Batemon leads Loyola Marymount in 60-42 defeat of Pacific

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) James Batemon scored 19 points with four assists and three steals and Loyola Marymount held Pacific to one point in the last eight minutes, turning a tense game into a rout Thursday night.

Dameane Douglas scored 15 points for the Lions (16-6, 4-4 West Coast Conference) and made his last five at the free throw line. Mattias Markusson scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, including a pair of dunks in the runaway final minutes.

Pacific (12-11, 2-6) had largely kept it a one- or two-possession game through the first 12 minutes of the second half, not allowing a LMU lead larger than six points.

Lafayette Dorsey led the Tigers with 12 points and Jahlil Tripp added 11, but the game got away after Zach Cameron cut the deficit to 43-41 with 8:35 remaining. Pacific was 0-for-8 shooting with three turnovers down the final stretch, outscored 17-1.

Key Players
J. Tripp
J. Batemon
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
53.4 Field Goal % 43.8
31.0 Three Point % 30.2
63.8 Free Throw % 84.4
  Bad pass turnover on Lafayette Dorsey, stolen by James Batemon 18.0
+ 2 Mattias Markusson made alley-oop shot, assist by James Batemon 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Dameane Douglas 46.0
  Roberto Gallinat missed jump shot 48.0
+ 1 Dameane Douglas made 3rd of 3 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Dameane Douglas made 2nd of 3 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Dameane Douglas made 1st of 3 free throws 58.0
  Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Dameane Douglas 1:28
  Roberto Gallinat missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:30
+ 2 Mattias Markusson made layup, assist by Jeffery McClendon 1:40
Team Stats
Points 42 60
Field Goals 15-49 (30.6%) 21-41 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 23 35
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 19 28
Team 0 2
Assists 7 16
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
L. Dorsey G
12 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
5
J. Batemon G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 12-11 212142
home team logo LMU 16-6 273360
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 12-11 71.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo LMU 16-6 69.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
L. Dorsey G 11.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.0 APG 43.9 FG%
5
J. Batemon G 17.3 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.9 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
L. Dorsey G 12 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
5
J. Batemon G 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
30.6 FG% 51.2
23.1 3PT FG% 30.0
75.0 FT% 71.4
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
D. Douglas
M. Markusson
E. Scott
J. McClendon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Batemon 19 1 4 7/11 3/4 2/2 2 39 3 0 4 0 1
D. Douglas 15 8 2 3/4 0/0 9/11 2 35 1 1 1 0 8
M. Markusson 13 4 2 6/10 0/0 1/2 1 34 0 1 1 0 4
E. Scott 7 8 1 3/5 0/0 1/4 3 27 0 0 2 3 5
J. McClendon 2 6 5 0/4 0/2 2/2 4 30 1 1 2 2 4
Starters
J. Batemon
D. Douglas
M. Markusson
E. Scott
J. McClendon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Batemon 19 1 4 7/11 3/4 2/2 2 39 3 0 4 0 1
D. Douglas 15 8 2 3/4 0/0 9/11 2 35 1 1 1 0 8
M. Markusson 13 4 2 6/10 0/0 1/2 1 34 0 1 1 0 4
E. Scott 7 8 1 3/5 0/0 1/4 3 27 0 0 2 3 5
J. McClendon 2 6 5 0/4 0/2 2/2 4 30 1 1 2 2 4
Bench
Z. Williams
D. Gipson
E. Johansson
J. Bell
P. Herman
C. Allen
J. Quintana
I. Alipiev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Williams 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 1
D. Gipson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
E. Johansson 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
J. Bell 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
P. Herman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 16 21/41 3/10 15/21 15 200 5 3 12 5 28
