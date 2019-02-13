Bess leads Saint Louis past George Washington 73-58
WASHINGTON (AP) Javon Bess had 26 points as Saint Louis topped George Washington 73-58 on Wednesday night.
Bess made 4 of 6 3-pointers and went 12 for 12 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.
Fred Thatch Jr. had 12 points for Saint Louis (16-9, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tramaine Isabell added 12 points. Jordan Goodwin had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the visiting team.
DJ Williams had 21 points for the Colonials (7-17, 3-8). Maceo Jack added 11 points. Javier Langarica had 10 points.
Terry Nolan Jr., who was second on the Colonials in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).
Saint Louis plays La Salle at home on Saturday. George Washington takes on Duquesne on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|23.4
|Three Point %
|29.1
|55.3
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Javon Bess
|24.0
|Terry Nolan Jr. missed finger-roll layup
|26.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Maceo Jack
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Bess
|34.0
|Armel Potter missed layup
|36.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Justin Mazzulla
|44.0
|Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|58
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|21-51 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-22 (81.8%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|26
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|26
|18
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 16-9
|66.9 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|George Wash. 7-17
|64.2 PPG
|36 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Bess G
|15.6 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
13
|D. Williams G
|14.2 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bess G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|D. Williams G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|26
|6
|1
|5/10
|4/6
|12/12
|1
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Isabell
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Goodwin
|10
|8
|9
|4/7
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|38
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|H. French
|5
|13
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|36
|1
|2
|1
|0
|13
|D. Foreman
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|26
|6
|1
|5/10
|4/6
|12/12
|1
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Isabell
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Goodwin
|10
|8
|9
|4/7
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|38
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|H. French
|5
|13
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|36
|1
|2
|1
|0
|13
|D. Foreman
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Thatch Jr.
|12
|1
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Wiley
|6
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hankton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|31
|14
|23/49
|9/22
|18/22
|17
|200
|6
|2
|12
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|21
|5
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|5/6
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|M. Jack
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Langarica
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Potter
|2
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mazzulla
|2
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|21
|5
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|5/6
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|M. Jack
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Langarica
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Potter
|2
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mazzulla
|2
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nolan Jr.
|6
|3
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Littles
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Mitola
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Offurum
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|23
|13
|21/51
|8/17
|8/14
|16
|200
|2
|1
|14
|5
|18
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL45
55
2nd 12:53
-
UCLA
CAL29
36
2nd 17:21 PACN
-
CSN
UCDAV41
59
2nd 10:12
-
BOISE
FRESNO29
28
1st 1:18 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO28
23
1st 3:43 FS1
-
USC
STNFRD16
11
1st 11:03 ESPU
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final