Livingston with 21, George Mason beats UMass 80-75 in OT
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Otis Livingston II scored 21 points with five assists and George Mason beat Massachusetts 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Javon Green sank a 3-pointer early in the extra period to put the Patriots (15-10, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) on top for good, 65-63. UMass got as close as 75-74 on a Carl Pierre 3 with 18 seconds to go but Livingston, Green and Jarred Reuter combined for five free throws in the final seconds to keep George Mason on top.
Greene finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Patriots. Justin Kier added 14 points and five rebounds and Reuter and Jordan Miller had 10 points apiece. Reuter led with seven boards.
The teams were tied 26-all at the break and paced each other throughout the second period. UMass had a 60-58 edge with under a minute to play in regulation when Miller and Kier sank layups to tie it 60-all with 21 seconds left and it held, forcing overtime.
Pierre scored a career-high 26 points for the Minutemen (9-16, 2-10) who have lost four of the last five.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|34.6
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|28.8
|Three Point %
|33.9
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|76.1
|Defensive rebound by George Mason
|0.0
|Tre Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Javon Greene
|8.0
|Jarred Reuter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Reuter made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Djery Baptiste
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter
|9.0
|Tre Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|80
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|27-36 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|18
|10
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|28
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 9-16
|70.6 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|George Mason 15-10
|71.5 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|C. Pierre G
|10.7 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
4
|O. Livingston II G
|13.6 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|4.2 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Pierre G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|O. Livingston II G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|26
|1
|3
|10/20
|6/12
|0/1
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Clergeot
|12
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|4/5
|5
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Diallo
|8
|12
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|37
|3
|0
|3
|4
|8
|D. Baptiste
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|U. McLean
|4
|9
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|26
|1
|3
|10/20
|6/12
|0/1
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Clergeot
|12
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|4/5
|5
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Diallo
|8
|12
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|37
|3
|0
|3
|4
|8
|D. Baptiste
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|U. McLean
|4
|9
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wood
|13
|1
|8
|5/12
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|33
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|R. Holloway
|8
|6
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|J. Laurent
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hayward
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Chatman
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Pipkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner-Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Byrne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|36
|18
|28/58
|10/22
|9/16
|28
|225
|9
|2
|17
|12
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Livingston II
|21
|1
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|11/12
|1
|42
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Greene
|17
|5
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|5/5
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Kier
|14
|5
|2
|5/13
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|41
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|J. Reuter
|10
|7
|1
|3/11
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|J. Miller
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Livingston II
|21
|1
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|11/12
|1
|42
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Greene
|17
|5
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|5/5
|1
|38
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Kier
|14
|5
|2
|5/13
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|41
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|J. Reuter
|10
|7
|1
|3/11
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|J. Miller
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wilson
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|13
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Boyd
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Hartwell II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Calixte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|29
|10
|25/55
|3/8
|27/36
|14
|225
|6
|5
|11
|10
|19
