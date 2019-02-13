Rutgers rallies for 59-56 win over Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Geo Baker considers a home loss to Northwestern last month one of the low points of Rutgers' season.
The sophomore guard was determined to make the rematch on Wednesday night a highlight.
Baker and Montez Mathis each had 12 points, Eugene Omoruyi added 11 and Rutgers rallied in the second half and then hung on for a 59-56 victory over Northwestern.
Baker also had five rebounds and five assists as the Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-9 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak.
''They came in our place and we heard them celebrating after the game,'' Baker said of the 65-57 loss on Jan. 18. ''That one kind of hurt, so we wanted to come in and do the same type of thing.''
Rutgers managed its second conference road win of the season despite shooting just 8 for 15 from the free-throw line and 3 for 16 on 3-pointers. The Scarlet Knights did shoot 48 percent from the field in the second half following a slow start.
Northwestern (12-12, 3-10) has dropped five straight. Vic Law had 17 points and A.J. Turner added 11 to lead the Wildcats.
Three days after blowing a big lead late in a one-point loss at No. 21 Iowa, Northwestern again couldn't make enough plays down the stretch.
''It's frustrating,'' coach Chris Collins said. ''I really feel for the guys. Their attitudes have been great. They're working really hard. Nobody likes losing. It's not a fun feeling. You have to roll up your sleeves and find a way.
''That's two in a row now. Iowa, where you had a lead late, and tonight, we had the ball at the rim to take the lead with 10 seconds left.''
Neither team could get much going offensively in the first half, especially from distance. The result was a tie at 22 at halftime.
The Scarlet Knights picked up their pace offensively early in the second half. Ron Harper Jr. converted a 3-point play with 11 minutes left to give Rutgers a 42-40 edge. Leading 42-41, Rutgers ran off seven straight points for a 49-41 advantage with six minutes to play. Omoruyi had five points during the run, including a 3-pointer to cap it.
Meanwhile, Northwestern's offensive struggles continued. The Wildcats managed just one point in a 5 1/2-minute stretch and went nearly 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal as Rutgers stretched its lead.
The Scarlet Knights had a chance to put the game away, but couldn't score consistently enough down the stretch to do so.
Law's 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining trimmed the deficit to 55-53.
Myles Johnson answered at the other end down low and was foul by Dererk Pardon with 37.7 seconds left. Johnson, though, missed the free throw - Rutgers' seventh free-throw miss to that point - to make it 57-53.
Law hit another 3-pointer with 18.2 seconds to make it a one-point game. Northwestern then got the ball back on a five-second call as Rutgers tried to inbound the ball following a timeout.
Law worked into the lane for a potential game-winner, but his eight-footer in traffic with 13 seconds to go hit off the front rim and the Scarlet Knights came up with the loose ball.
Omoruyi was fouled with 9.2 seconds and hit both free throws for a three-point lead. Law's 30-foot attempt at the buzzer missed badly.
''Gene made some big ones,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said of Omoruyi. ''We figured out a way to make a couple more down the stretch, a couple finishes.''
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The young Scarlet Knights seemingly are improving every game and no longer are Big Ten bottom dwellers.
Northwestern: Despite his final numbers, Law had another rough shooting night, going 6 for 16 from the field. The Wildcats struggle when he doesn't score consistently.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Host No. 21 Iowa Saturday night.
Northwestern: At Nebraska Saturday night.
-----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|35.8
|Field Goal %
|39.4
|35.3
|Three Point %
|34.1
|73.1
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell
|0.0
|Vic Law missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Eugene Omoruyi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Eugene Omoruyi made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Vic Law
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|9.0
|Ron Harper Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by A.J. Turner
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|11.0
|Vic Law missed running Jump Shot
|13.0
|5-second inbounding violation turnover on Rutgers
|18.0
|+ 3
|Vic Law made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|56
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|20-55 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-15 (53.3%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|30
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|31
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Rutgers 12-12
|68.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Northwestern 12-12
|68.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|41.4
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|53.3
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|12
|5
|5
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|M. Mathis
|12
|6
|0
|5/12
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|E. Omoruyi
|11
|7
|0
|4/12
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|R. Harper Jr.
|7
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Doorson
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|12
|5
|5
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|M. Mathis
|12
|6
|0
|5/12
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|E. Omoruyi
|11
|7
|0
|4/12
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|R. Harper Jr.
|7
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Doorson
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|6
|4
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|C. McConnell
|5
|6
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P. Kiss
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Thiam
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Carter
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|40
|10
|24/58
|3/16
|8/15
|16
|200
|5
|1
|14
|9
|31
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Turner
|11
|1
|4
|4/10
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|A. Falzon
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Kopp
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Greer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|25
|16
|20/55
|7/23
|9/15
|17
|200
|6
|3
|8
|4
|21
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL38
44
2nd 15:39
-
UCLA
CAL26
36
2nd 18:36 PACN
-
CSN
UCDAV41
59
2nd 10:12
-
BOISE
FRESNO27
26
1st 2:53 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO28
21
1st 4:06 FS1
-
USC
STNFRD16
11
1st 11:23 ESPU
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final