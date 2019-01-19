RJ Barrett leads No. 1 Duke past No. 4 Virginia 72-70
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) No. 1 Duke and fourth-ranked Virginia kept trading baskets - and the lead - down the stretch of another classic at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Here's the difference: The Blue Devils had RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and a defense that -even without key on-the-ball defender Tre Jones- flipped the script on the Cavaliers.
Barrett scored 30 points, Williamson had 27 and Duke gave Virginia its first loss of the season by beating the Cavaliers 72-70 on Saturday night.
''We did a lot of switching tonight, and we were able to move their defense enough - just enough, not every time - to get some driving lanes,'' coach Mike Krzyzewski said.
The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without Jones.
DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation's last unbeaten after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day. Virginia allowed Duke to shoot 63 percent in the second half - and hit 12 of 15 shots inside the 3-point arc - while giving up a season-high point total.
''We're a solid defensive team,'' coach Tony Bennett said, ''but tonight, we were not solid enough.''
The fourth matchup of top-ranked teams in the sport's history - Virginia entered at No. 1 in the coaches' poll - was a tournament-caliber game throughout. There were 14 ties and 15 lead changes, and it was a one-possession game for a 14 1/2-minute stretch of the second half.
''If you scored, you beat good defense,'' Krzyzewski said. ''If you didn't score, good defense beat you.''
After the Cavaliers missed 11 of 12 shots during a late nine-minute stretch, they pulled within 69-66 on Guy's 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Barrett hit two free throws with 20.9 seconds to play, and Virginia let too much time elapse before Braxton Key was fouled with 8.9 seconds remaining and hit both shots to make it 71-68.
Cameron Reddish hit a free throw to make it a four-point game before Hunter hit a jumper before the buzzer for Virginia.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers' best start since opening 19-0 in 2014-15 is history, and they won't wind up at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday. After winning a top-five matchup here last year, untimely cold shooting down the stretch - and their struggles to keep the Blue Devils from getting to the rim on defense - led to their first defeat. But circle the date on the calendar: The rematch in Charlottesville comes on Feb. 9.
''That was our game,'' Jerome said. ''We had that game. We lost it. We made mistakes that we can control.''
Duke: With one key freshman out - Jones - the Blue Devils rode the three other members of their freshman class to a significant victory. Williamson, Barrett and Reddish combined to take 47 of Duke's 51 shots and score 66 of their 72 points.
''Coach K gives us the freedom to be us,'' Williamson said. ''When there's movement for the three of us, no telling what we can do.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Good luck to the voters who have to sort this out. It's hard to punish the Cavaliers too much for losing at Cameron. The question surrounding the Blue Devils: Will the spoils of this victory weigh more than their overtime loss to Syracuse when they were down two starters?
STRATEGY
Bennett said Duke was the first team to switch on every screen set by the Cavaliers - a tweak to the game plan Krzyzewski said he made a couple of days before the game in an attempt to limit Virginia's open 3-pointers, especially the catch-and-shoot 3s that are an integral part of Guy's game. He compared Guy to former Duke star J.J. Redick, calling him ''the closest that I've seen to J.J. in the league.'' Guy was 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and Virginia finished 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.
INJURY REPORT
This was the Blue Devils' first full game without Jones, who separated the AC joint in his right shoulder early on against Syracuse. Jones watched from the bench in a polo shirt but without a sling. Duke had just six assists on 26 baskets after averaging 18 assists in its previous 16 games. Krzyzewski said there's still no timetable for Jones' return.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Plays host to Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
Duke: Visits Pittsburgh - coached by former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel - on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|40.0
|Three Point %
|30.9
|74.0
|Free Throw %
|68.0
|+ 2
|De'Andre Hunter made jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|8.0
|Cam Reddish missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|8.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Cam Reddish
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Braxton Key
|9.0
|De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|RJ Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|72
|Field Goals
|28-53 (52.8%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|2-14 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|18-31 (58.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Hunter G
|14.4 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|52.3 FG%
|
5
|R. Barrett F
|23.4 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|4.1 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Hunter G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|R. Barrett F
|30 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.8
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|58.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|18
|4
|0
|8/14
|0/2
|2/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Guy
|14
|6
|1
|6/12
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Jerome
|14
|4
|4
|6/13
|1/5
|1/3
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Salt
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Diakite
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|18
|4
|0
|8/14
|0/2
|2/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Guy
|14
|6
|1
|6/12
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Jerome
|14
|4
|4
|6/13
|1/5
|1/3
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Salt
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Diakite
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|11
|6
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|21
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Huff
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|K. Clark
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|27
|8
|28/53
|3/17
|11/17
|20
|200
|4
|4
|8
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barrett
|30
|5
|3
|11/19
|1/6
|7/11
|0
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Z. Williamson
|27
|9
|1
|10/16
|0/1
|7/14
|2
|38
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6
|C. Reddish
|9
|8
|1
|3/12
|1/6
|2/4
|4
|37
|2
|0
|4
|1
|7
|J. White
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Bolden
|2
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barrett
|30
|5
|3
|11/19
|1/6
|7/11
|0
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Z. Williamson
|27
|9
|1
|10/16
|0/1
|7/14
|2
|38
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6
|C. Reddish
|9
|8
|1
|3/12
|1/6
|2/4
|4
|37
|2
|0
|4
|1
|7
|J. White
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Bolden
|2
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. DeLaurier
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. O'Connell
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goldwire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|30
|6
|26/51
|2/14
|18/31
|18
|200
|5
|1
|8
|8
|22
-
DEPAUL
SETON55
53
2nd 16:07 FS1
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP58
54
2nd 4:48
-
CPOLY
UCDAV53
55
2nd 5:55
-
TXSA
UAB64
77
2nd 3:40 ESP+
-
HAWAII
UCRIV59
69
2nd 3:44 ESP3
-
20OKLA
TEXAS60
60
2nd 6:13
-
IPFW
WILL58
81
2nd 2:43
-
MURYST
SIUE57
54
2nd 11:11 ESP+
-
21HOU
SFLA47
33
2nd 13:59 ESPU
-
TNTECH
JAXST26
41
2nd 16:03 ESP+
-
24MISSST
VANDY37
28
2nd 18:51 SECN
-
PSU
MINN40
30
2nd 19:13 BTN
-
UMKC
GC10
25
1st 8:26 ESP3
-
NCOLO
WEBER22
22
1st 4:43
-
USD
MARYCA19
29
1st 6:54
-
NMEXST
UTVALL20
24
1st 8:14
-
COLOST
UTAHST22
36
1st 5:25
-
GRAM
TEXSO16
19
1st 7:48
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
SFA
UIW74
71
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
UMES
FAMU60
58
Final/OT
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
STJOHN
BUTLER71
80
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
DAYTON
STBON89
86
Final/2OT
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
72
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
CAL
WASH52
71
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
PENN
TEMPLE77
70
Final
-
ARKST
TEXST64
77
Final
-
HOW
SCST71
66
Final/OT
-
MONST
EWASH81
85
Final
-
CAMP
CHARSO73
72
Final
-
FRESNO
BOISE63
53
Final
-
NICHST
CARK68
74
Final
-
WYO
NMEX53
83
Final
-
ALST
ALAM72
54
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU72
75
Final
-
SC
LSU67
89
Final
-
4UVA
1DUKE70
72
Final
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR62
73
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS75
76
Final
-
OKLAST
IOWAST59
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN74
68
Final
-
JACKST
PVAM51
55
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC61
76
Final
-
NORFLK
SAV82
76
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN57
63
Final
-
UMASS
VCU50
68
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD77
85
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT74
92
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN67
69
Final/OT
-
HAMP
GWEBB74
87
Final/OT
-
NWST
ABIL69
78
Final
-
MANH
RIDER47
60
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL97
105
Final
-
FORD
GMASON68
71
Final
-
IUPUI
MILW57
64
Final
-
UNF
LIB64
70
Final
-
SEMO
EKY83
85
Final
-
TOWSON
DEL64
63
Final
-
OREGST
ARIZ71
82
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF54
59
Final
-
SJST
UNLV56
94
Final
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm PACN
-
AF
10NEVADA0
0141 O/U
-21.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
CSBAK0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0142.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0142 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH0
0147.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
PORT0
0151 O/U
+26.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0153 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm