Cumberland scores 23, Cincinnati sweeps Tulsa 88-64
CINCINNATI (AP) After barely escaping with an overtime win at Tulsa two weeks earlier, the Bearcats made sure the rematch wouldn't even be close.
Jarron Cumberland scored 23 points, point guard Justin Jenifer matched his career high with 18, and Cincinnati never trailed while pulling away to an 88-64 victory over Tulsa on Thursday night for a sweep of their season series.
The Bearcats (17-3, 6-1 American Athletic) have won five straight, a streak that started with an overtime win at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane (12-8, 2-5) has dropped four of five.
Cincinnati has lost its two most high-profile games this season, at home against Ohio State and at No. 18 Mississippi State. The Bearcats play at Temple on Sunday and at No. 17 Houston on Feb. 10 before finishing the regular season at home against Houston, its best chances for meaningful wins.
''You've got to win certain kinds of games if you want respect,'' coach Mick Cronin said. ''Our schedule's back-loaded. We've got a lot of tough games.''
Jenifer got open 3s and hit a career-high 6 of 10 from beyond the arc, helping the Bearcats stay comfortably ahead. They led by 15 points in the first half and as many as 25 in the second. Cincinnati made a season-high 14 shots from beyond the arc.
Trevon Scott had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Cincinnati, his fourth double-double of the season.
''I'm confident every time I shoot it,'' said Scott, who was 6 of 7 from the field and made his third 3-pointer of the season. ''The first one felt good, so I took another one. I made that one and took another one.''
Sterling Taplin led five Tulsa players in double figures with his 14 points.
Tulsa let one slip away when it hosted the Bearcats on Jan. 10, giving up a six-point lead in the final 76 seconds. Cane Broome scored the Bearcats' last 14 points in regulation, including a tying jumper with 1.2 seconds left, and Cincinnati won in overtime 70-65 .
The Golden Hurricane couldn't slow down Cincinnati in the rematch. The Bearcats shot 49 percent and made seven of their first 10 shots to open the second half.
''Our communication on the defensive end was really poor, the worst we've had all year,'' coach Frank Haith said. ''But they did a really good job. A lot of it was they made some really tough 3s, too.''
BIG PICTURE
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the overtime loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago. Tulsa missed its first four attempts on Wednesday and didn't hit one until it trailed by 15 points. Tulsa finished only 8 of 23 beyond the arc, a reflection of Cincinnati's focus on defense.
''We must not give up 14 3s,'' Cronin said.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats were fortunate to get the overtime win at Tulsa, which wasted a chance to close it out at the free-throw line. In the rematch, Cincinnati opened with a 10-2 lead - Tulsa missed its first five shots - and was never threatened.
SERIES STUFF
Cincinnati leads the series 28-12 and has won eight of the last nine. Tulsa is 2-17 all-time in Cincinnati with its last win on Jan. 5, 1967.
TOUGH AT HOME
The Bearcats are 30-2 in AAC home games since the 2015-16 season. They lost to Temple 77-70 on Dec. 29, 2015, and to Wichita State 76-72 last Feb. 18 at BB&T Arena, their home court last season while their on-campus arena was renovated.
NOTHING FREE
Tulsa is second in the AAC in free throws attempted and made, getting more than 30 free throws in seven of its games. The Bearcats got the better of it, going 10 of 20 on free throws while Tulsa was 8 of 19.
UP NEXT
Tulsa hosts Houston on Sunday. The Hurricane lost at Houston 74-56 on Jan. 2.
Cincinnati plays Temple in Philadelphia on Sunday, the Bearcats' only game against the Owls in the regular season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by John Koz
|2.0
|Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati
|15.0
|+ 1
|Peter Hewitt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Peter Hewitt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Shooting foul on Rashawn Fredericks
|46.0
|+ 2
|Logan Johnson made dunk
|1:08
|Offensive rebound by Logan Johnson
|1:10
|Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Rashawn Fredericks
|1:19
|Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|88
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|32-65 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|14-29 (48.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-19 (42.1%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|44
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulsa 12-8
|70.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Cincinnati 17-3
|74.6 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|S. Taplin G
|9.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.4 APG
|37.9 FG%
|
34
|J. Cumberland G
|17.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.3 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Taplin G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|J. Cumberland G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|48.3
|
|
|42.1
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Taplin
|12
|3
|7
|4/13
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Jeffries
|11
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|6/10
|3
|25
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|C. Scott
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|0/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Igbanu
|10
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|L. Korita
|6
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Taplin
|12
|3
|7
|4/13
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Jeffries
|11
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|6/10
|3
|25
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|C. Scott
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|0/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Igbanu
|10
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|L. Korita
|6
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|10
|1
|2
|5/10
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Hewitt
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Joiner
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Horne
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Falokun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deline Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|25
|15
|24/54
|8/23
|8/19
|15
|200
|4
|2
|10
|6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|23
|4
|5
|8/14
|5/10
|2/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Jenifer
|18
|2
|4
|6/11
|6/10
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Scott
|13
|11
|1
|6/7
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|N. Brooks
|8
|7
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|K. Williams
|3
|4
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|23
|4
|5
|8/14
|5/10
|2/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Jenifer
|18
|2
|4
|6/11
|6/10
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Scott
|13
|11
|1
|6/7
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|N. Brooks
|8
|7
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|K. Williams
|3
|4
|5
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|10
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R. Fredericks
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Moore
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Koz
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Nsoseme
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|40
|20
|32/65
|14/29
|10/20
|15
|200
|4
|3
|6
|12
|28
-
APPST
ARKST79
78
OT 1:10 ESP+
-
EILL
TNMART47
46
2nd 10:25 ESP+
-
SIUE
SEMO38
48
2nd 15:06 ESP+
-
ODU
UTEP32
26
2nd 15:20 ESP+
-
WASH
OREG40
30
2nd 14:26 ESP2
-
UTAH
STNFRD37
40
2nd 12:54 PACN
-
SUTAH
NCOLO26
38
2nd 18:07
-
ARIZ
USC21
38
2nd 18:50 FS1
-
WEBER
MONST56
44
2nd 16:55
-
MRSHL
LATECH39
45
2nd 15:10 CBSSN
-
TNST
PEAY36
42
2nd 18:38 ESP+
-
IDST
MNTNA30
38
2nd 18:17
-
BELMONT
MURYST41
35
2nd 16:04 ESPU
-
CSBAK
CALBPTST8
11
1st 15:07
-
UCSB
CSFULL0
0
1st 19:05
-
PORT
SANFRAN4
7
1st 16:28
-
LOYMRY
USD8
9
1st 15:13
-
EWASH
PORTST10
8
1st 16:27
-
IDAHO
SACST7
4
1st 16:55
-
OAK
IUPUI71
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF106
107
Final/OT
-
KENSAW
NALAB71
76
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON72
75
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY64
88
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR88
97
Final
-
NJTECH
STETSON82
59
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA83
79
Final
-
SACHRT
ROBERT64
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT54
56
Final
-
USCUP
HAMP70
88
Final
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD51
55
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD78
86
Final
-
JVILLE
UNF86
81
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU58
60
Final
-
SIENA
FAIR57
48
Final
-
TEXST
GAST81
68
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT72
74
Final
-
WISGB
NKY65
87
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT60
63
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD85
68
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC75
67
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN60
83
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM88
93
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU72
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN58
73
Final
-
6MICHST
19IOWA82
67
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP73
77
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN66
80
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS53
72
Final
-
MEMP
TEMPLE76
85
Final
-
FGC
LPSCMB81
89
Final
-
VMI
MERCER68
88
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW85
79
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR72
71
Final
-
JAXST
EKY70
88
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD61
67
Final
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI67
79
Final
-
21NCST
23LVILLE77
84
Final
-
WKY
USM66
63
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST69
87
Final
-
MTSU
RICE68
79
Final
-
TROY
LAMON69
75
Final
-
CHARLO
TXSA43
88
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS52
49
Final
-
MIAMI
CUSE53
73
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF84
88
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST75
47
Final
-
ARIZST
UCLA0
0157.5 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm FS1
-
WASHST
OREGST0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm PACN
-
4GONZAG
SNCLRA0
0150.5 O/U
+21
11:00pm ATSN
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0151.5 O/U
+1
11:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm PACN