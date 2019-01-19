Adams scores 31 to lead UConn to 87-71 win over Tulane
STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn hasn't had many comfortable wins in conference play over the past two seasons, but the Huskies showed Saturday they can dominate when they are clicking.
Jalen Adams scored a season-high 31 points and UConn beat Tulane 87-71. Josh Carlton and Christian Vital each added 18 points for the Huskies (11-8, 2-4 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a two-game losing skid.
''This is a challenging program, it's a program that is used to winning,'' said Vital, who reached 1,000 points for his career with a 3-point shot in the first half. ''When we signed up to come here, we should have known what the responsibilities were coming to a program like this. I think guys are growing up and we're maturing and we're just starting to gel as a unit. Hopefully tonight was an indication of more things to come''
Caleb Daniels had 21 points for Tulane (4-13, 0-5) which has lost seven straight and eight of nine. Samir Sehic and Blake Paul each added 13 points for the Green Wave.
The Huskies never trailed, but were up just 44-41 before going on a 16-5 second-half run.
Adam's double-clutch shot in the lane after a turnover gave UConn a 21-point lead with just under five minutes to play, effectively putting the game out of reach.
''We just fixed our mindset and stopped worrying about offense,'' Adams said. ''We just directed our efforts to the defensive end and knew that was where we kind of have to take the challenge.''
Carlton opened the game with a layup and the Huskies ran out to a 9-2 lead. They built that to 14 before Tulane began chipping away.
A driving layup by Jordan Cornish cut the deficit to 35-30 and Tulane trailed 37-30 at halftime.
The Green Wave shot 49 percent from the floor, but was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.
''We have to control the tempo of the game more and we've got to finish the opportunities we have,'' said Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy. ''Shot selection is paramount.''
The game was moved up several hours from a planned 7:30 p.m. start to avoid a winter storm that was forecast to move into the area.
THE BIG PICTURE
Tulane: The Green Wave has never beaten UConn, falling to 0-7 against the Huskies.
UConn: UConn needed some good news this week after announcing Thursday that its athletic division lost more than $40 million last year, including more than $5 million in men's basketball. On Friday, the school self-imposed sanctions on the program for NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie. Those will include the loss of a scholarship next season. The NCAA has not said if it will impose other penalties.
''It's been a tough week,'' coach Dan Hurley said. ''There's been a lot swirling around. Eventually it'll be behind us and UConn will be back to doing what UConn does. It's just going to take us a little bit of time to get there.''
POLLEY WANT A BASKET
UConn 3-point specialist Tyler Polley went 0-3 from behind the arc and is now just 4-for-26 from 3-point range in conference play.
SOFT SID?
UConn forward Sidney Wilson did not play after sitting out the last two practices with a sore thumb and sprained ankle. Hurley said the injuries are not serious.
''If he doesn't play next Saturday, then dudes from the Bronx are soft,'' Hurley joked. ''He'll know that because I'm going to say it all week.''
MESSAGE RECEIVED
Hurley said when Tulane cut the lead to three points, his message to the Huskies was simple.
''Do you want to give yourselves a chance to have a season? We haven't had a chance to have a season here in some time, so are we really going to do this right now? Are we going to really lay down defensively like this? They took the message to heart and I thought we picked up our play.''
UP NEXT:
Tulane: The Green Wave return home to face UCF on Wednesday
UConn: The Huskies have a week off before another game at Gampel Pavilion next Saturday against Wichita State.
--------
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|51.6
|34.9
|Three Point %
|37.2
|67.1
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
|13.0
|Connor Crabtree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Galic
|24.0
|Tarin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jordan Cornish, stolen by Tarin Smith
|46.0
|+ 2
|Josh Carlton made dunk, assist by Jalen Adams
|51.0
|+ 2
|Kevin Zhang made jump shot
|1:03
|+ 3
|Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarin Smith
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|1:30
|Blake Paul missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|+ 1
|Blake Paul made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|87
|Field Goals
|30-61 (49.2%)
|36-71 (50.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|19
|14
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|8
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulane 4-13
|67.4 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Connecticut 11-8
|78.3 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|C. Daniels G
|15.5 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.8 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
4
|J. Adams G
|17.4 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|51.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Daniels G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|J. Adams G
|31 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|50.7
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|21
|4
|4
|8/10
|2/2
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|S. Sehic
|13
|6
|2
|5/12
|0/5
|3/3
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Cornish
|6
|6
|6
|3/12
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|K. Zhang
|5
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Crabtree
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|21
|4
|4
|8/10
|2/2
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|S. Sehic
|13
|6
|2
|5/12
|0/5
|3/3
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Cornish
|6
|6
|6
|3/12
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|K. Zhang
|5
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Crabtree
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Paul
|13
|6
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|M. Wood
|9
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|S. Barrett
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|G. Quinn
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Galic
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|30
|19
|30/61
|3/16
|8/11
|8
|200
|5
|4
|14
|5
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|31
|5
|3
|13/26
|4/9
|1/2
|2
|34
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|C. Vital
|18
|8
|1
|7/11
|3/4
|1/1
|3
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Carlton
|18
|8
|1
|9/10
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|A. Gilbert
|12
|3
|3
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Polley
|2
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|31
|5
|3
|13/26
|4/9
|1/2
|2
|34
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|C. Vital
|18
|8
|1
|7/11
|3/4
|1/1
|3
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Carlton
|18
|8
|1
|9/10
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|A. Gilbert
|12
|3
|3
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Polley
|2
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Adams
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|2
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Cobb
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|I. Whaley
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|31
|14
|36/71
|9/25
|6/7
|13
|200
|9
|5
|8
|5
|26
-
UMES
FAMU59
57
OT 1.0
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
71
2nd 33.0 ESP+
-
DAYTON
STBON77
75
OT 49.0 NBCS
-
STJOHN
BUTLER71
76
2nd 27.0 FOX
-
ARKST
TEXST49
64
2nd 6:24 ESP+
-
PENN
TEMPLE69
58
2nd 3:38 CBSSN
-
CAL
WASH43
55
2nd 7:50 PACN
-
HOW
SCST67
62
OT 1:07
-
MONST
EWASH81
84
2nd 0.0
-
CAMP
CHARSO39
53
2nd 15:35 ESP+
-
FRESNO
BOISE28
33
2nd 17:09 ATSN
-
NICHST
CARK49
47
2nd 11:08
-
RICE
NTEXAS19
24
1st 3:54 ESP3
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR29
29
1st 3:28 ESP2
-
OKLAST
IOWAST25
34
1st 2:18 ESPU
-
TNST
BELMONT3
6
1st 18:00 ESP+
-
ALST
ALAM16
11
1st 10:57
-
4UVA
1DUKE27
33
1st 3:26 ESPN
-
JACKST
PVAM9
2
1st 13:29
-
UCIRV
CSN29
42
1st 1:15
-
WYO
NMEX18
38
1st 3:51 ESP3
-
SC
LSU26
41
1st 3:27 SECN
-
NORL
TXAMCC16
21
1st 5:24 ESP3
-
UMASS
VCU0
6
1st 16:14 NBCS
-
MVSU
ALCORN15
6
1st 12:35
-
ARKPB
STHRN13
17
1st 11:38
-
TNMART
MOREHD4
6
1st 18:32 ESP+
-
UTEP
MTSU29
27
1st 0.0
-
NORFLK
SAV0
0
Delay
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
SFA
UIW74
71
Final
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TOWSON
DEL0
0133 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
GWEBB0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm PACN
-
NWST
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
UNF
LIB0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
MRSHL0
0177.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
RIDER0
0139 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
GMASON0
0131.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0144.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
UNLV0
0146 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ATSN
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0147 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
21HOU
SFLA0
0131 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0131.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
WILL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCDAV0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
UAB0
0143 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0135 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
20OKLA
TEXAS0
0137 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
24MISSST
VANDY0
0147.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
PSU
MINN0
0139 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0149.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0143 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0152 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
USD
MARYCA0
0138 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
UMKC
GC0
0139.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm PACN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0142.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
AF
10NEVADA0
0141 O/U
-21.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
CSBAK0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0142 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH0
0147.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
PORT0
0151 O/U
+26.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0153 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm