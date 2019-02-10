Greene scores 21 to lift George Mason over La Salle 84-76
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Javon Greene had a career-high 21 points as George Mason defeated La Salle 84-76 on Sunday.
Jarred Reuter had 16 points for George Mason (14-10, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Otis Livingston II added 14 points. Justin Kier had 13 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.
Pookie Powell had 18 points and six assists for the Explorers (7-15, 5-5), whose four-game win streak came to end. Saul Phiri added 17 points. Isiah Deas and Saul Phiri had 12 points.
George Mason takes on UMass at home on Wednesday. La Salle faces Duquesne at home on Wednesday.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|48.6
|45.1
|Three Point %
|33.9
|78.1
|Free Throw %
|76.7
|Defensive rebound by Justin Kier
|2.0
|Traci Carter missed layup
|4.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Miles Brookins
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|8.0
|Traci Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Reuter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Reuter made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|84
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|36
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|21
|10
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|La Salle 7-15
|69.0 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|George Mason 14-10
|71.0 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Powell
|18
|3
|6
|6/16
|2/8
|4/4
|0
|39
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Phiri
|17
|5
|0
|6/10
|5/8
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Carter
|12
|2
|3
|4/10
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Deas
|12
|3
|1
|6/11
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Kimbrough
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Beatty
|11
|3
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|4/5
|5
|27
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|E. Croswell
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Brookins
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Mosely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|23
|13
|28/57
|11/27
|9/11
|21
|200
|8
|2
|11
|3
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|21
|7
|0
|6/11
|3/6
|6/6
|2
|37
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|J. Reuter
|16
|5
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|6/7
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|O. Livingston II
|14
|4
|5
|5/13
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Kier
|13
|8
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|J. Miller
|8
|6
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Calixte
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|I. Boyd
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Hartwell II
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|35
|10
|29/57
|5/10
|21/24
|10
|200
|7
|2
|13
|9
|26
