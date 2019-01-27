SILL
LOYCHI

No Text

Krutwig, Loyola-Chicago smash S Illinois 75-50

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola-Chicago won for the sixth time in its last eight games beating Southern Illinois 75-50 on Sunday to stay atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

After Marcus Bartley's 3-pointer gave the Salukis a 12-7 lead, Loyola-Chicago erupted for a 23-0 run. Clayton Custer and Krutwig each scored six points and Aher Uguak five in the spurt.

The Ramblers (13-8, 6-2) led 42-19 at halftime on the strength of 57.7-percent shooting (15 of 26), while converting all nine free-throw attempts. Southern Illinois (10-11, 3-5) was 7 of 20 from the field before intermission. Southern Illinois never came closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

Marques Townes scored 14 and Custer 10 for the Ramblers.

Armon Fletcher led Southern Illinois with 12 points and Sean Lloyd scored 11. The Salukis now have dropped five of their last six.

Key Players
A. Cook
M. Townes
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
39.3 Field Goal % 47.8
39.2 Three Point % 35.9
63.6 Free Throw % 75.7
  Defensive rebound by Jake Baughman 23.0
  Eric McGill missed jump shot 25.0
+ 2 Jake Baughman made jump shot 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago 37.0
  Isaiah Bujdoso missed layup, blocked by Kavion Pippen 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago 57.0
  Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Bujdoso, stolen by Kavion Pippen 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Christian Negron 1:30
  Sean Lloyd Jr. missed layup 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Kavion Pippen 1:41
Team Stats
Points 50 75
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 28-47 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 27
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 14 21
Team 0 3
Assists 9 18
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
12 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
25
C. Krutwig C
22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 10-11 193150
home team logo Loyola-Chi. 13-8 423375
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 10-11 67.8 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chi. 13-8 67.1 PPG 32.2 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
22
A. Fletcher G 13.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.5 APG 50.5 FG%
25
C. Krutwig C 13.5 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.2 APG 64.8 FG%
Top Scorers
22
A. Fletcher G 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
25
C. Krutwig C 22 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
38.6 FG% 59.6
35.3 3PT FG% 50.0
76.9 FT% 86.7
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd Jr.
A. Cook
E. McGill
K. Pippen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 12 5 0 4/7 0/1 4/5 3 28 4 0 5 3 2
S. Lloyd Jr. 11 0 1 4/9 3/5 0/0 2 35 0 0 2 0 0
A. Cook 8 3 2 2/8 1/5 3/4 2 34 1 2 4 0 3
E. McGill 7 3 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 3 33 0 0 0 3 0
K. Pippen 2 5 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 26 2 4 4 0 5
Bench
M. Bartley
T. Bol
D. Beane
R. Stradnieks
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bartley 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 0 0
T. Bol 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 2
D. Beane 2 2 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 18 1 0 1 0 2
R. Stradnieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 20 9 17/44 6/17 10/13 15 200 9 6 17 6 14
Loyola-Chi.
Starters
C. Krutwig
M. Townes
C. Custer
A. Uguak
B. Skokna
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Krutwig 22 6 4 8/11 0/0 6/6 3 27 1 1 2 1 5
M. Townes 14 5 5 6/10 2/3 0/0 0 33 1 1 2 0 5
C. Custer 10 0 2 3/6 3/5 1/2 4 26 1 0 3 0 0
A. Uguak 9 4 1 3/5 0/1 3/3 2 32 1 0 2 0 4
B. Skokna 2 2 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 31 2 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Negron
C. Kaifes
J. Baughman
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
F. Agunanne
I. Bujdoso
L. Williamson
T. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Negron 9 5 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 0 0 2 3
C. Kaifes 7 0 3 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 29 1 0 2 0 0
J. Baughman 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Boehm 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Alcock 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Agunanne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
I. Bujdoso 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
L. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 24 18 28/47 6/12 13/15 14 200 7 2 13 3 21
NCAA BB Scores