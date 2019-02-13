UMASS
GMASON

No Text

Livingston with 21, George Mason beats UMass 80-75 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Otis Livingston II scored 21 points with five assists and George Mason beat Massachusetts 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Javon Green sank a 3-pointer early in the extra period to put the Patriots (15-10, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) on top for good, 65-63. UMass got as close as 75-74 on a Carl Pierre 3 with 18 seconds to go but Livingston, Green and Jarred Reuter combined for five free throws in the final seconds to keep George Mason on top.

Greene finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Patriots. Justin Kier added 14 points and five rebounds and Reuter and Jordan Miller had 10 points apiece. Reuter led with seven boards.

The teams were tied 26-all at the break and paced each other throughout the second period. UMass had a 60-58 edge with under a minute to play in regulation when Miller and Kier sank layups to tie it 60-all with 21 seconds left and it held, forcing overtime.

Pierre scored a career-high 26 points for the Minutemen (9-16, 2-10) who have lost four of the last five.

Team Stats
Points 75 80
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 27-36 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 32
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 24 19
Team 2 3
Assists 18 10
Steals 9 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 28 14
Technicals 1 0
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
D. Baptiste
U. McLean
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 26 1 3 10/20 6/12 0/1 3 36 1 0 1 0 1
K. Clergeot 12 3 0 3/5 2/4 4/5 5 19 0 0 3 0 3
S. Diallo 8 12 1 3/8 0/1 2/4 5 37 3 0 3 4 8
D. Baptiste 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 4 22 0 1 2 1 0
U. McLean 4 9 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 37 0 0 0 3 6
George Mason
Starters
O. Livingston II
J. Greene
J. Kier
J. Reuter
J. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Livingston II 21 1 5 5/11 0/2 11/12 1 42 3 0 2 0 1
J. Greene 17 5 1 5/6 2/3 5/5 1 38 1 0 0 1 4
J. Kier 14 5 2 5/13 0/0 4/6 1 41 0 0 5 0 5
J. Reuter 10 7 1 3/11 0/0 4/6 2 31 1 1 1 1 6
J. Miller 10 6 1 4/6 0/0 2/3 2 36 0 1 1 5 1
