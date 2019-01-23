UCF
Dawkins, UCF roll past Tulane for fifth AAC win, 75-50

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Aubrey Dawkins scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Central Florida built a 22-point first-half lead and cruised to a 75-50 win over Tulane for its fifth win in six American Athletic Association starts Wednesday night.

The Knights now have win five of their first six conference games to continue their best start since joining the AAC.

UCF took the lead for good on B.J. Taylor's jumper with 17:27 left in the first half and pushed it to 13 points when Dayon Griffin drilled back-to-back 3s to go up 23-10 with under 12 minutes to go in the half.

Taylor finished with 17 points and Tacko Fall grabbed 10 rebounds for UCF (15-3, 5-1).

Samir Sehic had 11 points to pace the Green Wave (4-14, 0-6). UCF held Tulane to just 18 of 54 shooting from the floor (33.3 percent).

Key Players
T. Allen
C. Daniels
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
49.5 Field Goal % 45.3
52.9 Three Point % 33.3
66.7 Free Throw % 65.9
Team Stats
Points 75 50
Field Goals 31-71 (43.7%) 18-54 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 26 27
Team 7 3
Assists 9 9
Steals 12 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
S. Sehic F
11 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Allen
T. Fall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 19 7 1 7/13 3/7 2/2 1 28 2 0 0 1 6
B. Taylor 17 3 3 8/15 1/4 0/0 1 30 1 0 1 1 2
C. Smith 11 4 0 4/9 0/2 3/6 3 27 1 1 0 1 3
T. Allen 5 2 4 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 24 2 0 0 0 2
T. Fall 4 10 0 2/6 0/0 0/2 4 20 1 3 4 3 7
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 9 2 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 19 1 0 2 1 1
C. Brown 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 1
C. DeJesus 4 0 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 16 2 0 1 0 0
F. Bertz 2 3 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 17 2 0 0 1 2
X. Grant 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 2 0 1
L. Renaud 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Anders 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 9 31/71 8/28 5/10 17 200 12 4 10 9 26
