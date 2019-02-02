MISSST
Weatherspoon, No. 22 Mississippi St get past Ole Miss 81-75

  • Feb 02, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, freshman Reggie Perry added a career-high 21 and No. 22 Mississippi State earned an 81-75 road win over rival Mississippi on Saturday.

Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4 SEC) has won four of its last six games. The Bulldogs got some payback after they lost to Ole Miss 81-77 at home last month.

Ole Miss (14-7, 4-4) led for a big portion of the second half before Mississippi State used a 9-0 run to take a 66-60 lead with eight minutes left. The Rebels pulled even at 73 on Breein Tyree's 3-pointer, but never could regain the lead.

Perry hit a 3-pointer that made it 76-73. The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder had 11 rebounds and put a career best point total for a second straight game, pouring in crucial baskets against Ole Miss just a few days after scoring 18 points against Alabama. Perry started in place of senior Aric Holman after his big game earlier this week.

Tyree led Ole Miss with 25 points.

Ole Miss scored 13 straight points midway through the first half in taking a 43-39 lead at the break.

Devontae Shuler had 14 points at halftime for the Rebels, making all three of his 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It's an important win for the Bulldogs, who are climbing back into the top half of the Southeastern Conference. Perry's improvement has been crucial. So has Weatherspoon's consistency - the senior has scored in double figures in 19 of 21 games this season.

Ole Miss: That's another tough loss for the Rebels, who also fell to Florida in overtime earlier this week. Tyree had a great game, but everyone else on the roster was inconsistent. Ole Miss was pushed around in the post. Mississippi State had a 40-28 rebounding advantage.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts LSU on Wednesday.

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.

---

Key Players
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
T. Davis
3 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
49.2 Field Goal % 48.4
34.7 Three Point % 39.4
85.2 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon 16.0
  Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry 18.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon 23.0
  Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler 31.0
  Quinndary Weatherspoon missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Blake Hinson 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Peters 40.0
  Bruce Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 1 Quinndary Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 81 75
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 28
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 23 17
Team 4 7
Assists 13 14
Steals 9 6
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Miss. State 16-5 78.5 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 14-7 78.1 PPG 40 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
11
Q. Weatherspoon G 17.2 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.7 APG 48.6 FG%
4
B. Tyree G 17.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.8 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
Q. Weatherspoon G 27 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
4
B. Tyree G 25 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 45.6
47.1 3PT FG% 52.4
67.9 FT% 85.7
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Shuler
K. Buffen
D. Olejniczak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 25 1 2 7/15 5/7 6/6 0 37 3 2 4 0 1
T. Davis 15 8 2 7/13 1/4 0/0 5 33 0 1 3 1 7
D. Shuler 14 4 5 4/8 3/4 3/3 2 29 3 0 2 0 4
K. Buffen 1 4 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 21 0 0 3 2 2
D. Olejniczak 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 1 0 0
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
D. Shuler
K. Buffen
D. Olejniczak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 25 1 2 7/15 5/7 6/6 0 37 3 2 4 0 1
T. Davis 15 8 2 7/13 1/4 0/0 5 33 0 1 3 1 7
D. Shuler 14 4 5 4/8 3/4 3/3 2 29 3 0 2 0 4
K. Buffen 1 4 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 21 0 0 3 2 2
D. Olejniczak 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 1 0 0
Bench
B. Stevens
B. Hinson
D. Davis
B. Halums
A. Morgano
Z. Naylor
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stevens 13 1 0 5/10 1/3 2/2 1 28 0 0 0 1 0
B. Hinson 7 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/1 3 27 0 0 0 0 1
D. Davis 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
B. Halums 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 21 14 26/57 11/21 12/14 19 200 6 4 13 4 17
