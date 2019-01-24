UTAH
Barefield scores 18 to lead Utah past Stanford, 70-66

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Sedrick Barefield scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, including four free throws in the final 37 seconds, and Utah beat Stanford 70-66 on Thursday night, its first win at Maples Pavilion as a member of the Pac-12.

Donnie Tillman added 11 points for the Utes (10-8, 4-2), who won their season-high third straight and four of six overall.

KZ Okpala scored 22 points to lead the Cardinal (9-10, 2-5), which lost its fifth out of the last seven. Daejon Davis added 17 points.

Parker Van Dyke, who had 10 points, made a lay-up with 55 seconds left to give Utah the lead for good. Jayce Johnson was a point away from a double-double.

Stanford opened the second half with a 12-3 run to overtake the Utes at 38-35 and maintained its advantage until Utah scored eight unanswered points to take a lead and the game swayed back and forth the rest of the way.

Marcus Sheffield hit a 3-pointer to give Stanford a 23-18 lead with 4:50 left in the first half.

Utah, which hit seven of its final nine shots, outscored the Cardinal 13-3 the rest of the way and took a 31-26 advantage into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Utah had lost six straight in Maples Pavilion and last won at Stanford in 1971. ... Timmy Allen has averaged 8.0 rebounds over his past four games after averaging 3.4 through his first 14 games. ... Barefield has reached double figures in scoring in eight of his last nine games.

Stanford had 10 blocks, seven in the first half, and has 98 total blocks, averaging 5.1 per game, third in the Pac-12 Conference. Oscar Da Silva (24) and Josh Sharma (23) account for about half. ... Davis missed his first six shots and went 1 of 8 in the first half with his only basket on a dunk. ... Freshman guard Cormac Ryan missed his third straight game with an injury. ... Sharma reached double figures in rebounds for the first time in seven games and the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Utah travels to California on Saturday.

Stanford hosts Colorado on Saturday.

----------

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Barefield
K. Okpala
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
43.2 Field Goal % 49.3
41.6 Three Point % 43.6
84.7 Free Throw % 69.4
  Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen 0.0
  Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva 8.0
  Jayce Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Jayce Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Josh Sharma 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson 9.0
  Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Sharma 14.0
  Jayce Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jayce Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
Team Stats
Points 70 66
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-14 (64.3%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 22 21
Team 2 6
Assists 10 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 0 10
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
2
S. Barefield G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
0
K. Okpala F
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
47.2 FG% 43.1
64.3 3PT FG% 23.5
68.8 FT% 70.6
Starters
S. Barefield
P. Van Dyke
J. Johnson
T. Allen
R. Battin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Barefield 18 2 3 5/9 4/5 4/4 2 39 1 0 4 0 2
P. Van Dyke 10 2 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 2
J. Johnson 9 11 1 4/8 0/0 1/4 2 29 1 0 2 4 7
T. Allen 5 4 2 1/2 0/0 3/4 3 27 1 0 1 1 3
R. Battin 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Tillman
B. Gach
C. Jones Jr.
N. Topalovic
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
B. Morley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tillman 11 4 2 3/11 2/4 3/4 2 28 2 0 0 0 4
B. Gach 9 1 1 4/6 1/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1
C. Jones Jr. 6 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 0 1
N. Topalovic 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 0 2
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Morley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 10 25/53 9/14 11/16 15 200 7 0 12 5 22
Starters
K. Okpala
D. Davis
J. Sharma
B. Wills
O. Da Silva
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Okpala 22 2 3 7/15 1/4 7/11 2 38 0 1 3 0 2
D. Davis 17 3 4 7/16 1/3 2/2 2 37 3 0 2 1 2
J. Sharma 9 12 0 3/6 0/1 3/4 5 34 1 4 4 6 6
B. Wills 8 5 2 4/10 0/2 0/0 2 34 2 1 1 1 4
O. Da Silva 0 6 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 27 0 2 3 1 5
Bench
J. Delaire
M. Sheffield
I. White
L. Kisunas
K. Pugh
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
C. Ryan
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaire 7 2 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 15 0 2 0 0 2
M. Sheffield 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
L. Kisunas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 11 25/58 4/17 12/17 15 200 6 10 13 9 21
