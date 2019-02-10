Townes lifts Loyola of Chicago past Valparaiso 56-51
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Marques Townes had 18 points as Loyola of Chicago narrowly beat Valparaiso 56-51 on Sunday.
Cameron Krutwig had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (16-9, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Aher Uguak added seven rebounds.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points for the Crusaders (13-12, 6-6). Deion Lavender added 12 points. Jaume Sorolla had three blocks.
The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Valparaiso 71-54 on Jan. 15. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Bradley on the road on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|7.2
|Pts. Per Game
|7.2
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|40.5
|Three Point %
|27.6
|77.4
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Clayton Custer made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn
|2.0
|+ 2
|Deion Lavender made layup
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Deion Lavender
|9.0
|Marques Townes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Marques Townes made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on John Kiser
|9.0
|+ 1
|Javon Freeman made 3rd of 3 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Javon Freeman made 2nd of 3 free throws
|16.0
|Javon Freeman missed 1st of 3 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|51
|Field Goals
|19-44 (43.2%)
|18-48 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 16-9
|67.5 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Valparaiso 12-12
|68.7 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|M. Townes G
|15.3 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.7 APG
|48.9 FG%
|
0
|J. Freeman G
|11.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.2 APG
|47.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Townes G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|J. Freeman G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.2
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|18
|5
|3
|7/17
|2/4
|2/4
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Krutwig
|12
|8
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|C. Custer
|9
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|4/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Uguak
|4
|7
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|B. Skokna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Townes
|18
|5
|3
|7/17
|2/4
|2/4
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Krutwig
|12
|8
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|C. Custer
|9
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|4/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Uguak
|4
|7
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|B. Skokna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Agunanne
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|C. Kaifes
|6
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Bujdoso
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Negron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boehm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|28
|10
|19/44
|5/13
|13/19
|14
|200
|4
|3
|9
|4
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman
|17
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|33
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D. Smits
|6
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/4
|4
|18
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|D. Sackey
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Kiser
|0
|9
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|M. Golder
|0
|2
|0
|0/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman
|17
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|33
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D. Smits
|6
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/4
|4
|18
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|D. Sackey
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Kiser
|0
|9
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|M. Golder
|0
|2
|0
|0/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lavender
|12
|5
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Evelyn
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. McMillan
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Sorolla
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stalling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|30
|10
|18/48
|4/13
|11/17
|19
|200
|4
|6
|8
|5
|25
-
ECU
SFLA68
69
OT 40.0 ESP3
-
GATECH
ND47
60
2nd 1:21 ESPU
-
NWEST
20IOWA57
47
2nd 10:45 BTN
-
HOLY
LAFAY67
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
IONA76
79
Final
-
UMBC
MAINE67
66
Final
-
CAN
STPETE64
60
Final
-
OHIOST
IND55
52
Final
-
ORAL
SDAK86
72
Final
-
UCF
SMU71
65
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER59
57
Final
-
LSALLE
GMASON76
84
Final
-
UCONN
MEMP71
78
Final
-
25CINCY
12HOU58
65
Final
-
ILLST
MOST65
66
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO56
51
Final
-
STNFRD
OREG0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm