.4
56.3 FT% 75.0
SMU
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Mike
N. Dixon
E. Chargois
J. McMurray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 12 6 3 4/11 1/3 3/5 1 40 1 3 2 2 4
I. Mike 10 6 1 3/9 3/8 1/2 5 21 2 1 3 1 5
N. Dixon 9 3 2 3/8 3/6 0/0 1 29 1 0 4 2 1
E. Chargois 8 8 1 3/6 1/1 1/3 4 29 0 0 3 1 7
J. McMurray 6 0 3 2/12 0/8 2/2 2 26 0 0 3 0 0
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Mike
N. Dixon
E. Chargois
J. McMurray
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 12 6 3 4/11 1/3 3/5 1 40 1 3 2 2 4
I. Mike 10 6 1 3/9 3/8 1/2 5 21 2 1 3 1 5
N. Dixon 9 3 2 3/8 3/6 0/0 1 29 1 0 4 2 1
E. Chargois 8 8 1 3/6 1/1 1/3 4 29 0 0 3 1 7
J. McMurray 6 0 3 2/12 0/8 2/2 2 26 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
F. Hunt
W. Douglas
C. White
J. Young Jr.
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 8 7 2 4/7 0/2 0/0 0 34 0 0 0 2 5
W. Douglas 4 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 2 8 1 0 1 0 0
C. White 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 9 0 0 4 0 1
J. Young Jr. 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 1 1 1
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 33 13 21/58 10/33 9/16 17 200 5 4 21 9 24
Memphis
Starters
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
J. Martin
A. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 20 1 1 7/13 6/11 0/0 2 25 3 0 1 0 1
K. Davenport 12 6 1 5/13 0/3 2/3 2 18 1 0 0 4 2
R. Thornton 11 14 2 5/8 1/2 0/0 1 28 2 1 0 4 10
J. Martin 8 4 11 4/10 0/3 0/0 0 31 2 0 4 0 4
A. Jones 2 5 5 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 25 1 1 0 1 4
Starters
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
J. Martin
A. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 20 1 1 7/13 6/11 0/0 2 25 3 0 1 0 1
K. Davenport 12 6 1 5/13 0/3 2/3 2 18 1 0 0 4 2
R. Thornton 11 14 2 5/8 1/2 0/0 1 28 2 1 0 4 10
J. Martin 8 4 11 4/10 0/3 0/0 0 31 2 0 4 0 4
A. Jones 2 5 5 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 25 1 1 0 1 4
Bench
T. Harris
M. Parks Jr.
A. Lomax
I. Maurice
E. Olds
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 14 2 2 5/13 4/11 0/0 1 24 0 0 2 1 1
M. Parks Jr. 11 0 1 5/6 0/1 1/1 3 18 0 0 3 0 0
A. Lomax 3 1 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 4 17 1 0 1 1 0
I. Maurice 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 5
E. Olds 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 38 24 33/73 11/34 6/8 17 200 10 2 12 11 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores