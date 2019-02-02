MEMP
SFLA

No Text

South Florida survives Jeremiah Martin's 41-point 2nd half

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 20 points, Justin Brown had 19 and South Florida built a 25-point halftime lead before holding off a 41-point second-half by Jeremiah Martin to beat Memphis 84-78 on Saturday.

The Bulls scored the first 19 points of the game, including three 3-pointers by Brown, and led 26-1, after Collins scored 11 of his 16 first-half points. Memphis (13-9, 5-4) finally connected on its 17th field-goal attempt, a 3-pointer by Kyvon Davenport. It was 38-13 at halftime, easily Memphis' lowest-scoring half of the season after shooting just 14 percent to 52 percent for USF.

The Tigers came back in the second half behind Martin, who was scoreless in the first half before going 10 for 17 in the second half, including 7 of 9 from and arc and 8 of 12 at the free-throw line. Memphis got as close as six, the final time on Martin's layup with 18.3 seconds left. USF missed its final four free throws, including two with eight seconds left, but Xavier Castaneda picked off a Memphis pass to end the game.

The Bulls shot over 50 percent in both halves but gave up 30 turnovers while Memphis committed 20. There were 57 fouls called including a double technical with four Tigers and two Bulls fouling out. The Bulls were 32 of 44 at the line to 16 of 24 for the Tigers.

Laquincy Rideau added 15 points for the Bulls (16-6, 6-4 American Athletic), who have won three league games in a row for the first time since their 2011-12 Big East season.

Besides Martin's career day in points and 3-pointers, his 41 points tied for the sixth-most in school history and was the first 40-point game for a Tiger since Marcus Moody had 41 in 1997. Davenport added 13 points and Raynere Thornton had 10 rebounds with nine points.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Martin
L. Rideau
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
44.2 Field Goal % 43.2
31.7 Three Point % 33.7
68.7 Free Throw % 56.3
  Bad pass turnover on Antwann Jones, stolen by Xavier Castaneda 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwann Jones 8.0
  Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Michael Durr missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on David Collins 8.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyler Harris 8.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Harris 7.0
  Defensive rebound by David Collins 7.0
  Jeremiah Martin missed layup 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwann Jones 17.0
  Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
Team Stats
Points 78 84
Field Goals 25-69 (36.2%) 22-40 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 32-44 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 17 26
Team 6 6
Assists 14 14
Steals 13 11
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 20 29
Fouls 33 25
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
J. Martin G
41 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 13-9 136578
home team logo South Florida 15-6 384684
SFLA -2, O/U 150
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA -2, O/U 150
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 13-9 83.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo South Florida 15-6 73.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
J. Martin G 15.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.3 APG 42.4 FG%
0
D. Collins G 14.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.4 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Martin G 41 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
D. Collins G 20 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
36.2 FG% 55.0
46.2 3PT FG% 47.1
66.7 FT% 72.7
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
R. Thornton
A. Lomax
I. Maurice
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 41 3 3 13/20 7/9 8/12 4 28 6 0 5 2 1
R. Thornton 9 10 0 3/6 1/1 2/2 4 34 2 1 1 5 5
A. Lomax 3 2 4 0/6 0/0 3/5 0 18 1 0 4 2 0
I. Maurice 2 3 0 0/5 0/3 2/2 5 22 1 2 2 2 1
M. Parks Jr. 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 0 2 2 1
Starters
J. Martin
R. Thornton
A. Lomax
I. Maurice
M. Parks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 41 3 3 13/20 7/9 8/12 4 28 6 0 5 2 1
R. Thornton 9 10 0 3/6 1/1 2/2 4 34 2 1 1 5 5
A. Lomax 3 2 4 0/6 0/0 3/5 0 18 1 0 4 2 0
I. Maurice 2 3 0 0/5 0/3 2/2 5 22 1 2 2 2 1
M. Parks Jr. 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 0 2 2 1
Bench
K. Davenport
T. Harris
K. Brewton Jr.
A. Jones
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davenport 13 2 1 5/13 3/4 0/1 5 33 2 1 1 0 2
T. Harris 4 0 4 1/11 1/9 1/2 3 25 0 0 2 0 0
K. Brewton Jr. 4 5 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 26 1 0 1 0 5
A. Jones 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 2
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 14 25/69 12/26 16/24 33 200 13 4 20 13 17
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
J. Brown
L. Rideau
A. Yetna
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 20 5 2 5/9 2/4 8/9 5 34 2 1 6 0 5
J. Brown 19 1 0 7/10 5/8 0/0 2 26 0 0 3 0 1
L. Rideau 15 4 5 3/4 0/1 9/12 4 22 2 0 7 0 4
A. Yetna 9 4 2 2/4 0/0 5/9 0 24 2 2 1 1 3
M. Durr 4 9 0 0/2 0/0 4/6 3 25 1 2 1 1 8
Starters
D. Collins
J. Brown
L. Rideau
A. Yetna
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 20 5 2 5/9 2/4 8/9 5 34 2 1 6 0 5
J. Brown 19 1 0 7/10 5/8 0/0 2 26 0 0 3 0 1
L. Rideau 15 4 5 3/4 0/1 9/12 4 22 2 0 7 0 4
A. Yetna 9 4 2 2/4 0/0 5/9 0 24 2 2 1 1 3
M. Durr 4 9 0 0/2 0/0 4/6 3 25 1 2 1 1 8
Bench
X. Castaneda
M. Kiir
T. Lang
A. Maricevic
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 9 3 4 2/5 0/1 5/6 3 30 2 1 6 1 2
M. Kiir 5 1 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 5 16 0 1 3 1 0
T. Lang 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 14 2 0 1 0 1
A. Maricevic 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 30 14 22/40 8/17 32/44 25 200 11 7 29 4 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores