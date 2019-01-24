Barefield scores 18 to lead Utah past Stanford, 70-66
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Sedrick Barefield scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, including four free throws in the final 37 seconds, and Utah beat Stanford 70-66 on Thursday night, its first win at Maples Pavilion as a member of the Pac-12.
Donnie Tillman added 11 points for the Utes (10-8, 4-2), who won their season-high third straight and four of six overall.
KZ Okpala scored 22 points to lead the Cardinal (9-10, 2-5), which lost its fifth out of the last seven. Daejon Davis added 17 points.
Parker Van Dyke, who had 10 points, made a lay-up with 55 seconds left to give Utah the lead for good. Jayce Johnson was a point away from a double-double.
Stanford opened the second half with a 12-3 run to overtake the Utes at 38-35 and maintained its advantage until Utah scored eight unanswered points to take a lead and the game swayed back and forth the rest of the way.
Marcus Sheffield hit a 3-pointer to give Stanford a 23-18 lead with 4:50 left in the first half.
Utah, which hit seven of its final nine shots, outscored the Cardinal 13-3 the rest of the way and took a 31-26 advantage into halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Utah had lost six straight in Maples Pavilion and last won at Stanford in 1971. ... Timmy Allen has averaged 8.0 rebounds over his past four games after averaging 3.4 through his first 14 games. ... Barefield has reached double figures in scoring in eight of his last nine games.
Stanford had 10 blocks, seven in the first half, and has 98 total blocks, averaging 5.1 per game, third in the Pac-12 Conference. Oscar Da Silva (24) and Josh Sharma (23) account for about half. ... Davis missed his first six shots and went 1 of 8 in the first half with his only basket on a dunk. ... Freshman guard Cormac Ryan missed his third straight game with an injury. ... Sharma reached double figures in rebounds for the first time in seven games and the second time this season.
UP NEXT
Utah travels to California on Saturday.
Stanford hosts Colorado on Saturday.
----------
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|66
|Field Goals
|25-53 (47.2%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-14 (64.3%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|0
|10
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|S. Barefield G
|15.8 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
0
|K. Okpala F
|17.9 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Barefield G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|K. Okpala F
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|64.3
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|18
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/5
|4/4
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|P. Van Dyke
|10
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|9
|11
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|T. Allen
|5
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Battin
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okpala
|22
|2
|3
|7/15
|1/4
|7/11
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|D. Davis
|17
|3
|4
|7/16
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|37
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Sharma
|9
|12
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|34
|1
|4
|4
|6
|6
|B. Wills
|8
|5
|2
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|O. Da Silva
|0
|6
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|2
|3
|1
|5
