Bess leads Saint Louis past George Washington 73-58

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Javon Bess had 26 points as Saint Louis topped George Washington 73-58 on Wednesday night.

Bess made 4 of 6 3-pointers and went 12 for 12 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.

Fred Thatch Jr. had 12 points for Saint Louis (16-9, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tramaine Isabell added 12 points. Jordan Goodwin had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the visiting team.

DJ Williams had 21 points for the Colonials (7-17, 3-8). Maceo Jack added 11 points. Javier Langarica had 10 points.

Terry Nolan Jr., who was second on the Colonials in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

Saint Louis plays La Salle at home on Saturday. George Washington takes on Duquesne on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Goodwin
J. Mazzulla
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
39.1 Field Goal % 42.0
23.4 Three Point % 29.1
55.3 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Javon Bess 24.0
  Terry Nolan Jr. missed finger-roll layup 26.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Maceo Jack 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Bess 34.0
  Armel Potter missed layup 36.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Justin Mazzulla 44.0
  Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter 46.0
Team Stats
Points 73 58
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 26
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 26 18
Team 2 3
Assists 14 13
Steals 6 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Bess G
26 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
D. Williams G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 16-9 314273
home team logo George Wash. 7-17 312758
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
T. Isabell
J. Goodwin
H. French
D. Foreman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bess 26 6 1 5/10 4/6 12/12 1 40 1 0 0 0 6
T. Isabell 12 2 1 5/11 2/7 0/0 2 36 0 0 4 0 2
J. Goodwin 10 8 9 4/7 0/2 2/5 3 38 1 0 3 4 4
H. French 5 13 1 2/8 0/0 1/1 2 36 1 2 1 0 13
D. Foreman 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 11 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Wiley
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 12 1 2 5/7 1/2 1/2 2 25 2 0 0 1 0
D. Wiley 6 0 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 4 14 0 0 2 0 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 31 14 23/49 9/22 18/22 17 200 6 2 12 5 26
George Wash.
Starters
D. Williams
M. Jack
J. Langarica
A. Potter
J. Mazzulla
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 21 5 2 6/13 4/6 5/6 0 35 0 0 3 2 3
M. Jack 11 5 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 4 22 1 0 1 0 5
J. Langarica 10 2 2 4/7 0/0 2/2 4 29 0 0 1 2 0
A. Potter 2 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 0
J. Mazzulla 2 5 1 1/6 0/2 0/2 3 38 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
T. Nolan Jr.
J. Williams
M. Littles
A. Mitola
M. Offurum
L. Sasser
A. Toro
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nolan Jr. 6 3 2 2/10 1/4 1/2 2 31 1 1 2 0 3
J. Williams 4 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 0 1
M. Littles 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 0 1
A. Mitola 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
M. Offurum 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 23 13 21/51 8/17 8/14 16 200 2 1 14 5 18
