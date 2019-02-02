South Florida survives Jeremiah Martin's 41-point 2nd half
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 20 points, Justin Brown had 19 and South Florida built a 25-point halftime lead before holding off a 41-point second-half by Jeremiah Martin to beat Memphis 84-78 on Saturday.
The Bulls scored the first 19 points of the game, including three 3-pointers by Brown, and led 26-1, after Collins scored 11 of his 16 first-half points. Memphis (13-9, 5-4) finally connected on its 17th field-goal attempt, a 3-pointer by Kyvon Davenport. It was 38-13 at halftime, easily Memphis' lowest-scoring half of the season after shooting just 14 percent to 52 percent for USF.
The Tigers came back in the second half behind Martin, who was scoreless in the first half before going 10 for 17 in the second half, including 7 of 9 from and arc and 8 of 12 at the free-throw line. Memphis got as close as six, the final time on Martin's layup with 18.3 seconds left. USF missed its final four free throws, including two with eight seconds left, but Xavier Castaneda picked off a Memphis pass to end the game.
The Bulls shot over 50 percent in both halves but gave up 30 turnovers while Memphis committed 20. There were 57 fouls called including a double technical with four Tigers and two Bulls fouling out. The Bulls were 32 of 44 at the line to 16 of 24 for the Tigers.
Laquincy Rideau added 15 points for the Bulls (16-6, 6-4 American Athletic), who have won three league games in a row for the first time since their 2011-12 Big East season.
Besides Martin's career day in points and 3-pointers, his 41 points tied for the sixth-most in school history and was the first 40-point game for a Tiger since Marcus Moody had 41 in 1997. Davenport added 13 points and Raynere Thornton had 10 rebounds with nine points.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|84
|Field Goals
|25-69 (36.2%)
|22-40 (55.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-26 (46.2%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|32-44 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|36
|Offensive
|13
|4
|Defensive
|17
|26
|Team
|6
|6
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|13
|11
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|20
|29
|Fouls
|33
|25
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Memphis 13-9
|83.0 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|16.0 APG
|South Florida 15-6
|73.1 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Martin G
|15.1 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|4.3 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|14.3 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.4 APG
|38.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Martin G
|41 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|D. Collins G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.2
|FG%
|55.0
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|20
|5
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|8/9
|5
|34
|2
|1
|6
|0
|5
|J. Brown
|19
|1
|0
|7/10
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|L. Rideau
|15
|4
|5
|3/4
|0/1
|9/12
|4
|22
|2
|0
|7
|0
|4
|A. Yetna
|9
|4
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|5/9
|0
|24
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|M. Durr
|4
|9
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|8
-
22MISSST
MISS81
75
2nd 0.0 SECN
-
AKRON
OHIO65
53
2nd 1.0
-
SCST
UMES42
49
2nd 8:36
-
16TXTECH
11KANSAS41
59
2nd 11:55 CBS
-
FURMAN
MERCER63
49
2nd 5:27 ESP+
-
LIU
WAGNER52
51
2nd 7:53
-
DEL
WMMARY43
64
2nd 9:14
-
USM
FAU64
65
2nd 3:17
-
KENSAW
STETSON67
80
2nd 3:54
-
TOWSON
CHARLS47
45
2nd 4:18
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT49
52
2nd 11:05
-
7UK
FLA43
46
2nd 7:24 ESPN
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO59
58
2nd 7:44
-
STLOU
RI34
37
2nd 10:07 CBSSN
-
SANFRAN
MARYCA65
77
2nd 3:41
-
COLOST
AF71
42
2nd 7:32
-
NORFLK
HOW30
43
1st 22.0
-
UCLA
WASH39
49
2nd 10:13 ESP2
-
MORGAN
COPPST40
35
2nd 15:50
-
MOREHD
EILL47
49
2nd 12:51 ESP+
-
CHARSO
USCUP44
32
2nd 19:17
-
ROBERT
FDU38
50
2nd 19:16
-
WMICH
CMICH35
39
2nd 20:00
-
LAMAR
MCNSE31
35
2nd 19:44
-
SAV
DELST32
31
1st 1:17
-
CHIST
NMEXST5
19
1st 11:28
-
OREGST
UTAH25
11
1st 8:46 PACN
-
NICHST
SELOU16
27
1st 7:34 ESP3
-
NALAB
LPSCMB16
29
1st 11:30
-
TXARL
TEXST7
6
1st 15:36 ESP+
-
SUTAH
EWASH22
14
1st 9:40
-
UIW
NORL2
9
1st 15:29
-
ETNST
CHATT30
33
1st 0.0
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST29
37
1st 0.0
-
UNLV
UTAHST28
48
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
UMASS
STJOES30
36
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
NCAT
FAMU19
29
1st 0.0
-
NCCU
BCU23
32
1st 0.0
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0
Delay ESP+
-
NWST
CARK0
0
Delay
-
RUT
OHIOST62
76
Final
-
MEMP
SFLA78
84
Final
-
OKLA
WVU71
79
Final
-
12VATECH
23NCST47
24
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST83
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
25FSU49
59
Final
-
SETON
BUTLER68
70
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH59
48
Final
-
STJOHN
2DUKE61
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY75
70
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT72
70
Final
-
GASOU
GAST72
81
Final
-
SC
UGA86
80
Final
-
WOFF
CIT99
61
Final
-
SIENA
IONA56
54
Final
-
BU
COLG76
68
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY94
66
Final
-
ND
BC79
73
Final
-
TEXAS
20IOWAST60
65
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY68
71
Final
-
MIAMI
3UVA46
56
Final
-
LALAF
CSTCAR79
96
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR80
61
Final
-
TULSA
WICHST68
79
Final
-
LONGWD
CAMP62
83
Final
-
LAMON
APPST84
85
Final
-
SILL
BRAD72
68
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN53
64
Final
-
HOLY
AMER49
66
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
9UNC
15LVILLE79
69
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON64
68
Final
-
DRAKE
INDST68
62
Final
-
NEB
ILL64
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL55
67
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK68
83
Final
-
WCAR
SAMFORD81
92
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB81
82
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
NILL69
55
Final
-
STFRAN
SACHRT62
71
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST59
64
Final
-
MVSU
JACKST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0152.5 O/U
+8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
KSTATE
OKLAST0
0125.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESPU
-
CUSE
PITT0
0136 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
ALAM
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
8NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0145 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
IND
6MICHST0
0138 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
19LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TROY
SALAB0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
TNMART
BELMONT0
0163.5 O/U
-18
6:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
VCU0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
STHRN
ALCORN0
0133 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
ARKST
ARKLR0
0148.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESP+
-
STPETE
MANH0
0114 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
DREXEL
ELON0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
LATECH
FIU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
USC
WASHST0
0156 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
YALE
DART0
0146 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
FGC0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
BROWN
HARV0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0168.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UTEP
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
NJTECH
LIB0
0126 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
RICE
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0139 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
ALBANY0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
HIGHPT0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
PRINCE
CORN0
0134 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
UMKC
TEXPA0
0137.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
MOST
NIOWA0
0126.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
CINCY0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IPFW
ORAL0
0157 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
BAMA
AUBURN0
0153 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
BAYLOR0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
UAB0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
PENN
CLMB0
0140 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
1TENN
TEXAM0
0149 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
USD
4GONZAG0
0150.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ROOT
-
EKY
SIUE0
0167.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
TNST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0142.5 O/U
+14.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0150.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MNTNA
MONST0
0153.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
SACST
WEBER0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0135.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SDGST
SJST0
0140 O/U
+13.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
PORTST
IDST0
0150 O/U
-2
9:05pm
-
OREG
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm PACN
-
CALBPTST
SEATTLE0
0
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
UOP0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CSN0
0145 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ESP3
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0140.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
LOYCHI
ILLST0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00am