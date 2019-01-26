No. 22 Mississippi St rallies past No. 16 Auburn 92-84
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, Lamar Peters added 16 points and 10 assists, and No. 22 Mississippi State pulled away to beat No. 16 Auburn 92-84 on Saturday night.
Auburn and Mississippi State (15-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) were locked in a tight game for much of the second half before Mississippi State broke a 70-70 tie with Weatherspoon's 3-pointer and Reggie Perry's dunk in quick succession.
An irate Auburn coach Bruce Pearl then was called for a technical foul after arguing with officials and Weatherspoon hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 77-70 lead with 7:13 left.
The 6-foot-4 Weatherspoon tied a season high in points and finished 6 of 9 from the field and 11 of 11 on free throws.
Auburn (13-6, 2-4) has lost three straight. The Tigers shot 53 percent from the field and were led by Bryce Brown's 18 points, but were hurt by 19 turnovers.
Mississippi State took a 47-45 halftime lead after making 10 3-pointers in the first half. Auburn stayed close thanks to a 14-of-14 performance on free throws. Peters had 12 points for the Bulldogs before the break while Auburn's Jared Harper and Brown both scored nine.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: The Tigers continued to struggle without 6-foot-11 forward Austin Wiley, who has missed the past three games with a lower leg injury. Auburn was projected as one of the best teams in the SEC, but the Tigers have put themselves in a hole as February approaches.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs really needed this win at home and got it with a gritty performance in the second half. Weatherspoon was excellent and Perry's 10-point, 11-rebound performance was important in the post.
UP NEXT
Auburn hosts Missouri on Wednesday.
Mississippi State travel to play Alabama on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|39.7
|Field Goal %
|48.7
|39.5
|Three Point %
|34.9
|81.7
|Free Throw %
|85.6
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Tyson Carter
|30.0
|+ 1
|Quinndary Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Quinndary Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Brown
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
|42.0
|Jared Harper missed layup, blocked by Aric Holman
|44.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon, stolen by Samir Doughty
|50.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|92
|Field Goals
|26-49 (53.1%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|Free Throws
|21-23 (91.3%)
|23-34 (67.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|7
|11
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Auburn 13-6
|83.8 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|16.1 APG
|22 Miss. State 15-4
|77.7 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Brown G
|16.9 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
11
|Q. Weatherspoon G
|16.8 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|48.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Brown G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|Q. Weatherspoon G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|53.1
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|43.3
|
|
|91.3
|FT%
|67.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|18
|4
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|6/6
|2
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. Okeke
|16
|4
|1
|6/10
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Harper
|15
|1
|7
|4/7
|3/5
|4/5
|2
|34
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|A. McLemore
|10
|2
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|S. Doughty
|6
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|26
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCormick
|7
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|M. Dunbar
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Spencer
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|D. Purifoy
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|25
|12
|26/49
|11/21
|21/23
|20
|200
|7
|3
|19
|6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Weatherspoon
|27
|4
|3
|6/9
|4/5
|11/11
|1
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|L. Peters
|16
|0
|10
|5/13
|4/10
|2/2
|5
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Weatherspoon
|12
|3
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ado
|8
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|4/10
|4
|21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|A. Holman
|7
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/2
|1
|30
|2
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Perry
|10
|11
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|4/6
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|T. Carter
|9
|0
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Woodard II
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Tshisumpa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feazell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|28
|20
|28/55
|13/30
|23/34
|21
|200
|11
|5
|13
|10
|18
