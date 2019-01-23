STBON
Lofton leads St. Bonaventure past UMass 65-51

  Jan 23, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Freshman Kyle Lofton scored a career-best 24 points to lead St. Bonaventure in a 65-51 win over Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

Lofton was 8 of 13 from the field including three from distance for the Bonnies (7-12, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Courtney Stockard added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dominick Welch had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Bonnies took a 25-23 lead into the break and stretched it to 39-32 early in the second half. UMass cut it to 41-36 midway through but Welch answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run featuring 3s by Lofton and Stockard and a pair of dunks by Osun Osunniyi, pushing it to 58-41 with 3:05 to play and the Bonnies cruised from there.

Luwane Pipkins and Kieran Hayward scored 12 points apiece for the Minutemen (7-12, 0-6), who have lost seven straight.

Key Players
K. Lofton
L. Pipkins
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
46.3 Field Goal % 36.8
30.2 Three Point % 30.5
81.7 Free Throw % 78.7
Team Stats
Points 65 51
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 19-54 (35.2%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 10-33 (30.3%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 27
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 24 14
Team 3 4
Assists 15 12
Steals 6 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 11 16
Technicals 0 1
K. Lofton G
24 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
L. Pipkins G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 7-12 254065
home team logo Massachusetts 7-12 232851
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
away team logo St. Bonaventure 7-12 67.9 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Massachusetts 7-12 74.0 PPG 38 RPG 14.5 APG
K. Lofton G 13.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.2 APG 45.0 FG%
3
K. Hayward G 1.5 PPG 0.6 RPG 0.2 APG 37.5 FG%
K. Lofton G 24 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
K. Hayward G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
44.2 FG% 35.2
38.9 3PT FG% 30.3
92.3 FT% 60.0
Starters
K. Lofton
C. Stockard
D. Welch
O. Osunniyi
L. Griffin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 24 1 2 8/13 3/6 5/6 0 40 1 0 3 0 1
C. Stockard 12 9 4 4/15 1/5 3/3 1 39 2 2 5 1 8
D. Welch 11 5 4 4/9 3/7 0/0 2 39 0 1 0 2 3
O. Osunniyi 8 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 24 1 0 0 1 1
L. Griffin 4 9 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 38 1 1 3 2 7
A. Ikpeze
T. Ngalakulondi
A. Okoli
N. Kaputo
J. Poyser
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
J. Lee
M. Moreaux
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ikpeze 6 2 0 1/3 0/0 4/4 2 12 0 0 0 0 2
T. Ngalakulondi 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
A. Okoli 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
N. Kaputo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poyser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 15 23/52 7/18 12/13 11 200 6 4 12 6 24
Starters
L. Pipkins
K. Clergeot
D. Baptiste
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 12 3 5 5/11 2/6 0/0 3 26 1 0 5 0 3
K. Clergeot 8 2 3 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 32 1 0 0 0 2
D. Baptiste 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 4 23 1 0 2 2 1
C. Pierre 2 1 0 0/6 0/4 2/2 2 23 1 0 0 1 0
S. Diallo 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 2 0 0 3 1
K. Hayward
C. Cobb
J. Laurent
S. Chatman
R. West
R. Holloway
U. McLean
J. Franklin
K. Turner-Morris
T. Wood
A. Byrne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hayward 12 2 0 4/11 4/10 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 1 1
C. Cobb 5 1 2 2/9 1/5 0/0 0 23 1 0 2 0 1
J. Laurent 3 5 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 4
S. Chatman 3 2 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 17 0 1 0 1 1
R. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. McLean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Turner-Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Byrne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 23 12 19/54 10/33 3/5 16 200 7 1 12 9 14
