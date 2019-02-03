Krampelj scores 23 and Creighton handles Xavier 76-54
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Martin Krampelj matched his career high with 23 points and Creighton defeated Xavier 76-54 on Sunday, giving coach Greg McDermott his 200th win with the Blue Jays.
Krampelj was 8-of-11 shooting, made all seven of his free throws and grabbed a game-high six rebounds for the Blue Jays (13-9, 4-5 Big East), who have won three of their last four games.
Marcus Zegarowski added 13 points, with the Blue Jays shooting 58 percent, making 7 of 15 from the arc and all 13 of their free throws.
Quentin Goodin scored 13 points with seven assists and Tyrique Jones added 10 points for the Musketeers (11-12, 3-7), who have lost five straight.
Creighton opened with a 7-2 run and led the rest of the way, going up by 15 with an 8-0 run to end the first half.
Xavier only got within eight in the second half. Krampelj scored eight points in a 16-4 run for a 21-point lead with 2:44 left.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|22.8
|Three Point %
|46.0
|72.6
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|Defensive rebound by Samson Froling
|26.0
|Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Scurry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Joseph
|39.0
|+ 3
|Keonte Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin
|1:04
|+ 3
|Davion Mintz made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|Offensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|1:50
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:52
|+ 1
|Kyle Castlin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:24
|+ 1
|Kyle Castlin made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:24
|Personal foul on Martin Krampelj
|2:24
|+ 3
|Davion Mintz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|2:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|76
|Field Goals
|21-49 (42.9%)
|28-48 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|13-13 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|23
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|14
|16
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|19
|14
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
3
|Q. Goodin G
|12.1 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|4.8 APG
|38.6 FG%
15
|M. Krampelj F
|11.4 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.6 APG
|59.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Goodin G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|M. Krampelj F
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|42.9
|FG%
|58.3
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|71.4
|FT%
|100.0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|13
|4
|7
|5/12
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|T. Jones
|10
|2
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|N. Marshall
|6
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|6
|1
|2
|K. Castlin
|5
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Scruggs
|5
|5
|4
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Hankins
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|23
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|R. Welage
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Harden
|3
|2
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Kennedy
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. James
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|21
|19
|21/49
|7/24
|5/7
|15
|200
|5
|3
|18
|7
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Krampelj
|23
|6
|2
|8/11
|0/1
|7/7
|4
|24
|4
|1
|3
|2
|4
|M. Zegarowski
|13
|1
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Mintz
|8
|0
|1
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Ballock
|8
|4
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Alexander
|7
|3
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Joseph
|8
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|C. Bishop
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Froling
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Cashaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|20
|14
|28/48
|7/15
|13/13
|15
|200
|7
|4
|12
|4
|16
