Hunter's 19 points lead No. 3 Cavs in 82-55 rout of Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) No. 3 Virginia made itself right at home at Notre Dame's sold-out Purcell Pavilion, wearing home whites and running out to a 12-0 start.
De'Andre Hunter scored 19 points to lead five Cavaliers in double figures during their 82-55 rout of the Irish on Saturday. Despite four hours of weather delays before they arrived, the Cavaliers looked more in synch than the Irish.
''I told the guys before if you're ready to play, you're ready to play regardless of when you get here,'' Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. ''On the road, to come out and be good defensively . our defense made them earn what they got.''
Junior guard Kyle Guy, Indiana's 2016 Mr. Basketball at Lawrence Central near Indianapolis, scored 15 points, all in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting. The Cavaliers (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned their second straight victory since a 72-70 loss at Duke on Jan. 19.
Ty Jerome had 13 points, Kihei Clark 12 and Mamadi Diakite 10 for Virginia, which shot 52.2 from the field. The Cavaliers shot 44.4 percent on 8 of 18 3-pointers, dominated the boards 45-33 and made just two turnovers.
John Mooney had his ACC-leading 12th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds for struggling Notre Dame (11-9), which dropped its fourth in a row and fell deeper into the ACC cellar at 1-6 with No. 2 Duke coming in Monday.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who scheduled an 8 a.m. workout Sunday for his team, is a big fan of Virginia. Last season, the Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to be ousted by a No. 16 seed, 74-54, in the NCAA Tournament.
''I can't say enough how impressed I am with them,'' Brey said. ''They could win the national championship. They are men who have won together and are polished, and we are the exact opposite right now. We're searching and trying to build it.''
Virginia's opening run came as Notre Dame missed its first nine shots before Mooney's layup with 13:36 left. The Cavaliers hit 16 of their first 26 shots and had just one turnover in the first 20 minutes. They built a 20-point lead, 37-17, on a jumper by Hunter, who had 10 points, with 2:32 left. It was 42-25 at halftime on Guy's third 3-pointer and 15th point.
An 11-4 Irish run to start the second half, highlighted by two Mooney 3-pointers and one by D.J. Harvey, closed the Virginia lead to 54-42. Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett called a 30-second timeout with 13:24 to go, and a 14-3 run afterward put them ahead 68-45 with 7:09 left.
Many of the 9,149 in attendance preferred the chilly northern Indiana weather rather than see the finish.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers have held 16 of their opponents under 60 points and 11 of those to 52 or fewer points. Offensively, they were 47.8 percent from the field (second best in the Bennett era), 39.4 on 3-pointers (second best in school history) and 77.2 percent at the free-throw line (best in school history) coming into the game. They made just 4 of 7 on free throws on Saturday.
''That was men versus boys, flat out,'' Brey said. ''They took away our spirit. We couldn't get into any offensive rhythm, and it affected us defensively and it affected our fight, which was disappointing. We played discouraged, which a lot of people play against them.''
Notre Dame: The Irish had been competitive in their last three league losses before late cold spells doomed them against then-No. 13 North Carolina, No. 17 NC State and Georgia Tech. Virginia's helping man-to-man defense limited the Irish to 10-of-27 shooting in the first half.
Notre Dame is without Rex Pflueger (season-ending knee surgery), Robby Carmody (season-ending shoulder surgery) and 6-foot-11 shot-blocker Juwan Durham (ankle sprain). ''They're missing some guys and their youth shows,'' Bennett said. ''That affects them. It's so hard for young men to understand that you have to stay in there.''
HAPPY HOMECOMING
Bennett couldn't say enough good things about Guy, who cast his lot with Virginia and the ACC over playing in the Big Ten.
''So proud of Kyle,'' Bennett said of his 6-foot-2 junior guard who played his high school basketball about 2 1/2 hours south of Notre Dame. ''All these people have watched him since grade school . watched him shoot that ball. (He has a) beautiful stroke, a quick release. He's such a great ambassador for our program.''
After 15 first-half points, Guy was held scoreless by Notre Dame in the second half. He took just one shot and got his teammates involved. He finished 3 of 5 from behind the arc and had five rebounds in 31 minutes.
''I love being able to play in my home state,'' Guy said. ''I knew I'd have a lot (of support) here - there were 60-70 plus.''
IRISH WOES
Gibbs, who had nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, says there are no easy answers for Notre Dame.
''When they punched us in the first half, we really didn't have an answer,'' Gibbs said. ''It's hard to start off down so much and have to fight back, especially against a good, active defensive team.''
Brey had little words for his team afterward.
''We're not in Virginia's league right now,'' he said. ''We've had rotations like that in our program before and we're trying to build that. I just think we could have been a little more competitive at times.''
UP NEXT
Virginia: At No. 21 North Carolina State on Tuesday.
Notre Dame: No. 2 Duke on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|34.5
|40.2
|Three Point %
|34.1
|74.0
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|Defensive rebound by
|5.0
|Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 3
|Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Francesco Badocchi
|34.0
|Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|50.0
|Francesco Badocchi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 2
|Chris Doherty made layup
|1:09
|Offensive rebound by Chris Doherty
|1:09
|Prentiss Hubb missed layup
|1:09
|+ 2
|Jay Huff made dunk
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|55
|Field Goals
|35-67 (52.2%)
|22-61 (36.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|33
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|34
|21
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|2
|7
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|3 Virginia 18-1
|73.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Notre Dame 11-9
|74.0 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|52.2
|FG%
|36.1
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|37.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|19
|7
|2
|9/15
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|K. Guy
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Jerome
|13
|9
|6
|6/10
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|M. Diakite
|10
|7
|0
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|4
|1
|2
|5
|J. Salt
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|19
|7
|2
|9/15
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|K. Guy
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Jerome
|13
|9
|6
|6/10
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|M. Diakite
|10
|7
|0
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|4
|1
|2
|5
|J. Salt
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clark
|12
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Key
|4
|6
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|K. Stattmann
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Huff
|2
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Anthony
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Badocchi
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|44
|12
|35/67
|8/18
|4/7
|9
|199
|2
|5
|2
|10
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|15
|10
|0
|6/15
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|T. Gibbs
|9
|0
|2
|4/12
|0/5
|1/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Harvey
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Goodwin
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|35
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|N. Laszewski
|3
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|15
|10
|0
|6/15
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|T. Gibbs
|9
|0
|2
|4/12
|0/5
|1/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Harvey
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Goodwin
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|35
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|N. Laszewski
|3
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hubb
|7
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/4
|0/1
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Doherty
|4
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|N. Djogo
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|R. Pflueger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Durham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nelligan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|29
|10
|22/61
|8/29
|3/8
|8
|200
|1
|3
|7
|8
|21
-
IDST
MONST76
91
2nd 5:29
-
NEAST
JMAD72
65
2nd 49.0
-
BCU
MORGAN48
56
2nd 7:30
-
ELON
NCWILM78
68
2nd 3:45
-
VANDY
OKLA53
77
2nd 3:48 ESP2
-
UTAHST
NMEX59
59
2nd 6:35 CBSSN
-
WMMARY
CHARLS57
64
2nd 3:13
-
APPST
ARKLR67
58
2nd 4:20 ESP+
-
ODU
TXSA67
52
2nd 4:29 ESP+
-
FDU
BRYANT65
53
2nd 3:02
-
WYO
BOISE34
62
2nd 7:10
-
PORT
UOP44
53
2nd 7:57
-
BUCK
AMER44
52
2nd 9:43
-
BRAD
MOST32
46
2nd 6:54 ESP3
-
SFLA
ECU65
51
2nd 6:40 ESPU
-
WINTHR
PRESBY78
82
2nd 3:34 ESP+
-
FRESNO
COLOST51
62
2nd 5:41 ATSN
-
WVU
1TENN37
54
2nd 11:18 ESPN
-
WASH
OREGST69
53
2nd 5:20 PACN
-
DELST
HOW37
40
2nd 18:23
-
BC
WAKE58
61
2nd 3:00
-
OAK
ILLCHI55
38
2nd 9:23 ESP3
-
SELOU
NWST56
44
2nd 8:58
-
RUT
PSU34
35
2nd 15:15 BTN
-
WILL
SDAK34
40
2nd 14:34 ESP3
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN42
38
2nd 16:37 ESP+
-
BELMONT
PEAY34
43
1st 3:09 ESP+
-
CARK
ABIL34
46
2nd 15:51 ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU38
28
2nd 11:41
-
FAMU
COPPST44
47
2nd 10:29
-
SIUE
TNMART47
56
2nd 13:18 ESP+
-
LONGWD
USCUP23
43
2nd 16:45 ESP3
-
MRSHL
USM29
47
1st 1:28
-
TEXST
GASOU25
33
1st 2:08
-
WKY
LATECH25
21
1st 1:02
-
WAGNER
ROBERT16
24
1st 17.0
-
NILL
AKRON24
22
1st 2:06 ESP+
-
MERCER
NCGRN27
37
1st 3:24
-
STFRAN
MOUNT33
20
1st 3:24
-
CSTCAR
ARKST30
26
1st 3:30 ESP+
-
NEBOM
SDAKST20
15
1st 9:13 ESP3
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0
1st 19:51
-
GWEBB
CHARSO4
5
1st 15:27 ESP+
-
EILL
SEMO14
5
1st 14:41 ESP3
-
HOUBP
MCNSE31
44
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
NORL
UIW61
52
Final
-
TULANE
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESPU
-
ARK
14TXTECH0
0136.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
9KANSAS
8UK0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
SCST
SAV0
0162 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MTSU
NTEXAS0
0134 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0130 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0152 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0126 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
WICHST
UCONN0
0144 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
25LSU
MIZZOU0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UMES
NORFLK0
0128.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP3
-
TNTECH
EKY0
0156 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
YOUNG
CLEVST0
0151 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UMKC0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
DENVER
IPFW0
0154.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
MILW
NKY0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0144 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0117.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT0
0117.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STJOES
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CORN
CLMB0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UVM
STNYBRK0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0137.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
WRIGHT0
0155.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
WCAR0
0142.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
10VATECH0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0138.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
EVAN
NIOWA0
0131 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
USC0
0152 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
NCOLO
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UNLV
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRAKE
VALPO0
0138 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
ORAL0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0147 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST0
0149 O/U
+1
8:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0123 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0127 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
AF
SJST0
0133 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
GC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
USD0
0136.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LNGBCH0
0146 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:05pm
-
EWASH
SACST0
0134.5 O/U
-4
10:05pm
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-7
12:00am