Diallo, Edwards help Providence hold off DePaul 70-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Alpha Diallo scored 20 points and Drew Edwards had 13 and both made a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to help Providence defeat DePaul 70-60 on Sunday.

Neither team made a basket in the final two minutes. Max Strus made three free throws with 1:41 remaining to pull DePaul within 66-63.

The teams combined to miss four shots before DePaul's Devin Gage was fouled with less than eight seconds to go. His two free throws cut the difference to one and Diallo was immediately fouled. He restored the three-point lead and the Friars fouled Gage again at five seconds. He was perfect but so was Edwards with under three seconds to play and DePaul threw the ball away as the game ended.

Nate Watson had 14 points for the Friars (13-7, 3-4 Big East). Diallo went 3 of 14 from the field and 14 of 14 from the foul line and grabbed nine rebounds. Providence got 11 points in 11 minutes from standout freshman A.J. Reeves in his first game since suffering a foot injury on Dec. 11.

Paul Reed had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-8, 3-5).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 67 70
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 22 21
Team 2 4
Assists 13 14
Steals 7 12
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
P. Reed F
20 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
11
A. Diallo G
20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 11-8 274067
home team logo Providence 13-7 333770
PROV -5, O/U 144.5
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 11-8 77.1 PPG 42 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Providence 13-7 73.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
4
P. Reed F 11.2 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.1 APG 54.1 FG%
11
A. Diallo G 16.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 3.4 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
P. Reed F 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
11
A. Diallo G 20 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
42.6 FG% 38.6
26.3 3PT FG% 19.0
80.0 FT% 84.6
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
N. Watson
I. Jackson
D. Duke
M. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 20 9 2 3/14 0/4 14/14 3 39 0 1 3 5 4
N. Watson 14 5 2 6/7 0/0 2/3 4 25 1 1 3 3 2
I. Jackson 4 4 4 2/8 0/5 0/0 1 28 4 0 2 2 2
D. Duke 4 4 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 4
M. White 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
Starters
A. Diallo
N. Watson
I. Jackson
D. Duke
M. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 20 9 2 3/14 0/4 14/14 3 39 0 1 3 5 4
N. Watson 14 5 2 6/7 0/0 2/3 4 25 1 1 3 3 2
I. Jackson 4 4 4 2/8 0/5 0/0 1 28 4 0 2 2 2
D. Duke 4 4 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 4
M. White 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Edwards
A. Reeves
M. Ashton-Langford
K. Young
K. Monroe
J. Nichols Jr.
E. Holt
A. Fonts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Edwards 13 1 1 4/7 1/3 4/4 2 23 1 0 2 0 1
A. Reeves 11 3 0 3/7 3/6 2/3 0 11 2 0 0 0 3
M. Ashton-Langford 2 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 23 2 0 2 0 2
K. Young 0 5 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 1 1 3 2
K. Monroe 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Nichols Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 34 14 22/57 4/21 22/26 19 200 12 3 15 13 21
