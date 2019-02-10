LSALLE
Greene scores 21 to lift George Mason over La Salle 84-76

  • Feb 10, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Javon Greene had a career-high 21 points as George Mason defeated La Salle 84-76 on Sunday.

Jarred Reuter had 16 points for George Mason (14-10, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Otis Livingston II added 14 points. Justin Kier had 13 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.

Pookie Powell had 18 points and six assists for the Explorers (7-15, 5-5), whose four-game win streak came to end. Saul Phiri added 17 points. Isiah Deas and Saul Phiri had 12 points.

George Mason takes on UMass at home on Wednesday. La Salle faces Duquesne at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Phiri
J. Kier
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
41.9 Field Goal % 48.6
45.1 Three Point % 33.9
78.1 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by Justin Kier 2.0
  Traci Carter missed layup 4.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Miles Brookins 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Greene 8.0
  Traci Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Jarred Reuter made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Jarred Reuter made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Ed Croswell 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter 21.0
Team Stats
Points 76 84
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 23 36
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 20 26
Team 0 1
Assists 13 10
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 21 10
Technicals 2 1
0
P. Powell G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
23
J. Greene G
21 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo La Salle 7-15 393776
home team logo George Mason 14-10 374784
GMASON -7, O/U 141
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
away team logo La Salle 7-15 69.0 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo George Mason 14-10 71.0 PPG 37.7 RPG 12.2 APG
0
P. Powell G 15.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.4 APG 40.4 FG%
23
J. Greene G 9.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.1 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
P. Powell G 18 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
23
J. Greene G 21 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
49.1 FG% 50.9
40.7 3PT FG% 50.0
81.8 FT% 87.5
La Salle
Starters
P. Powell
S. Phiri
T. Carter
I. Deas
J. Kimbrough
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Powell 18 3 6 6/16 2/8 4/4 0 39 3 0 1 0 3
S. Phiri 17 5 0 6/10 5/8 0/0 3 33 0 0 0 0 5
T. Carter 12 2 3 4/10 3/5 1/2 2 30 2 0 1 1 1
I. Deas 12 3 1 6/11 0/5 0/0 0 26 0 0 2 0 3
J. Kimbrough 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 1 3
Bench
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
M. Brookins
C. Mosely
S. Spencer
C. Sullivan
J. Moultrie
J. Clark
J. Brower
A. Lafond
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 11 3 2 3/5 1/1 4/5 5 27 3 2 2 0 3
E. Croswell 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 22 0 0 2 1 2
M. Brookins 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 0
C. Mosely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 23 13 28/57 11/27 9/11 21 200 8 2 11 3 20
George Mason
Starters
J. Greene
J. Reuter
O. Livingston II
J. Kier
J. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Greene 21 7 0 6/11 3/6 6/6 2 37 4 1 1 0 7
J. Reuter 16 5 1 5/9 0/0 6/7 0 23 0 0 1 4 1
O. Livingston II 14 4 5 5/13 0/0 4/5 1 32 1 0 2 0 4
J. Kier 13 8 2 5/9 0/1 3/4 0 36 0 0 3 0 8
J. Miller 8 6 0 4/7 0/1 0/0 3 29 1 1 3 3 3
Bench
G. Calixte
I. Boyd
J. Douglas-Stanley
A. Wilson
J. Hartwell II
J. Grayer
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Calixte 6 2 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 3 15 0 0 2 1 1
I. Boyd 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
J. Douglas-Stanley 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
A. Wilson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 1 0
J. Hartwell II 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 35 10 29/57 5/10 21/24 10 200 7 2 13 9 26
NCAA BB Scores