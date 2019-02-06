LSU
Reid lifts No. 21 LSU over Mississippi St 92-88 in OT

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Freshman forward Naz Reid tied a career high with 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, to lift No. 21 LSU over Mississippi State 92-88 in overtime Wednesday night.

The Tigers pulled ahead for good in overtime when Reid made a layup while being fouled. He added the free throw to give LSU an 89-87 lead with 59.5 seconds left. Reid's biggest bucket came a little later when his 3 bounced high off the rim and straight through the net.

LSU (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed the entire second half until Tremont Waters made a high-arching layup with less than three minutes left for an 80-78 advantage. The Tigers and Bulldogs both missed shots during the final seconds of regulation, forcing overtime.

Waters had 26 points and five assists. Kavell Bigby-Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon, who tied a season high with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Reggie Perry added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Mississippi State scored 17 unanswered points midway through the first half to turn a 16-8 deficit into a 25-16 advantage. LSU struggled with turnovers during that span, especially after Waters went to the bench with two fouls.

The Tigers recovered and briefly pulled even before Mississippi State hit back-to-back 3s in the final minute before halftime to take a 42-34 lead.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: It's a huge bounce-back win for the Tigers, who lost for the first time in SEC play against Arkansas on Saturday. Reid and Waters were tremendous, producing big plays during the final minutes when LSU needed it most.

Mississippi State: It's a brutal loss for the Bulldogs, who were just starting to gain some momentum. It doesn't get any easier when Kentucky comes to town Saturday.

UP NEXT

LSU returns home to host Auburn on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.

---

Key Players
T. Waters
3 G
Q. Weatherspoon
11 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
45.0 Field Goal % 50.2
33.6 Three Point % 37.0
77.8 Free Throw % 84.5
  Defensive rebound by Kavell Bigby-Williams 5.0
  Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 14.0
+ 1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
  Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Shooting foul on Skylar Mays 43.0
+ 1 Naz Reid made free throw 59.0
  Personal foul on Reggie Perry 59.0
+ 2 Naz Reid made layup, assist by Ja'vonte Smart 59.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quinndary Weatherspoon 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry 1:31
Team Stats
Points 92 88
Field Goals 35-64 (54.7%) 32-59 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 30
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 21 17
Team 1 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 8 11
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
0
N. Reid F
29 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
11
Q. Weatherspoon G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
away team logo 21 LSU 18-4 83.0 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Miss. State 16-6 78.6 PPG 39.3 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
N. Reid F 13.2 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.0 APG 48.8 FG%
Q. Weatherspoon G 17.6 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.6 APG 49.2 FG%
N. Reid F 29 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
Q. Weatherspoon G 27 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
54.7 FG% 54.2
27.3 3PT FG% 34.8
76.0 FT% 66.7
LSU
Starters
N. Reid
T. Waters
K. Bigby-Williams
S. Mays
M. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reid 29 9 2 10/17 2/3 7/8 4 35 1 1 3 4 5
T. Waters 26 4 5 11/18 1/2 3/4 4 38 5 0 4 1 3
K. Bigby-Williams 14 13 0 6/6 0/0 2/3 4 31 0 0 1 4 9
S. Mays 7 1 2 2/6 0/3 3/3 2 40 1 0 3 0 1
M. Taylor 1 4 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 0 0 2 2 2
Bench
J. Smart
E. Williams
D. Days
M. Graves
D. Edwards
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smart 9 1 3 3/8 0/3 3/5 2 34 1 0 1 0 1
E. Williams 6 1 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 1 0
D. Days 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 0
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 34 12 35/64 3/11 19/25 21 225 8 1 17 13 21
Miss. State
Starters
Q. Weatherspoon
R. Perry
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
L. Peters
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Weatherspoon 27 2 2 11/17 4/6 1/2 2 44 1 0 3 0 2
R. Perry 19 10 1 5/8 0/2 9/16 4 36 2 1 2 4 6
N. Weatherspoon 8 6 4 4/12 0/4 0/0 4 36 3 1 3 1 5
A. Ado 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 1 0 2 1
L. Peters 0 1 6 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 33 1 0 4 0 1
Bench
A. Holman
T. Carter
R. Woodard II
K. Feazell
J. Tshisumpa
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Holman 12 3 2 4/8 0/2 4/4 3 27 1 0 1 3 0
T. Carter 12 2 0 4/5 2/3 2/2 1 18 2 0 3 0 2
R. Woodard II 8 0 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 13 0 2 2 0 0
K. Feazell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 1 0 0 0
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 27 16 32/59 8/23 16/24 23 225 11 6 18 10 17
