Palmer's last-second FTs lift Huskers over Gophers 62-61
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) James Palmer made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to give Nebraska a 62-61 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, ending the Cornhuskers' seven-game losing streak.
Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer had picked up a loose ball under the basket moments earlier, but he stepped out of bounds, giving Nebraska possession with 2.7 seconds left. Glynn Watson Jr. inbounded to Palmer, who was fouled by Amir Coffey as he went up to shoot.
Palmer went to the line and hit the first free throw, and after a timeout he swished the second to send the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd into a frenzy.
Gophers coach Richard Pitino started to follow an official off the court, but the official waved him off and Pitino turned around.
Palmer finished with 24 points for the Huskers (14-11, 4-10 Big Ten). Watson broke out of the worst slump of his career, scoring 19 points.
Jordan Murphy had 19 points, Daniel Oturu added 16 and Coffey had 11 for the Gophers (17-8, 6-9), who have lost four straight.
The Gophers led 61-60 and had the ball in the final minute, but Murphy, who scored eight of his team's last 10 points, was called for a charge into Roby with 20.9 seconds left.
Thomas Allen had his shot blocked by Oturu with time running down, and McBrayer grabbed the ball but turned it over when his foot touched the baseline.
That set up the winning sequence for Nebraska, which hadn't won since Jan. 14.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: The Gophers' longest losing streak of the season continues, and they've lost six in a row in Lincoln. They also lost for the seventh time in eight road games.
Nebraska: Palmer's free throws won the game, but the resurgence of Watson is what helped put the Huskers in position to win. In the previous four games, Watson was 6 of 37 from the floor and 1 of 18 on 3-pointers with a total of 15 points.
UP NEXT
Minnesota hosts Indiana on Saturday.
Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Saturday.
---
This version corrects name of Minnesota coach to Richard Pitino.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|49.2
|Field Goal %
|37.8
|23.5
|Three Point %
|33.3
|69.8
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|+ 1
|James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|James Palmer Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Amir Coffey
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Nebraska
|3.0
|Thomas Allen missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu
|5.0
|Turnover on Jordan Murphy
|21.0
|Offensive foul on Jordan Murphy
|21.0
|+ 1
|James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|James Palmer Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu
|46.0
|Personal foul on Amir Coffey
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|62
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|24-48 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|27
|Offensive
|7
|2
|Defensive
|18
|20
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Murphy F
|14.5 PPG
|11.9 RPG
|2.7 APG
|49.3 FG%
|
0
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|18.9 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|36.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Murphy F
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|3 AST
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|19
|13
|3
|8/17
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|D. Oturu
|16
|4
|1
|7/14
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|35
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|A. Coffey
|11
|4
|2
|4/10
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. McBrayer
|7
|1
|4
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|19
|13
|3
|8/17
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|D. Oturu
|16
|4
|1
|7/14
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|35
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|A. Coffey
|11
|4
|2
|4/10
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. McBrayer
|7
|1
|4
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Kalscheur
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stockman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B. Stull
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Omersa
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hurt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|25
|12
|25/54
|6/14
|5/8
|14
|200
|4
|4
|9
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|24
|3
|2
|7/10
|2/4
|8/10
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|G. Watson Jr.
|19
|1
|1
|8/16
|2/5
|1/3
|2
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|7
|9
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|I. Roby
|6
|4
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|2
|5
|0
|4
|T. Borchardt
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|24
|3
|2
|7/10
|2/4
|8/10
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|G. Watson Jr.
|19
|1
|1
|8/16
|2/5
|1/3
|2
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|7
|9
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|I. Roby
|6
|4
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|2
|5
|0
|4
|T. Borchardt
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Heiman
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Harris
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|I. Copeland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Trueblood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Akenten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|22
|11
|24/48
|5/14
|9/13
|14
|200
|3
|4
|11
|2
|20
-
BOISE
FRESNO63
64
2nd 8.0 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO58
66
2nd 2:41 FS1
-
USC
STNFRD56
61
2nd 8:07 ESPU
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
UCLA
CAL75
67
Final/OT
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL82
85
Final
-
CSN
UCDAV59
76
Final