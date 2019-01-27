CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola-Chicago won for the sixth time in its last eight games beating Southern Illinois 75-50 on Sunday to stay atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

After Marcus Bartley's 3-pointer gave the Salukis a 12-7 lead, Loyola-Chicago erupted for a 23-0 run. Clayton Custer and Krutwig each scored six points and Aher Uguak five in the spurt.

The Ramblers (13-8, 6-2) led 42-19 at halftime on the strength of 57.7-percent shooting (15 of 26), while converting all nine free-throw attempts. Southern Illinois (10-11, 3-5) was 7 of 20 from the field before intermission. Southern Illinois never came closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

Marques Townes scored 14 and Custer 10 for the Ramblers.

Armon Fletcher led Southern Illinois with 12 points and Sean Lloyd scored 11. The Salukis now have dropped five of their last six.

