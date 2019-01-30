MISSST
Hall leads Alabama's 83-79 win over No. 22 Mississippi State

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama had trouble protecting another late lead, but regrouped in time to topple No. 22 Mississippi State.

Donta Hall scored 19 points, John Petty added 13 and Riley Norris had 11 as Alabama beat Mississippi State 83-79 Tuesday night.

With 14:35 left in the game, Alabama's (13-7, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) lead was at 14. But, once again, the lead wasn't safe and dwindled down to just three points with 42 seconds left in the game.

Twelve seconds later, the Bulldogs had a chance to tie, as Tyson Carter took a shot from the right corner. As he rose up, Alabama's Kira Lewis got over a screen and tipped the ball, which landed in Hall's hands.

''We got a good look for him,'' Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. ''He was open in the corner, and give him credit.''

Alabama made its free throws down the stretch, converting five of eight attempts.

The Crimson Tide finished 22 for 36 from the free throw line (61 percent), compared to the Bulldogs' 54.5 percent (12 of 22).

Hall picked up his third foul with 16:56 left in the game, sending him to the bench. Once he got off, he played 13 seconds before picking up his fourth.

''They did the right thing by going at (Hall), just trying to get that fourth foul, because they know how much he means to our team,'' Alabama coach Avery Johnson said.

With Hall and Herbert Jones struggling to stay on the floor, Alabama leaned on Petty and Norris. The two finished with 24 of the Crimson Tide's 34 bench points.

The upset win was the third for the Crimson Tide this month. It previously defeated Kentucky and Ole Miss.

For the Bulldogs (15-5, 3-4), Reggie Perry and Quinndary Witherspoon combined for 26 points in the final 20 minutes of the game. They finished with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

INJURIES

Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon missed a dunk with 1:04 left in the first half. His left knee buckled when he landed and he was carried to the locker room. He will have an MRI on Wednesday.

Howland said that he was tested for an ACL, and the doctors said that was most likely a patella injury.

BIG PICTURE:

Alabama: Norris finished with 11 points, breaking double digits in consecutive games. After missing nearly all of last year and the start of this season with injuries, Norris' leadership is key for this younger team. His numbers are starting to go back up, which means more playing time for the graduate senior.

Mississippi State: Weatherspoon's injury could be costly for the Bulldogs moving forward. The sophomore has started all 20 games and was the team's fourth-leading scorer with 10.4 points a game before Tuesday.

TURNING POINT

With 13:46 left in the game, the Bulldogs trailed by 10. They went on a seven-point run over 1:30 to cut the Crimson Tide's lead to three, starting a comeback.

UP NEXT

Alabama: At Auburn on Feb. 2.

Mississippi State: At Ole Miss on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
K. Lewis Jr.
2 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
48.6 Field Goal % 43.7
33.3 Three Point % 36.3
84.8 Free Throw % 84.1
+ 1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Carter 2.0
+ 2 Aric Holman made layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Aric Holman 5.0
  Reggie Perry missed dunk, blocked by Herbert Jones 7.0
+ 1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Peters 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones 12.0
  Lamar Peters missed layup 14.0
Team Stats
Points 79 83
Field Goals 32-70 (45.7%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 1-15 (6.7%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 22-36 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 43 39
Offensive 16 11
Defensive 24 26
Team 3 2
Assists 10 11
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 0 0
R. Perry F
18 PTS, 7 REB
D. Hall F
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Miss. State 15-5 295079
home team logo Alabama 13-7 414283
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
away team logo 22 Miss. State 15-5 78.4 PPG 38.7 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Alabama 13-7 75.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 12.7 APG
1
R. Perry F 7.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.4 APG 49.1 FG%
0
D. Hall F 11.3 PPG 8.9 RPG 0.5 APG 61.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
R. Perry F 18 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
0
D. Hall F 19 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
45.7 FG% 49.2
15.8 3PT FG% 6.7
54.5 FT% 61.1
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
L. Peters
A. Holman
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 14 5 1 6/13 1/6 1/2 4 34 3 0 4 1 4
L. Peters 14 0 4 6/19 0/6 2/2 4 33 2 0 3 0 0
A. Holman 12 8 2 5/10 1/1 1/3 4 30 1 0 2 6 2
N. Weatherspoon 7 4 1 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 14 1 0 1 0 4
A. Ado 3 7 0 0/0 0/0 3/5 3 27 0 3 1 2 5
Bench
R. Perry
R. Woodard II
T. Carter
K. Feazell
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 18 7 0 9/12 0/1 0/2 4 20 0 2 1 4 3
R. Woodard II 7 7 1 2/4 1/2 2/4 1 15 1 1 1 3 4
T. Carter 4 2 1 1/6 0/2 2/2 5 25 0 0 0 0 2
K. Feazell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 40 10 32/70 3/19 12/22 25 200 8 6 13 16 24
Alabama
Starters
D. Hall
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
D. Ingram
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 19 7 2 7/9 0/0 5/9 4 23 1 2 1 2 5
K. Lewis Jr. 9 3 3 4/9 0/2 1/2 1 32 2 1 5 0 3
H. Jones 8 2 2 3/5 0/0 2/5 4 18 0 3 0 0 2
D. Ingram 7 2 1 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 24 2 0 1 0 2
T. Mack 6 8 1 3/7 0/2 0/2 2 22 0 3 1 2 6
Bench
J. Petty
R. Norris
G. Smith
A. Johnson Jr.
A. Reese
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty 13 3 1 4/9 1/4 4/4 1 23 1 0 3 1 2
R. Norris 11 5 1 3/7 0/4 5/6 1 27 0 0 0 2 3
G. Smith 7 3 0 3/6 0/0 1/1 2 11 1 0 0 3 0
A. Johnson Jr. 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
A. Reese 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 1 12 0 0 0 0 2
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 37 11 30/61 1/15 22/36 19 200 7 9 11 11 26
NCAA BB Scores