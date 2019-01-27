Diallo, Edwards help Providence hold off DePaul 70-67
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo scored 20 points and Drew Edwards had 13 and both made a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to help Providence defeat DePaul 70-60 on Sunday.
Neither team made a basket in the final two minutes. Max Strus made three free throws with 1:41 remaining to pull DePaul within 66-63.
The teams combined to miss four shots before DePaul's Devin Gage was fouled with less than eight seconds to go. His two free throws cut the difference to one and Diallo was immediately fouled. He restored the three-point lead and the Friars fouled Gage again at five seconds. He was perfect but so was Edwards with under three seconds to play and DePaul threw the ball away as the game ended.
Nate Watson had 14 points for the Friars (13-7, 3-4 Big East). Diallo went 3 of 14 from the field and 14 of 14 from the foul line and grabbed nine rebounds. Providence got 11 points in 11 minutes from standout freshman A.J. Reeves in his first game since suffering a foot injury on Dec. 11.
Paul Reed had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-8, 3-5).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Femi Olujobi, stolen by Drew Edwards
|1.0
|+ 1
|Drew Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Drew Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Lyrik Shreiner
|3.0
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|5.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Devin Gage
|7.0
|+ 1
|Devin Gage made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|70
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|7
|12
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 11-8
|77.1 PPG
|42 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Providence 13-7
|73.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|42.6
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|20
|9
|0
|8/11
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|2
|4
|3
|6
|F. Olujobi
|14
|5
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|D. Gage
|11
|4
|5
|3/10
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|30
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|M. Strus
|10
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/7
|3/3
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Cain
|6
|4
|2
|3/10
|0/4
|0/1
|4
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|20
|9
|0
|8/11
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|2
|4
|3
|6
|F. Olujobi
|14
|5
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|D. Gage
|11
|4
|5
|3/10
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|30
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|M. Strus
|10
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/7
|3/3
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Cain
|6
|4
|2
|3/10
|0/4
|0/1
|4
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|4
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|L. Shreiner
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|31
|13
|23/54
|5/19
|16/20
|21
|200
|7
|4
|17
|9
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|20
|9
|2
|3/14
|0/4
|14/14
|3
|39
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|N. Watson
|14
|5
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|25
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|I. Jackson
|4
|4
|4
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Duke
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. White
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|20
|9
|2
|3/14
|0/4
|14/14
|3
|39
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|N. Watson
|14
|5
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|25
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|I. Jackson
|4
|4
|4
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Duke
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. White
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edwards
|13
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Reeves
|11
|3
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|2/3
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Ashton-Langford
|2
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Young
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|K. Monroe
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Nichols Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|34
|14
|22/57
|4/21
|22/26
|19
|200
|12
|3
|15
|13
|21
-
INDST
ILLST54
70
2nd 3:13 CBSSN
-
LIB
JVILLE67
58
2nd 29.0 ESP+
-
17HOU
TULSA70
62
2nd 1:18 ESPW
-
STPETE
QUINN58
75
2nd 3.0 ESP+
-
MARIST
RIDER76
81
2nd 1:20 ESP3
-
RI
UMASS63
71
2nd 1:25 STAD
-
SETON
18NOVA26
45
2nd 15:45 FOX
-
GTOWN
STJOHN89
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV67
70
Final
-
CINCY
TEMPLE72
68
Final
-
WESLEY
PRINCE62
91
Final
-
WESCOL
PRINCE62
91
Final
-
IONA
FAIR68
80
Final
-
6MICHST
PURDUE63
73
Final
-
NALAB
NJTECH0
0134.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
LPSCMB
STETSON0
0153.5 O/U
+20
4:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
LOYCHI0
0121 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
UCF
MEMP0
0148 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNF
FGC0
0155.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
19IOWA
MINN0
0155 O/U
-1
5:00pm FS1
-
FSU
MIAMI0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU