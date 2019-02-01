ARIZ
ARIZST

No Text

Martin's career-high 31 leads Sun Devils past Arizona

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Remy Martin scored a career-high 31 points, eight in overtime, and Arizona State ended a six-game losing streak against arch-rival Arizona with a 95-88 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Rob Edwards added 19 points for the Sun Devils (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) in Bobby Hurley's first win over Sean Miller's Wildcats since becoming the Arizona State coach four seasons ago. Zylan Cheatham had 11 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, two games after grabbing 20 boards at UCLA.

Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman scored 19 apiece and Kyle Randolph 17 for the Wildcats (14-8, 5-4), who have lost three straight. Arizona was without guard Brandon Williams with an ankle injury.

Arizona State scored the first seven points of the overtime, Martin's 3-pointer putting the Sun Devils ahead 90-83 with 3:08 to play. Arizona never got closer than four again.

Arizona State led most of the first half and through the early stages of the second but never by much.

White's dunk capped a 6-0 spurt that put Arizona State up 34-27 with 44 seconds left in the half. Coleman and Luther each sank a 3 in the waning second of the half to cut the Sun Devils' lead to 36-33 at the break.

Rumello White's dunk, followed by Martin's 3-pointer, gave Arizona State its biggest lead, 44-35, with 18:52 left.

But the Wildcat used a 10-2 run to get back into it, Coleman's' 3-pointer cut it to 46-45 with 16:31 left.

Arizona took its first lead since the opening minutes on Randolph's running bank shot that gave Arizona a 61-59 lead 8:13 remaining and Luther's second 3 of the half put Arizona ahead 67-61. Martin brought the Sun Devils back, sinking consecutive 3s and scoring on a reverse layup in traffic to put Arizona State ahead 73-72 and Cheatham's dunk had Arizona State up 75-72 with 3:20 left.

The teams traded baskets from there before Coleman's 3 tied it at 83-83 with 24 seconds left and the game headed to overtime.

BIG PICTURE

The Sun Devils desperately needed this one to stay relevant in the Pac-12 with Washington coming to town next week. And Arizona State did most of the damage from the guard spot. Martin and Edwards were a combined 12-for-23 from the field, 8-for-13 on 3s.

Arizona welcomed the return of Chase Jeter, who missed the two losses in Los Angeles with a sore back, but couldn't come up with the big plays it needed in the overtime in the loud, packed Wells Fargo Arena. Unlike previous years, the crowd was not dominated by Arizona fans.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Wildcats host Pac-12 leader Washington on Thursday night.

Arizona State: Sun Devils look for their fifth victory in six games when they host Washington on Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Williams
2 G
Z. Cheatham
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
37.6 Field Goal % 55.1
31.3 Three Point % 38.9
78.8 Free Throw % 60.6
  Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham 1.0
  Justin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Devonaire Doutrive 7.0
  Remy Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Alex Barcello 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham 21.0
  Alex Barcello missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Alex Barcello missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Luguentz Dort 20.0
+ 1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
Team Stats
Points 88 95
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 26-35 (74.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 14 10
Defensive 17 27
Team 4 1
Assists 15 18
Steals 8 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 26 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Coleman G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
1
R. Martin G
31 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
12OTT
away team logo Arizona 14-8 3350588
home team logo Arizona State 15-6 36471295
ARIZST -5.5, O/U 145.5
Wells Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
ARIZST -5.5, O/U 145.5
Wells Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona 14-8 73.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Arizona State 15-6 78.8 PPG 46.8 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
10
R. Luther F 6.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.1 APG 42.5 FG%
1
R. Martin G 12.3 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.8 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
R. Luther F 19 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
1
R. Martin G 31 PTS 1 REB 8 AST
40.3 FG% 55.6
50.0 3PT FG% 47.4
74.1 FT% 74.3
Arizona
Starters
J. Coleman
R. Luther
B. Randolph
D. Smith
I. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Coleman 19 1 9 5/14 3/5 6/6 3 44 1 0 2 1 0
R. Luther 19 9 3 6/10 5/8 2/2 1 39 2 0 1 5 4
B. Randolph 17 2 0 6/17 2/6 3/5 2 43 1 0 0 0 2
D. Smith 11 3 1 4/9 3/5 0/0 5 27 1 0 1 0 3
I. Lee 8 5 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 3 2
Starters
J. Coleman
R. Luther
B. Randolph
D. Smith
I. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Coleman 19 1 9 5/14 3/5 6/6 3 44 1 0 2 1 0
R. Luther 19 9 3 6/10 5/8 2/2 1 39 2 0 1 5 4
B. Randolph 17 2 0 6/17 2/6 3/5 2 43 1 0 0 0 2
D. Smith 11 3 1 4/9 3/5 0/0 5 27 1 0 1 0 3
I. Lee 8 5 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 3 2
Bench
C. Jeter
A. Barcello
D. Doutrive
S. Gettings
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
B. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jeter 7 8 1 1/5 0/0 5/8 3 31 1 0 2 5 3
A. Barcello 5 1 0 1/5 1/3 2/4 4 14 1 0 1 0 1
D. Doutrive 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 4 8 1 0 1 0 2
S. Gettings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 31 15 27/67 14/28 20/27 26 225 8 0 9 14 17
Arizona State
Starters
R. Martin
R. Edwards
L. Dort
R. White
Z. Cheatham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 31 1 8 8/14 5/7 10/12 3 41 1 0 1 0 1
R. Edwards 19 1 0 4/9 3/6 8/11 2 38 2 1 2 0 1
L. Dort 15 4 6 5/12 1/4 4/4 5 39 1 0 2 1 3
R. White 13 4 1 5/6 0/0 3/5 4 32 1 2 1 2 2
Z. Cheatham 11 22 3 5/7 0/0 1/3 3 40 0 0 4 5 17
Starters
R. Martin
R. Edwards
L. Dort
R. White
Z. Cheatham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 31 1 8 8/14 5/7 10/12 3 41 1 0 1 0 1
R. Edwards 19 1 0 4/9 3/6 8/11 2 38 2 1 2 0 1
L. Dort 15 4 6 5/12 1/4 4/4 5 39 1 0 2 1 3
R. White 13 4 1 5/6 0/0 3/5 4 32 1 2 1 2 2
Z. Cheatham 11 22 3 5/7 0/0 1/3 3 40 0 0 4 5 17
Bench
D. Lake
K. Lawrence
T. Cherry
M. Mitchell
V. Shibel
G. Fogerty
J. Salzman
T. Thompson
J. Roggin
K. Feit
E. Valtonen
U. Plavsic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lake 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 1 2
K. Lawrence 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 0 0
T. Cherry 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 1 1 1
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Shibel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valtonen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 37 18 30/54 9/19 26/35 23 225 5 4 13 10 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores