MINN
PURDUE

No Text

Edwards scores 17 to lead No. 17 Purdue over Minnesota 73-63

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Purdue to a 73-63 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten), who moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the Big Ten lead.

Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).

The Boilermakers scored 13 straight to tie the game midway through the second half. Harms scored on a layup following an offensive rebound from his own missed 3-pointer to tie it at 47 with 9:50 to play.

It was part of a big 21-2 run in which the Boilers recovered after appearing to fall apart in an uncharacteristic stretch late in the first half and early part of the second.

Purdue jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and led most of the first half until a late 10-2 run by Minnesota. Coffey dunked with 1:10 remaining in the half to give the Golden Gophers a 28-27 halftime lead.

Minnesota then used a 7-0 spurt to build a lead early in the second half. And a 10-1 run ended with Oturu's layup to put Minnesota ahead 47-34 with 14:13 remaining.

Then Purdue went on its big run. Edwards scored 11 points to lead the Boilermakers' rally after a quiet first half. Ryan Cline, who finished with 11 points, made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Purdue a 55-49 lead with 8:02 to play.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 12 after Nojel Eastern's free throw with 21 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers let this one slip away. Still, taking the lead just before halftime and going ahead by 13 after the break is a good sign in the middle of a stretch against ranked opponents, including Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Purdue: The Boilermakers looked like they were going to let the game slip away after Minnesota's push early in the second half. Purdue struggled to make up for Edwards' poor shooting in the first half. He was just 1 of 9 from the field.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts No. 24 Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Purdue: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Murphy
3 F
C. Edwards
3 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
50.7 Field Goal % 41.0
25.0 Three Point % 37.6
69.2 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 2 Amir Coffey made layup 11.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Nojel Eastern missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Carsen Edwards 33.0
  Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms 35.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Dupree McBrayer 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Cline 49.0
  Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
Team Stats
Points 63 73
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 2-16 (12.5%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 23 23
Team 4 3
Assists 15 15
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Coffey G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 16-6 283563
home team logo 17 Purdue 16-6 274673
PURDUE -11.5, O/U 148
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
PURDUE -11.5, O/U 148
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 16-6 74.9 PPG 42 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo 17 Purdue 16-6 79.0 PPG 38.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
5
A. Coffey G 15.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.1 APG 44.1 FG%
3
C. Edwards G 24.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.4 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Coffey G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
C. Edwards G 17 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
42.1 FG% 47.5
12.5 3PT FG% 20.8
81.3 FT% 58.8
Minnesota
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
E. Curry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 22 3 1 8/13 1/3 5/6 0 35 1 0 2 0 3
J. Murphy 10 10 2 3/6 0/1 4/4 4 25 0 0 5 2 8
G. Kalscheur 5 2 2 2/8 0/5 1/1 3 33 0 2 0 1 1
D. McBrayer 2 0 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 4 29 1 0 0 0 0
E. Curry 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
E. Curry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 22 3 1 8/13 1/3 5/6 0 35 1 0 2 0 3
J. Murphy 10 10 2 3/6 0/1 4/4 4 25 0 0 5 2 8
G. Kalscheur 5 2 2 2/8 0/5 1/1 3 33 0 2 0 1 1
D. McBrayer 2 0 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 4 29 1 0 0 0 0
E. Curry 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
D. Oturu
I. Washington
M. Stockman
B. Stull
M. Hurt
J. Johnson
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
J. Omersa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 19 9 1 9/15 0/0 1/1 2 27 0 1 0 3 6
I. Washington 3 3 5 1/6 1/3 0/1 0 21 1 0 1 1 2
M. Stockman 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
B. Stull 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0
M. Hurt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Omersa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 15 24/57 2/16 13/16 15 200 3 3 10 8 23
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
T. Williams
R. Cline
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 17 5 5 6/20 1/9 4/6 3 36 2 0 4 0 5
T. Williams 16 4 0 8/11 0/0 0/1 3 20 0 0 0 2 2
R. Cline 11 2 3 4/8 3/7 0/1 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
N. Eastern 11 6 4 3/5 0/0 5/6 4 28 2 0 1 0 6
G. Eifert 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
C. Edwards
T. Williams
R. Cline
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 17 5 5 6/20 1/9 4/6 3 36 2 0 4 0 5
T. Williams 16 4 0 8/11 0/0 0/1 3 20 0 0 0 2 2
R. Cline 11 2 3 4/8 3/7 0/1 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
N. Eastern 11 6 4 3/5 0/0 5/6 4 28 2 0 1 0 6
G. Eifert 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
M. Haarms
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
E. Hunter Jr.
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 15 8 0 7/9 0/1 1/1 0 22 0 5 0 5 3
S. Stefanovic 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
A. Wheeler 0 4 0 0/4 0/3 0/2 1 12 1 0 1 2 2
E. Hunter Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 1
E. Boudreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 15 29/61 5/24 10/17 14 200 5 6 7 10 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores