Dawkins, UCF roll past Tulane for fifth AAC win, 75-50
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Aubrey Dawkins scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Central Florida built a 22-point first-half lead and cruised to a 75-50 win over Tulane for its fifth win in six American Athletic Association starts Wednesday night.
The Knights now have win five of their first six conference games to continue their best start since joining the AAC.
UCF took the lead for good on B.J. Taylor's jumper with 17:27 left in the first half and pushed it to 13 points when Dayon Griffin drilled back-to-back 3s to go up 23-10 with under 12 minutes to go in the half.
Taylor finished with 17 points and Tacko Fall grabbed 10 rebounds for UCF (15-3, 5-1).
Samir Sehic had 11 points to pace the Green Wave (4-14, 0-6). UCF held Tulane to just 18 of 54 shooting from the floor (33.3 percent).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|52.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|Shot clock violation turnover on UCF
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by UCF
|6.0
|Xavier Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz
|8.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed layup, blocked by Kevin Zhang
|10.0
|+ 2
|Connor Crabtree made layup
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Xavier Grant, stolen by Connor Crabtree
|36.0
|+ 1
|Connor Crabtree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Connor Crabtree missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Ryan Anders
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|50
|Field Goals
|31-71 (43.7%)
|18-54 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|3-12 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|38
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|18
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|16.0 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
21
|S. Sehic F
|11.6 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dawkins G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|S. Sehic F
|11 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.7
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|19
|7
|1
|7/13
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Taylor
|17
|3
|3
|8/15
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Smith
|11
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|3/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|T. Allen
|5
|2
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Fall
|4
|10
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|20
|1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|19
|7
|1
|7/13
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Taylor
|17
|3
|3
|8/15
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Smith
|11
|4
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|3/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|T. Allen
|5
|2
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Fall
|4
|10
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|20
|1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Brown
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. DeJesus
|4
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X. Grant
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Renaud
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Anders
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|35
|9
|31/71
|8/28
|5/10
|17
|200
|12
|4
|10
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|11
|8
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|K. Zhang
|10
|3
|0
|3/10
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|C. Daniels
|9
|2
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|3/6
|1
|32
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|B. Paul
|8
|12
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|J. Cornish
|4
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sehic
|11
|8
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|K. Zhang
|10
|3
|0
|3/10
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|C. Daniels
|9
|2
|2
|3/12
|0/3
|3/6
|1
|32
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|B. Paul
|8
|12
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|J. Cornish
|4
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Crabtree
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|M. Wood
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|G. Quinn
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Barrett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Galic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Ona Embo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ajang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|35
|9
|18/54
|3/12
|11/16
|10
|200
|7
|7
|18
|8
|27
-
COLOST
7NEVADA41
62
2nd 14:11 CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII9
8
1st 13:08
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET69
79
Final
-
SJST
WYO46
59
Final
-
WISC
ILL72
60
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST70
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK60
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST35
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN71
86
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY74
51
Final