FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Javon Greene had a career-high 21 points as George Mason defeated La Salle 84-76 on Sunday.

Jarred Reuter had 16 points for George Mason (14-10, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Otis Livingston II added 14 points. Justin Kier had 13 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Pookie Powell had 18 points and six assists for the Explorers (7-15, 5-5), whose four-game win streak came to end. Saul Phiri added 17 points. Isiah Deas and Saul Phiri had 12 points.

George Mason takes on UMass at home on Wednesday. La Salle faces Duquesne at home on Wednesday.

