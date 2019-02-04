LVILLE
16 Louisville
Cardinals
17-6
away team logo
72
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Mon Feb. 4
7:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 10
home team logo
VATECH
11 Virginia Tech
Hokies
18-4
ML: +170
VATECH -4.5, O/U 136
ML: -198
LVILLE
VATECH

No Text

McMahon shoots No. 16 Cardinals past No. 11 Hokies, 72-64

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 04, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ryan McMahon knows No. 16 Louisville's offense is likely to change, and quickly, when he makes a 3-pointer.

How quickly?

''The next possession,'' he said Monday night after scoring 12 points in a span of 83 seconds in the second half as the Cardinals used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat No. 11 Virginia Tech 72-64 on Monday night. ''(Christen Cunningham) and (Dwayne Sutton), they do a great job just when I hit one they keep going back to me until the well is dry.''

McMahon had scored just three points when he made three free throws with 11:53 to play. He then added three 3-pointers, the last with 10:30 left after a 3 by Ty Outlaw for the Hokies, to bolster the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It is Louisville's 15th consecutive victory in the series.

''He does it in practice all the time, so it's not really a surprise when he makes one or two. You know the next one is going to go in and the next one,'' said Jordan Nwora, who along with Sutton added 15 points.

McMahon finished with 17 points, his second-highest total of the season.

''For Ryan to do what he did there in the middle of the second half just took some wind out of their sails,'' coach Chris Mack said

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17 for the Hokies (18-4, 7-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Virginia Tech has not beaten its old Metro Conference rival since Feb. 13, 1991.

The Hokies were coming off a record-setting game in which they allowed just nine field goals and 24 points in a 47-24 victory against then-No. 23 North Carolina State, but McMahon accounted for half that total with his blistering second-half display.

The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon's 3-pointer 7:18 before halftime.

Virginia Tech played without second-leading scorer Justin Robinson (14.4 ppg, left foot) and reserve forward P.J. Horne (undisclosed).

''I thought we hung in there pretty good tonight. We just had too many turnovers in the second half relative to what gives us out best chance to win,'' Williams said.

Ten of Virginia Tech's 13 giveaways came after halftime .

DIFFERENT LOOK

The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon's 3-pointer 7:18 before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: With both teams playing their second game in three days, and the Hokies down to just six regulars, the Cardinals seemed to pay special attention to attacking to the offensive glass, but grabbed only four of those to three for Virginia Tech in the first half. Each team scored two points off those chances. Louisville grabbed 10 offensive boards to five for the Hokies overall and had 6 second-chance points to the Hokies 2.

Virginia Tech: Williams used backup point guard Wabissa Bede and fellow guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill for 40 minutes each in Saturday afternoon's victory in Raleigh, North Carolina, and while Williams refused to blame their subpar shooting on tired legs and their fatigue showed, especially after halftime. Besides McMahon, the Cardinals finished allowed McMahon to get loose for three long 3s in a span of one minute as a 44-38 Louisville expanded quickly to 55-41 with 9:03 left. The Hokies committed 10 of their 13 turnovers after halftime.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals plays their third consecutive ranked team as they visit No. 22 Florida State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies head south to face Clemson on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
J. Robinson
5 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
48.0 Field Goal % 47.5
39.5 Three Point % 41.1
74.6 Free Throw % 82.5
+ 3 Ty Outlaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 11.0
+ 1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stolen by Darius Perry 25.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins 33.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Steven Enoch 45.0
Team Stats
Points 72 64
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 20-45 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 25
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 20 20
Team 0 1
Assists 14 13
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
R. McMahon G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Louisville 17-6 314172
home team logo 11 Virginia Tech 18-4 263864
VATECH -4.5, O/U 136
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
VATECH -4.5, O/U 136
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Louisville 17-6 79.1 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 11 Virginia Tech 18-4 77.3 PPG 36.1 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
24
D. Sutton F 10.6 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.9 APG 46.6 FG%
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 12.7 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.0 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
24
D. Sutton F 17 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
45.3 FG% 44.4
48.1 3PT FG% 37.5
91.7 FT% 71.4
Louisville
Starters
D. Sutton
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sutton 17 9 4 6/8 3/4 2/3 1 38 0 0 2 4 5
J. Nwora 15 8 1 6/17 3/9 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 0 8
C. Cunningham 7 4 6 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 0 4
M. Williams 4 5 0 1/6 0/3 2/2 4 21 0 0 3 4 1
K. Fore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 0
Starters
D. Sutton
J. Nwora
C. Cunningham
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sutton 17 9 4 6/8 3/4 2/3 1 38 0 0 2 4 5
J. Nwora 15 8 1 6/17 3/9 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 0 8
C. Cunningham 7 4 6 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 0 4
M. Williams 4 5 0 1/6 0/3 2/2 4 21 0 0 3 4 1
K. Fore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
R. McMahon
S. Enoch
V. King
D. Perry
A. Agau
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. McMahon 17 1 1 4/5 4/5 5/5 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
S. Enoch 10 1 0 3/4 2/2 2/2 3 19 0 0 4 1 0
V. King 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 0
D. Perry 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
A. Agau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 30 14 24/53 13/27 11/12 16 200 3 0 15 10 20
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
A. Hill
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 21 5 1 6/13 1/3 8/9 2 39 1 3 2 3 2
N. Alexander-Walker 17 4 4 4/9 3/5 6/10 4 40 0 1 6 0 4
T. Outlaw 12 7 0 4/7 4/7 0/0 1 31 0 1 1 0 7
A. Hill 9 3 3 4/12 0/7 1/2 1 39 2 0 1 0 3
W. Bede 0 4 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 38 0 0 1 1 3
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
A. Hill
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 21 5 1 6/13 1/3 8/9 2 39 1 3 2 3 2
N. Alexander-Walker 17 4 4 4/9 3/5 6/10 4 40 0 1 6 0 4
T. Outlaw 12 7 0 4/7 4/7 0/0 1 31 0 1 1 0 7
A. Hill 9 3 3 4/12 0/7 1/2 1 39 2 0 1 0 3
W. Bede 0 4 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 38 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
I. Wilkins
J. Kabongo
J. Robinson
P. Horne
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 5 12 1 0 1 0 1
J. Kabongo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Horne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 24 13 20/45 9/24 15/21 14 200 4 5 12 4 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores