Krampelj scores 23 and Creighton handles Xavier 76-54

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Martin Krampelj matched his career high with 23 points and Creighton defeated Xavier 76-54 on Sunday, giving coach Greg McDermott his 200th win with the Blue Jays.

Krampelj was 8-of-11 shooting, made all seven of his free throws and grabbed a game-high six rebounds for the Blue Jays (13-9, 4-5 Big East), who have won three of their last four games.

Marcus Zegarowski added 13 points, with the Blue Jays shooting 58 percent, making 7 of 15 from the arc and all 13 of their free throws.

Quentin Goodin scored 13 points with seven assists and Tyrique Jones added 10 points for the Musketeers (11-12, 3-7), who have lost five straight.

Creighton opened with a 7-2 run and led the rest of the way, going up by 15 with an 8-0 run to end the first half.

Xavier only got within eight in the second half. Krampelj scored eight points in a 16-4 run for a 21-point lead with 2:44 left.

Key Players
N. Marshall
M. Ballock
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
39.8 Field Goal % 44.8
22.8 Three Point % 46.0
72.6 Free Throw % 78.1
  Defensive rebound by Samson Froling 26.0
  Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 3 Jordan Scurry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Joseph 39.0
+ 3 Keonte Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 1:04
+ 3 Davion Mintz made 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
  Offensive rebound by Mitch Ballock 1:50
  Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:52
+ 1 Kyle Castlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:24
+ 1 Kyle Castlin made 1st of 2 free throws 2:24
  Personal foul on Martin Krampelj 2:24
+ 3 Davion Mintz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 2:43
Team Stats
Points 54 76
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 28-48 (58.3%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 13-13 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 23
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 14 16
Team 4 3
Assists 19 14
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
Q. Goodin G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
15
M. Krampelj F
23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Xavier 11-12 262854
home team logo Creighton 13-9 413576
CREIGH -6, O/U 153
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Xavier 11-12 73.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Creighton 13-9 82.7 PPG 36.5 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
3
Q. Goodin G 12.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.8 APG 38.6 FG%
15
M. Krampelj F 11.4 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.6 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Q. Goodin G 13 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
15
M. Krampelj F 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 58.3
29.2 3PT FG% 46.7
71.4 FT% 100.0
Xavier
Starters
Q. Goodin
T. Jones
N. Marshall
K. Castlin
P. Scruggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Goodin 13 4 7 5/12 2/7 1/2 3 35 1 0 3 1 3
T. Jones 10 2 1 5/7 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 2 3 2 0
N. Marshall 6 3 4 2/6 0/4 2/2 2 26 0 0 6 1 2
K. Castlin 5 3 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 3 20 0 0 1 1 2
P. Scruggs 5 5 4 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 36 3 0 0 0 5
Bench
Z. Hankins
R. Welage
E. Harden
K. Kennedy
L. Schrand
D. James
M. Hanson
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Hankins 6 2 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 1 23 1 1 2 2 0
R. Welage 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0
E. Harden 3 2 2 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 0 2
K. Kennedy 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
L. Schrand 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. James 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 21 19 21/49 7/24 5/7 15 200 5 3 18 7 14
Creighton
Starters
M. Krampelj
M. Zegarowski
D. Mintz
M. Ballock
T. Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Krampelj 23 6 2 8/11 0/1 7/7 4 24 4 1 3 2 4
M. Zegarowski 13 1 1 5/7 1/2 2/2 2 29 2 0 2 0 1
D. Mintz 8 0 1 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 0
M. Ballock 8 4 3 2/4 2/4 2/2 1 35 0 0 1 2 2
T. Alexander 7 3 3 3/8 1/3 0/0 2 34 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
K. Joseph
C. Bishop
J. Scurry
S. Froling
C. Cashaw
D. Jefferson
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Joseph 8 4 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 1 29 1 1 0 0 4
C. Bishop 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 2 2 0 0
J. Scurry 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Froling 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 2
C. Cashaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 20 14 28/48 7/15 13/13 15 200 7 4 12 4 16
NCAA BB Scores