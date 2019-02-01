Martin's career-high 31 leads Sun Devils past Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Remy Martin scored a career-high 31 points, eight in overtime, and Arizona State ended a six-game losing streak against arch-rival Arizona with a 95-88 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday night.
Rob Edwards added 19 points for the Sun Devils (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) in Bobby Hurley's first win over Sean Miller's Wildcats since becoming the Arizona State coach four seasons ago. Zylan Cheatham had 11 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, two games after grabbing 20 boards at UCLA.
Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman scored 19 apiece and Kyle Randolph 17 for the Wildcats (14-8, 5-4), who have lost three straight. Arizona was without guard Brandon Williams with an ankle injury.
Arizona State scored the first seven points of the overtime, Martin's 3-pointer putting the Sun Devils ahead 90-83 with 3:08 to play. Arizona never got closer than four again.
Arizona State led most of the first half and through the early stages of the second but never by much.
White's dunk capped a 6-0 spurt that put Arizona State up 34-27 with 44 seconds left in the half. Coleman and Luther each sank a 3 in the waning second of the half to cut the Sun Devils' lead to 36-33 at the break.
Rumello White's dunk, followed by Martin's 3-pointer, gave Arizona State its biggest lead, 44-35, with 18:52 left.
But the Wildcat used a 10-2 run to get back into it, Coleman's' 3-pointer cut it to 46-45 with 16:31 left.
Arizona took its first lead since the opening minutes on Randolph's running bank shot that gave Arizona a 61-59 lead 8:13 remaining and Luther's second 3 of the half put Arizona ahead 67-61. Martin brought the Sun Devils back, sinking consecutive 3s and scoring on a reverse layup in traffic to put Arizona State ahead 73-72 and Cheatham's dunk had Arizona State up 75-72 with 3:20 left.
The teams traded baskets from there before Coleman's 3 tied it at 83-83 with 24 seconds left and the game headed to overtime.
BIG PICTURE
The Sun Devils desperately needed this one to stay relevant in the Pac-12 with Washington coming to town next week. And Arizona State did most of the damage from the guard spot. Martin and Edwards were a combined 12-for-23 from the field, 8-for-13 on 3s.
Arizona welcomed the return of Chase Jeter, who missed the two losses in Los Angeles with a sore back, but couldn't come up with the big plays it needed in the overtime in the loud, packed Wells Fargo Arena. Unlike previous years, the crowd was not dominated by Arizona fans.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Wildcats host Pac-12 leader Washington on Thursday night.
Arizona State: Sun Devils look for their fifth victory in six games when they host Washington on Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|10.4
|Reb. Per Game
|10.4
|37.6
|Field Goal %
|55.1
|31.3
|Three Point %
|38.9
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|60.6
|Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham
|1.0
|Justin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Devonaire Doutrive
|7.0
|Remy Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Alex Barcello
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham
|21.0
|Alex Barcello missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Alex Barcello missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|20.0
|+ 1
|Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|95
|Field Goals
|27-67 (40.3%)
|30-54 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|26-35 (74.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|14
|10
|Defensive
|17
|27
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|13
|Fouls
|26
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona 14-8
|73.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Arizona State 15-6
|78.8 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|40.3
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|74.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman
|19
|1
|9
|5/14
|3/5
|6/6
|3
|44
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Luther
|19
|9
|3
|6/10
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|39
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|B. Randolph
|17
|2
|0
|6/17
|2/6
|3/5
|2
|43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Smith
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Lee
|8
|5
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman
|19
|1
|9
|5/14
|3/5
|6/6
|3
|44
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Luther
|19
|9
|3
|6/10
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|39
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|B. Randolph
|17
|2
|0
|6/17
|2/6
|3/5
|2
|43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Smith
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|3/5
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|I. Lee
|8
|5
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jeter
|7
|8
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|A. Barcello
|5
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Doutrive
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Gettings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|31
|15
|27/67
|14/28
|20/27
|26
|225
|8
|0
|9
|14
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|31
|1
|8
|8/14
|5/7
|10/12
|3
|41
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Edwards
|19
|1
|0
|4/9
|3/6
|8/11
|2
|38
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|L. Dort
|15
|4
|6
|5/12
|1/4
|4/4
|5
|39
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. White
|13
|4
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|32
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Cheatham
|11
|22
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|4
|5
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|31
|1
|8
|8/14
|5/7
|10/12
|3
|41
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Edwards
|19
|1
|0
|4/9
|3/6
|8/11
|2
|38
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|L. Dort
|15
|4
|6
|5/12
|1/4
|4/4
|5
|39
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. White
|13
|4
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|32
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Cheatham
|11
|22
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|4
|5
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lake
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Lawrence
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Cherry
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Shibel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Valtonen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|37
|18
|30/54
|9/19
|26/35
|23
|225
|5
|4
|13
|10
|27
-
4GONZAG
BYU82
54
2nd 3:21 ESP2
-
UCIRV
UCSB47
45
2nd 5:55 ESPU
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII19
24
1st 6:08
-
LIU
FDU77
80
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN66
93
Final
-
TOWSON
NCWILM77
76
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER76
67
Final
-
TEMPLE
13HOU66
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK75
74
Final
-
FAIR
MANH49
62
Final
-
USM
FIU89
73
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR81
92
Final
-
PEAY
TNTECH77
66
Final
-
LATECH
FAU61
69
Final
-
DREXEL
WMMARY69
75
Final
-
BRYANT
WAGNER71
64
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST72
78
Final
-
SACHRT
MOUNT87
79
Final
-
DEL
ELON56
57
Final
-
SIENA
MNMTH55
66
Final
-
IONA
MARIST74
78
Final
-
FURMAN
CIT71
61
Final
-
LALAF
APPST77
104
Final
-
NTEXAS
ODU61
72
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO65
61
Final
-
STPETE
RIDER51
59
Final
-
TULANE
ECU65
66
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS53
70
Final
-
17PURDUE
PSU99
90
Final/OT
-
SFTRPA
ROBERT76
73
Final
-
CLEVST
DTROIT64
78
Final
-
UTEP
MRSHL86
91
Final
-
ETNST
SAMFORD74
66
Final
-
WCAR
CHATT105
96
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA46
77
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL86
80
Final
-
XAVIER
GTOWN73
80
Final
-
MOREHD
SIUE76
83
Final
-
TXSA
WKY88
96
Final/OT
-
SEMO
BELMONT71
97
Final
-
MURYST
JAXST68
88
Final
-
EKY
EILL66
67
Final
-
TNMART
TNST67
68
Final
-
OREGST
COLO76
74
Final
-
OREG
UTAH78
72
Final
-
ARIZ
ARIZST88
95
Final/OT
-
UCONN
UCF67
73
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST54
70
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER76
75
Final
-
SACST
IDST74
58
Final
-
CPOLY
UCRIV71
45
Final
-
PEPPER
PORT83
58
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY42
60
Final
-
KENTST
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
NDAK
WILL0
0
PPD