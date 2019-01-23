Lofton leads St. Bonaventure past UMass 65-51
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Freshman Kyle Lofton scored a career-best 24 points to lead St. Bonaventure in a 65-51 win over Massachusetts on Wednesday night.
Lofton was 8 of 13 from the field including three from distance for the Bonnies (7-12, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Courtney Stockard added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dominick Welch had 11 points and five rebounds.
The Bonnies took a 25-23 lead into the break and stretched it to 39-32 early in the second half. UMass cut it to 41-36 midway through but Welch answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run featuring 3s by Lofton and Stockard and a pair of dunks by Osun Osunniyi, pushing it to 58-41 with 3:05 to play and the Bonnies cruised from there.
Luwane Pipkins and Kieran Hayward scored 12 points apiece for the Minutemen (7-12, 0-6), who have lost seven straight.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|18.6
|Pts. Per Game
|18.6
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|36.8
|30.2
|Three Point %
|30.5
|81.7
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|+ 2
|Djery Baptiste made dunk, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins
|9.0
|Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 3
|Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 1
|Courtney Stockard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Courtney Stockard made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|45.0
|+ 2
|Djery Baptiste made jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|1:15
|+ 1
|Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|+ 2
|Djery Baptiste made jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins
|1:15
|Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|51
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|19-54 (35.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|10-33 (30.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|27
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|24
|14
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|11
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 7-12
|67.9 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Massachusetts 7-12
|74.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Lofton G
|13.3 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|4.2 APG
|45.0 FG%
|
3
|K. Hayward G
|1.5 PPG
|0.6 RPG
|0.2 APG
|37.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lofton G
|24 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|K. Hayward G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|35.2
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|30.3
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|24
|1
|2
|8/13
|3/6
|5/6
|0
|40
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Stockard
|12
|9
|4
|4/15
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|39
|2
|2
|5
|1
|8
|D. Welch
|11
|5
|4
|4/9
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|39
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|O. Osunniyi
|8
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Griffin
|4
|9
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ikpeze
|6
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Ngalakulondi
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Okoli
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Kaputo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Poyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|30
|15
|23/52
|7/18
|12/13
|11
|200
|6
|4
|12
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|12
|3
|5
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|K. Clergeot
|8
|2
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Baptiste
|6
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|C. Pierre
|2
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Diallo
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hayward
|12
|2
|0
|4/11
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Cobb
|5
|1
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Laurent
|3
|5
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Chatman
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. McLean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|23
|12
|19/54
|10/33
|3/5
|16
|200
|7
|1
|12
|9
|14
