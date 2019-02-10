LOYCHI
VALPO

No Text

Townes lifts Loyola of Chicago past Valparaiso 56-51

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Marques Townes had 18 points as Loyola of Chicago narrowly beat Valparaiso 56-51 on Sunday.

Cameron Krutwig had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (16-9, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Aher Uguak added seven rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points for the Crusaders (13-12, 6-6). Deion Lavender added 12 points. Jaume Sorolla had three blocks.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Valparaiso 71-54 on Jan. 15. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Bradley on the road on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Townes
D. Lavender
2 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
7.2 Pts. Per Game 7.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
48.4 Field Goal % 50.0
40.5 Three Point % 27.6
77.4 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Clayton Custer made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn 2.0
+ 2 Deion Lavender made layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Deion Lavender 9.0
  Marques Townes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Marques Townes made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on John Kiser 9.0
+ 1 Javon Freeman made 3rd of 3 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Javon Freeman made 2nd of 3 free throws 16.0
  Javon Freeman missed 1st of 3 free throws 16.0
Team Stats
Points 56 51
Field Goals 19-44 (43.2%) 18-48 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 24 25
Team 1 3
Assists 10 10
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Townes G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
J. Freeman G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 16-9 223456
home team logo Valparaiso 12-12 242751
VALPO +3, O/U 120
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
VALPO +3, O/U 120
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 16-9 67.5 PPG 32.3 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 12-12 68.7 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
5
M. Townes G 15.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.7 APG 48.9 FG%
0
J. Freeman G 11.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.2 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Townes G 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
0
J. Freeman G 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
43.2 FG% 37.5
38.5 3PT FG% 30.8
68.4 FT% 64.7
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
A. Uguak
B. Skokna
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 18 5 3 7/17 2/4 2/4 2 38 1 0 1 0 5
C. Krutwig 12 8 1 5/8 0/0 2/2 4 28 0 1 2 1 7
C. Custer 9 2 3 2/7 1/5 4/4 4 35 2 0 1 1 1
A. Uguak 4 7 1 0/2 0/0 4/6 0 37 0 0 1 2 5
B. Skokna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 20 1 0 2 0 0
Starters
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
C. Custer
A. Uguak
B. Skokna
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Townes 18 5 3 7/17 2/4 2/4 2 38 1 0 1 0 5
C. Krutwig 12 8 1 5/8 0/0 2/2 4 28 0 1 2 1 7
C. Custer 9 2 3 2/7 1/5 4/4 4 35 2 0 1 1 1
A. Uguak 4 7 1 0/2 0/0 4/6 0 37 0 0 1 2 5
B. Skokna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 20 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
F. Agunanne
C. Kaifes
I. Bujdoso
J. Baughman
C. Negron
L. Williamson
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Agunanne 7 5 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 2 1 0 5
C. Kaifes 6 1 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 1
I. Bujdoso 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 28 10 19/44 5/13 13/19 14 200 4 3 9 4 24
Valparaiso
Starters
J. Freeman
D. Smits
D. Sackey
J. Kiser
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman 17 2 2 5/11 2/6 5/7 2 33 2 2 1 1 1
D. Smits 6 3 1 3/5 0/0 0/4 4 18 1 1 3 2 1
D. Sackey 5 2 2 2/7 1/2 0/0 2 25 1 0 2 0 2
J. Kiser 0 9 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 20 0 0 0 1 8
M. Golder 0 2 0 0/8 0/1 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
J. Freeman
D. Smits
D. Sackey
J. Kiser
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman 17 2 2 5/11 2/6 5/7 2 33 2 2 1 1 1
D. Smits 6 3 1 3/5 0/0 0/4 4 18 1 1 3 2 1
D. Sackey 5 2 2 2/7 1/2 0/0 2 25 1 0 2 0 2
J. Kiser 0 9 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 20 0 0 0 1 8
M. Golder 0 2 0 0/8 0/1 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Lavender
B. Evelyn
M. McMillan
J. Sorolla
R. Fazekas
N. Robinson
E. Gordon
M. Bradford
L. Stalling
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Lavender 12 5 4 3/4 0/0 6/6 0 22 0 0 1 0 5
B. Evelyn 5 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 1
M. McMillan 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2
J. Sorolla 2 4 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 3 0 1 3
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bradford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stalling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 30 10 18/48 4/13 11/17 19 200 4 6 8 5 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores