Wichita State rolls past East Carolina 65-49
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 18 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 65-49 on Wednesday night to notch its third-straight win.
Haynes-Jones was 7 of 9 from the field including two from distance for the Shockers (11-11, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Markis McDuffie added 14 points, Jaime Echenique had 10 rebounds in addition to his eight points and Asbjorn Midtgaard led the team with 11 rebounds.
Wichita State dominated the boards, outrebounding East Carolina 46-27 with 31 rebounds on defense. The Pirates (9-13, 2-8) were held to just 20 points in the first half, a season low.
The Shockers led 34-20 at the break and East Carolina closed it to 38-27 early in the second half. McDuffie answered with a 3-pointer as the Pirates fell into a slump midway through and a dunk by Midtgaard pushed the Shockers' lead to 50-34 with just under nine minutes remaining.
Isaac Fleming and Jayden Gardner scored 11 points apiece for the Pirates.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|1.1
|Ast. Per Game
|1.1
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|37.4
|Field Goal %
|51.7
|31.8
|Three Point %
|28.6
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|75.9
|Defensive rebound by Eli Farrakhan
|3.0
|DeShaun Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Addison Hill
|14.0
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed layup, blocked by Rico Quinton
|16.0
|+ 3
|Tae Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Whitley
|40.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made layup, assist by Jacob Herrs
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|1:26
|DeShaun Wade missed jump shot
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Addison Hill
|1:41
|Ricky Torres missed jump shot
|1:43
|+ 2
|Rico Quinton made jump shot, assist by DeShaun Wade
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|49
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|18-52 (34.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|27
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|30
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 11-11
|69.6 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.3 APG
|East Carolina 9-13
|67.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|12.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.8 APG
|36.1 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|18.3 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|1.2 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Haynes-Jones G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Gardner F
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|34.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|18
|4
|2
|7/9
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. McDuffie
|14
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/7
|4/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Echenique
|8
|10
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|2
|0
|3
|7
|J. Burton
|4
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Stevenson
|3
|5
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dennis
|7
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|A. Midtgaard
|6
|11
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|R. Torres
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Herrs
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Farrakhan
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|43
|12
|22/56
|7/21
|14/19
|15
|200
|4
|3
|9
|13
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Fleming
|11
|3
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Gardner
|11
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|S. Williams
|7
|2
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Spasojevic
|6
|3
|2
|3/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Davis
|4
|3
|0
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|24
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Foster
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Hardy
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Quinton
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Obasohan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. LeDay
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Hill
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Whitley
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wade
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|25
|10
|18/52
|4/14
|9/15
|15
|200
|7
|5
|8
|6
|19
