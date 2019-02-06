WICHST
Wichita State rolls past East Carolina 65-49

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 18 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 65-49 on Wednesday night to notch its third-straight win.

Haynes-Jones was 7 of 9 from the field including two from distance for the Shockers (11-11, 4-6 American Athletic Conference). Markis McDuffie added 14 points, Jaime Echenique had 10 rebounds in addition to his eight points and Asbjorn Midtgaard led the team with 11 rebounds.

Wichita State dominated the boards, outrebounding East Carolina 46-27 with 31 rebounds on defense. The Pirates (9-13, 2-8) were held to just 20 points in the first half, a season low.

The Shockers led 34-20 at the break and East Carolina closed it to 38-27 early in the second half. McDuffie answered with a 3-pointer as the Pirates fell into a slump midway through and a dunk by Midtgaard pushed the Shockers' lead to 50-34 with just under nine minutes remaining.

Isaac Fleming and Jayden Gardner scored 11 points apiece for the Pirates.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Gardner
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
37.4 Field Goal % 51.7
31.8 Three Point % 28.6
80.0 Free Throw % 75.9
  Defensive rebound by Eli Farrakhan 3.0
  DeShaun Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Addison Hill 14.0
  Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler missed layup, blocked by Rico Quinton 16.0
+ 3 Tae Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Whitley 40.0
+ 2 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler made layup, assist by Jacob Herrs 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton 1:26
  DeShaun Wade missed jump shot 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Addison Hill 1:41
  Ricky Torres missed jump shot 1:43
+ 2 Rico Quinton made jump shot, assist by DeShaun Wade 1:59
Team Stats
Points 65 49
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 18-52 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 27
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 30 19
Team 3 2
Assists 12 10
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
S. Haynes-Jones G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
I. Fleming G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 11-11 343165
home team logo East Carolina 9-13 202949
ECU +5, O/U 139.5
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
ECU +5, O/U 139.5
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 11-11 69.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo East Carolina 9-13 67.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
4
S. Haynes-Jones G 12.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.8 APG 36.1 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 18.3 PPG 9.2 RPG 1.2 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Haynes-Jones G 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
J. Gardner F 11 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 34.6
33.3 3PT FG% 28.6
73.7 FT% 60.0
Wichita State
Starters
S. Haynes-Jones
M. McDuffie
J. Echenique
J. Burton
E. Stevenson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haynes-Jones 18 4 2 7/9 2/2 2/2 1 33 0 0 0 1 3
M. McDuffie 14 3 2 4/12 2/7 4/4 1 30 2 0 2 1 2
J. Echenique 8 10 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 2 0 3 7
J. Burton 4 2 4 1/3 0/1 2/4 3 15 0 0 0 0 2
E. Stevenson 3 5 2 0/6 0/3 3/3 2 24 2 0 1 0 5
Bench
D. Dennis
A. Midtgaard
R. Torres
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Brown
J. Herrs
E. Farrakhan
T. Allen
B. Bush
M. Udeze
T. Busse
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dennis 7 4 1 2/8 2/6 1/2 1 30 0 0 2 3 1
A. Midtgaard 6 11 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 1 19 0 1 1 5 6
R. Torres 3 2 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Brown 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
J. Herrs 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Farrakhan 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 43 12 22/56 7/21 14/19 15 200 4 3 9 13 30
East Carolina
Starters
I. Fleming
J. Gardner
S. Williams
D. Spasojevic
K. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Fleming 11 3 2 5/9 0/1 1/2 3 25 0 0 2 1 2
J. Gardner 11 5 2 3/4 0/0 5/6 3 27 1 1 2 3 2
S. Williams 7 2 0 3/10 1/5 0/0 0 30 2 0 1 0 2
D. Spasojevic 6 3 2 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 27 2 0 0 0 3
K. Davis 4 3 0 1/7 1/4 1/2 4 24 0 3 2 1 2
Bench
T. Foster
T. Hardy
R. Quinton
J. Obasohan
S. LeDay
A. Hill
J. Whitley
D. Wade
J. Whatley
S. Strickland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Foster 5 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/3 3 30 2 0 1 0 1
T. Hardy 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Quinton 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 0
J. Obasohan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. LeDay 0 2 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 2
A. Hill 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 4
J. Whitley 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wade 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 25 10 18/52 4/14 9/15 15 200 7 5 8 6 19
