Clarke leads No. 4 Gonzaga over Saint Mary's 94-46
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Saint Mary's has been No. 4 Gonzaga's toughest nemesis in the West Coast Conference in the past decade. The Gaels didn't pose much of a challenge Saturday night.
Brandon Clarke scored 24 points and blocked three shots as Gonzaga routed Saint Mary's 94-46 for its 14th consecutive victory.
''That's a really good offensive team,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the Gaels. ''We contested all of their shots. We held them to one shot for the most part.''
Rui Hachmiura added 18 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (23-2, 10-0 West Coast), which is likely to move up in The AP poll after No. 3 Virginia lost to No. 2 Duke earlier Saturday. Zach Norvell Jr. added 12 points and Corey Kispert 10.
''That might be our best game, period,'' Clarke said. ''Our offense and defense were very good.''
The win closed a stretch where Gonzaga played the four teams just behind them in the standings - including BYU, San Diego and San Francisco - and pounded all four.
''We were playing the teams jostling around for second place,'' Few said. ''That's a great stretch.''
Tommy Kuhse scored 12 points and Malik Fitts 11 for Saint Mary's (15-10, 6-4), which has lost 14 of its past 17 games against Gonzaga.
Saint Mary's Jordan Ford, the leading scorer in the WCC, was held to eight points, 13 below his average.
The Gaels shot just 25.9 percent as Gonzaga's defense prevented them from getting clean looks. The Bulldogs shot 58 percent.
''I'd like to say we played hard, but I can't,'' Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett said. ''They crushed us inside.''
Gonzaga had a 52-20 advantage on points in the paint and won the rebound battle 42-31. The Zags scored the first 11 points of the game and jumped to a 19-6 lead by making its first seven shots.
Gonzaga led 30-10 midway through the first.
Kispert and Norvell hit consecutive 3-pointers to ignite a 17-2 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 53-20 lead at halftime. Saint Mary's was scoreless for the final 4:38 of the first half, missing six of seven shots.
The Gaels shot just 20 percent in the first (6 of 30), while Gonzaga was shooting 60.7 percent from the field and making 14 of 16 free throws.
Clarke scored 12 points early in the second half as Gonzaga pushed the lead beyond 40 points at 74-33.
The Gaels did not threaten after that.
TILLIE INJURY
Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, who limped off the floor on Thursday and did not return, suffered a torn ligament in his right foot and is out indefinitely, the team said prior to the game. ''It breaks your heart,' Few said of Tillie, who has played only nine games this year because of injuries.
MAY I ASSIST YOU?
Gonzaga dished out 22 assists, to just one for Saint Mary's. ''I've got a really unselfish team,'' Few said. ''They'll make the right play for the most part.''
SHOOTING WOES
Saint Mary's made just 15 of 58 shots, including just 1 of 13 from 3-point range. Gonzaga made 35 of 60 shots.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Mary's: The Gaels, tied for third in the conference, dealt the Zags a rare home loss last season ... Jordan Ford averages 21 points and Malik Fitts 19 points per game. ... Saint Mary's and Gonzaga have met in the WCC tournament finals for seven of the past 10 years.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are seeking a seventh consecutive regular season WCC crown, and outscoring league foes by 29 points. ... Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring at 91 ppg. ... Clarke leads the nation in field goal shooting at 68.5 percent. ... Gonzaga has won 21 straight home games.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary's plays at Santa Clara on Thursday.
Gonzaga plays at Loyola Marymount on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|6.7
|Ast. Per Game
|6.7
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|49.7
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|43.4
|Three Point %
|37.5
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|85.4
|Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|28.0
|Matthias Tass missed free throw
|28.0
|Personal foul on Joel Ayayi
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|42.0
|Jack Beach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Lang
|51.0
|Greg Foster Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Mudronja
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|1:01
|Dan Fotu missed free throw
|1:01
|Personal foul on Jack Beach
|1:01
|+ 3
|Filip Petrusev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|94
|Field Goals
|15-58 (25.9%)
|35-60 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-13 (7.7%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|42
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|17
|28
|Team
|6
|6
|Assists
|1
|22
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 15-10
|75.8 PPG
|37 RPG
|10.8 APG
|4 Gonzaga 23-2
|91.4 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|18.8 APG
|
|25.9
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|7.7
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Clinton
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Perry
|2
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Tass
|2
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Mudronja
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|25
|1
|15/58
|1/13
|15/19
|14
|200
|3
|2
|10
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Clarke
|24
|6
|2
|9/12
|1/1
|5/8
|1
|23
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|R. Hachimura
|18
|7
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|24
|3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|12
|4
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Kispert
|10
|6
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Perkins
|2
|1
|9
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Clarke
|24
|6
|2
|9/12
|1/1
|5/8
|1
|23
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|R. Hachimura
|18
|7
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|24
|3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|12
|4
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Kispert
|10
|6
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Perkins
|2
|1
|9
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Petrusev
|15
|5
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Jones
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Crandall
|6
|3
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ayayi
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Foster Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lang
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tillie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|36
|22
|35/60
|8/18
|16/20
|16
|200
|9
|6
|6
|8
|28
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
90
Final
-
RUT
ILL94
99
Final/OT
-
CIT
MERCER67
61
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN61
91
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST72
86
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA87
93
Final
-
18TXTECH
OKLA66
54
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT77
68
Final
-
FAU
TXSA74
86
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN84
73
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL86
84
Final
-
ELON
NEAST60
72
Final/OT
-
16LVILLE
22FSU75
80
Final/OT
-
ARKLR
SALAB73
68
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON59
66
Final
-
FLA
1TENN61
73
Final
-
DAYTON
RI77
48
Final
-
WEBER
NAU86
71
Final
-
USD
PEPPER67
70
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH72
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD66
69
Final/OT
-
UNF
NALAB82
73
Final
-
DELST
NCAT52
82
Final
-
HOW
FAMU70
66
Final
-
TNTECH
TNMART58
77
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY101
103
Final/OT
-
SACST
NCOLO59
65
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH57
83
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP66
82
Final
-
NJTECH
KENSAW62
63
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU68
65
Final
-
BELMONT
MOREHD96
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BCU76
84
Final
-
MORGAN
SCST81
85
Final
-
UMES
NCCU53
78
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE74
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST57
65
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV83
65
Final
-
UTAH
UCLA93
92
Final
-
DENVER
NDAKST71
81
Final
-
LATECH
USM71
73
Final/OT
-
EILL
PEAY86
94
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB77
86
Final
-
NICHST
NORL64
63
Final
-
CAL
OREGST71
79
Final
-
JAXST
SEMO81
64
Final
-
SELOU
CARK75
67
Final
-
NDAK
SDAKST55
80
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA82
67
Final
-
PRINCE
BROWN70
78
Final
-
NMEX
6NEVADA62
91
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS62
59
Final
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR70
63
Final
-
WISGB
YOUNG77
96
Final
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN78
71
Final
-
GWASH
RICH63
89
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE77
83
Final
-
2DUKE
3UVA81
71
Final
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU68
59
Final
-
ARKPB
ALST75
69
Final
-
COPPST
SAV62
71
Final
-
GRAM
STHRN59
40
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN52
66
Final
-
TNST
EKY65
75
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA75
84
Final
-
CLMB
DART66
82
Final
-
CORN
HARV67
61
Final
-
NCGRN
CHATT78
63
Final
-
NCWILM
DEL66
70
Final
-
WCAR
WOFF56
83
Final
-
MVSU
ALAM63
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
ABIL90
85
Final/2OT
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK65
76
Final
-
ODU
MTSU55
50
Final
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT60
83
Final
-
FGC
LIB67
74
Final
-
PENN
YALE65
78
Final
-
OAK
NKY64
79
Final
-
WASHST
ARIZ69
55
Final
-
TULANE
WICHST62
77
Final
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER74
62
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC61
70
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV77
54
Final
-
TEXAS
WVU75
53
Final
-
SIUE
MURYST55
86
Final
-
CREIGH
SETON58
63
Final
-
INDST
BRAD67
96
Final
-
CHARLO
UAB69
62
Final
-
EVAN
SILL73
78
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE69
74
Final
-
NEB
15PURDUE62
81
Final
-
PVAM
TEXSO90
95
Final
-
BAMA
VANDY77
67
Final
-
NMEXST
GC67
64
Final
-
FIU
UTEP75
85
Final
-
EWASH
MNTNA74
75
Final
-
UOP
BYU59
69
Final
-
UMKC
CALBPTST60
70
Final
-
TEXPA
CSBAK79
74
Final/OT
-
WASH
ARIZST63
75
Final
-
COLO
USC69
65
Final
-
UTAHST
SDGST63
68
Final
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG46
94
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT72
55
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV56
67
Final
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY76
68
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN72
78
Final
-
UCDAV
UCSB61
57
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD