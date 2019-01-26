AUBURN
16 Auburn
Tigers
13-6
84
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Sat Jan. 26
8:30pm
BONUS
92
TF 10
home team logo
MISSST
22 Mississippi State
Bulldogs
15-4
ML: -117
MISSST +1, O/U 149
ML: -102
AUBURN
MISSST

No Text

No. 22 Mississippi St rallies past No. 16 Auburn 92-84

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, Lamar Peters added 16 points and 10 assists, and No. 22 Mississippi State pulled away to beat No. 16 Auburn 92-84 on Saturday night.

Auburn and Mississippi State (15-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) were locked in a tight game for much of the second half before Mississippi State broke a 70-70 tie with Weatherspoon's 3-pointer and Reggie Perry's dunk in quick succession.

An irate Auburn coach Bruce Pearl then was called for a technical foul after arguing with officials and Weatherspoon hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 77-70 lead with 7:13 left.

The 6-foot-4 Weatherspoon tied a season high in points and finished 6 of 9 from the field and 11 of 11 on free throws.

Auburn (13-6, 2-4) has lost three straight. The Tigers shot 53 percent from the field and were led by Bryce Brown's 18 points, but were hurt by 19 turnovers.

Mississippi State took a 47-45 halftime lead after making 10 3-pointers in the first half. Auburn stayed close thanks to a 14-of-14 performance on free throws. Peters had 12 points for the Bulldogs before the break while Auburn's Jared Harper and Brown both scored nine.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers continued to struggle without 6-foot-11 forward Austin Wiley, who has missed the past three games with a lower leg injury. Auburn was projected as one of the best teams in the SEC, but the Tigers have put themselves in a hole as February approaches.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs really needed this win at home and got it with a gritty performance in the second half. Weatherspoon was excellent and Perry's 10-point, 11-rebound performance was important in the post.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Missouri on Wednesday.

Mississippi State travel to play Alabama on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
39.7 Field Goal % 48.7
39.5 Three Point % 34.9
81.7 Free Throw % 85.6
+ 1 Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Bryce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Carter 30.0
+ 1 Quinndary Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Quinndary Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Brown 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry 42.0
  Jared Harper missed layup, blocked by Aric Holman 44.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon, stolen by Samir Doughty 50.0
+ 1 Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
+ 1 Bryce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 84 92
Field Goals 26-49 (53.1%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 21-23 (91.3%) 23-34 (67.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 29
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 19 18
Team 4 1
Assists 12 20
Steals 7 11
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 2 0
2
B. Brown G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
11
Q. Weatherspoon G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Auburn
Starters
B. Brown
C. Okeke
J. Harper
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brown 18 4 1 5/10 2/4 6/6 2 34 3 0 1 2 2
C. Okeke 16 4 1 6/10 3/5 1/1 1 36 0 0 2 2 2
J. Harper 15 1 7 4/7 3/5 4/5 2 34 0 0 6 0 1
A. McLemore 10 2 0 4/8 0/2 2/2 2 26 0 1 2 0 2
S. Doughty 6 5 3 1/3 0/1 4/4 4 26 3 0 2 1 4
Bench
J. McCormick
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
D. Purifoy
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
A. Wiley
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCormick 7 3 0 2/4 1/1 2/3 0 11 0 0 4 1 2
M. Dunbar 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 4 14 1 0 0 0 2
H. Spencer 4 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 4 14 0 2 2 0 2
D. Purifoy 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 25 12 26/49 11/21 21/23 20 200 7 3 19 6 19
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
A. Holman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 27 4 3 6/9 4/5 11/11 1 37 1 0 5 0 4
L. Peters 16 0 10 5/13 4/10 2/2 5 32 1 0 2 0 0
N. Weatherspoon 12 3 3 5/8 1/3 1/2 3 33 3 0 1 0 3
A. Ado 8 3 0 2/2 0/0 4/10 4 21 1 1 2 2 1
A. Holman 7 6 1 3/8 1/4 0/2 1 30 2 4 1 4 2
Bench
R. Perry
T. Carter
R. Woodard II
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
K. Feazell
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 10 11 0 3/7 0/1 4/6 4 19 0 0 1 4 7
T. Carter 9 0 2 3/6 2/5 1/1 2 16 2 0 1 0 0
R. Woodard II 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 1
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feazell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 28 20 28/55 13/30 23/34 21 200 11 5 13 10 18
