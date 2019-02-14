MINN
NEB

No Text

Palmer's last-second FTs lift Huskers over Gophers 62-61

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) James Palmer made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to give Nebraska a 62-61 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, ending the Cornhuskers' seven-game losing streak.

Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer had picked up a loose ball under the basket moments earlier, but he stepped out of bounds, giving Nebraska possession with 2.7 seconds left. Glynn Watson Jr. inbounded to Palmer, who was fouled by Amir Coffey as he went up to shoot.

Palmer went to the line and hit the first free throw, and after a timeout he swished the second to send the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd into a frenzy.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino started to follow an official off the court, but the official waved him off and Pitino turned around.

Palmer finished with 24 points for the Huskers (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten). Watson broke out of the worst slump of his career, scoring 19 points.

Jordan Murphy had 19 points, Daniel Oturu added 16 and Coffey had 11 for the Gophers (17-8, 6-9), who have lost four straight.

The Gophers led 61-60 and had the ball in the final minute, but Murphy, who scored eight of his team's last 10 points, was called for a charge into Roby with 20.9 seconds left.

Thomas Allen had his shot blocked by Oturu with time running down, and McBrayer grabbed the ball but turned it over when his foot touched the baseline.

That set up the winning sequence for Nebraska, which hadn't won since Jan. 14.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers' longest losing streak of the season continues, and they've lost six in a row in Lincoln. They also lost for the seventh time in eight road games.

Nebraska: Palmer's free throws won the game, but the resurgence of Watson is what helped put the Huskers in position to win. In the previous four games, Watson was 6 of 37 from the floor and 1 of 18 on 3-pointers with a total of 15 points.

UP NEXT

Minnesota hosts Indiana on Saturday.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

---

This version corrects name of Minnesota coach to Richard Pitino.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Murphy
J. Palmer Jr.
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
49.2 Field Goal % 37.8
23.5 Three Point % 33.3
69.8 Free Throw % 78.8
+ 1 James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 James Palmer Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Amir Coffey 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Nebraska 3.0
  Thomas Allen missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu 5.0
  Turnover on Jordan Murphy 21.0
  Offensive foul on Jordan Murphy 21.0
+ 1 James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
  James Palmer Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu 46.0
  Personal foul on Amir Coffey 50.0
Team Stats
Points 61 62
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 24-48 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 18 20
Team 6 5
Assists 12 11
Steals 4 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Murphy F
19 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
J. Palmer Jr. G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 16-9 313061
home team logo Nebraska 14-11 303262
NEB -4, O/U 134.5
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
NEB -4, O/U 134.5
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 16-9 72.6 PPG 41.9 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Nebraska 14-11 72.9 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Murphy F 14.5 PPG 11.9 RPG 2.7 APG 49.3 FG%
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 18.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.1 APG 36.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Murphy F 19 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 24 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
46.3 FG% 50.0
42.9 3PT FG% 35.7
62.5 FT% 69.2
Minnesota
Starters
J. Murphy
D. Oturu
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
G. Kalscheur
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Murphy 19 13 3 8/17 0/1 3/4 3 34 0 0 3 5 8
D. Oturu 16 4 1 7/14 0/0 2/4 3 35 2 2 2 1 3
A. Coffey 11 4 2 4/10 3/5 0/0 4 39 1 0 2 0 4
D. McBrayer 7 1 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 36 1 0 0 0 1
G. Kalscheur 6 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 33 0 1 1 0 2
Starters
J. Murphy
D. Oturu
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
G. Kalscheur
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Murphy 19 13 3 8/17 0/1 3/4 3 34 0 0 3 5 8
D. Oturu 16 4 1 7/14 0/0 2/4 3 35 2 2 2 1 3
A. Coffey 11 4 2 4/10 3/5 0/0 4 39 1 0 2 0 4
D. McBrayer 7 1 4 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 36 1 0 0 0 1
G. Kalscheur 6 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 33 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
M. Stockman
B. Stull
I. Washington
J. Omersa
J. Johnson
E. Curry
M. Hurt
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Stockman 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 0
B. Stull 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 0
I. Washington 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Omersa 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hurt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 25 12 25/54 6/14 5/8 14 200 4 4 9 7 18
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
T. Allen
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 24 3 2 7/10 2/4 8/10 3 30 1 0 3 0 3
G. Watson Jr. 19 1 1 8/16 2/5 1/3 2 39 0 0 2 0 1
T. Allen 7 9 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 33 1 0 1 1 8
I. Roby 6 4 3 3/9 0/1 0/0 3 37 0 2 5 0 4
T. Borchardt 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
T. Allen
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 24 3 2 7/10 2/4 8/10 3 30 1 0 3 0 3
G. Watson Jr. 19 1 1 8/16 2/5 1/3 2 39 0 0 2 0 1
T. Allen 7 9 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 33 1 0 1 1 8
I. Roby 6 4 3 3/9 0/1 0/0 3 37 0 2 5 0 4
T. Borchardt 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
B. Heiman
T. Thorbjarnarson
A. Harris
I. Copeland Jr.
J. Trueblood
D. Burke
N. Akenten
J. Costello
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Heiman 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thorbjarnarson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 2
A. Harris 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 1 0 1 2
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 22 11 24/48 5/14 9/13 14 200 3 4 11 2 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores