GONZAG
3 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
24-2
away team logo
73
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Thu Feb. 14
11:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 8
home team logo
LOYMRY
Loyola Marymount
Lions
17-9
ML: -3636
LOYMRY ++21.5, O/U 138.5
ML: +1700
GONZAG
LOYMRY

No Text

No. 3 Gonzaga uses late run to defeat Loyola Marymount

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Third-ranked Gonzaga was trailing midway through the second half and the nation's highest-scoring team was being slowed.

The Bulldogs came up with a late burst to extend their winning streak to 15 games.

Gonzaga closed the game with a 20-6 run to beat Loyola Marymount 73-60 on Thursday night. It was only the second West Coast Conference game that the Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0) have not led by at least 20 at some point.

''They were a tough out tonight. They would have been a tough out for a lot of teams tonight,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Rui Hachimura led Gonzaga with 22 points and Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

The game was close until late in the second half. Loyola Marymount took a 54-53 lead with 8:45 remaining on Joe Quintana's 3-pointer, before the Bulldogs took control.

James Batemon's jumper brought Loyola Marymount (17-9, 5-7) within 60-58 with 4:59 remaining but Gonzaga scored 13 of the game's last 15 points. The game was similar to Gonzaga's Jan. 12 victory at San Francisco, where it trailed late before going on a 17-2 run in the final four minutes.

''They did a good job taking us out of our normal pace of offense,'' said Zach Norvell Jr., who had 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers late in the second half. ''Once we settled down and found holes, we were able to pick them apart.''

Gonzaga finished 21 of 22 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs came in leading the nation with 91.4 points per game but had their lowest-scoring half of the season, as they led 32-31 at halftime. It was only the fourth time this season they have been held under 80 points in a game.

Gonzaga opened the second half with 3-pointers by Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert. The Lions fought back though and kept it close until the final six minutes.

''We just stayed poised and not get caught up in the moment. We did a good job of having a mature approach and getting stops on our end,'' Clarke said.

Dameane Douglas led Loyola Marymount with 13 points, Batemon added 12 and Mattias Markusson and Eli Scott scored 11 apiece. The Lions had a 15-6 edge in offensive rebounds and controlled the inside with a 38-30 edge in points in the paint. They also had an 18-2 advantage in second-chance points but were 1 of 14 on 3-pointers.

''We didn't allow them to push it out until the end. The bottom line is we missed some layups late. Against a team that is third in the country, those are empty possessions,'' Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap said. ''Statistically there is a lot to put your teeth into that positive, but how do you take it the rest of the season and go forward?''

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags came into the game as the nation's top shooting team (52.8 percent) but were just 9 of 28 in the first half. They improved greatly in the second half, going 14 of 22.

''Loyola beat us up and was physical. We settled too much in the first half and missed a bunch of layups,'' Few said. ''We settled things down and got to the rim a little bit more and guys made 3s in the second half.''

Loyola Marymount: The Lions have dropped 21 straight to Gonzaga, and 25 of their last 26 Their last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Travels to San Diego on Saturday night. The Bulldogs won the first matchup 85-69 on Feb. 2.

Loyola Marymount: Hosts BYU on Saturday. The Cougars won the first meeting 67-49 on Feb. 2.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Perkins
13 G
J. Batemon
5 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
44.7 Field Goal % 42.3
37.4 Three Point % 29.2
86.5 Free Throw % 83.8
  Defensive rebound by Gonzaga 17.0
  Joe Quintana missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on James Batemon 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 28.0
  James Batemon missed layup 30.0
+ 1 Zach Norvell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Zach Norvell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Eli Scott 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Norvell Jr. 38.0
Team Stats
Points 73 60
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 25-66 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 1-14 (7.1%)
Free Throws 21-22 (95.5%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 26 17
Team 4 6
Assists 17 14
Steals 2 5
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 15 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
R. Hachimura F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
D. Douglas G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Gonzaga 24-2 324173
home team logo LMU 17-9 312960
LOYMRY ++21.5, O/U 138.5
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
LOYMRY ++21.5, O/U 138.5
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Gonzaga 24-2 90.7 PPG 42.5 RPG 18.7 APG
home team logo LMU 17-9 67.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
21
R. Hachimura F 20.2 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.7 APG 59.8 FG%
13
D. Douglas G 8.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.4 APG 58.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
R. Hachimura F 22 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
13
D. Douglas G 13 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
46.0 FG% 37.9
31.6 3PT FG% 7.1
95.5 FT% 56.3
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 22 7 1 7/13 0/1 8/8 3 37 0 1 3 3 4
B. Clarke 17 12 4 7/12 0/1 3/3 2 36 1 3 1 1 11
Z. Norvell Jr. 13 4 3 4/8 3/6 2/2 2 33 0 0 1 1 3
J. Perkins 7 1 4 1/6 1/3 4/4 1 35 0 0 2 0 1
C. Kispert 4 3 2 1/4 1/4 1/2 2 22 1 1 1 0 3
Starters
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 22 7 1 7/13 0/1 8/8 3 37 0 1 3 3 4
B. Clarke 17 12 4 7/12 0/1 3/3 2 36 1 3 1 1 11
Z. Norvell Jr. 13 4 3 4/8 3/6 2/2 2 33 0 0 1 1 3
J. Perkins 7 1 4 1/6 1/3 4/4 1 35 0 0 2 0 1
C. Kispert 4 3 2 1/4 1/4 1/2 2 22 1 1 1 0 3
Bench
F. Petrusev
G. Crandall
J. Jones
A. Martin
J. Beach
K. Tillie
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Petrusev 6 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/1 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
G. Crandall 4 0 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
J. Jones 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 0 2
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 31 17 23/50 6/19 21/22 15 200 2 6 10 5 26
LMU
Starters
D. Douglas
J. Batemon
M. Markusson
E. Scott
J. McClendon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Douglas 13 5 2 5/13 0/3 3/6 2 28 1 0 1 2 3
J. Batemon 12 5 4 6/18 0/7 0/0 3 38 2 0 2 1 4
M. Markusson 11 3 1 5/8 0/0 1/1 2 21 0 2 2 3 0
E. Scott 11 6 5 3/8 0/0 5/9 3 35 0 0 0 2 4
J. McClendon 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
D. Douglas
J. Batemon
M. Markusson
E. Scott
J. McClendon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Douglas 13 5 2 5/13 0/3 3/6 2 28 1 0 1 2 3
J. Batemon 12 5 4 6/18 0/7 0/0 3 38 2 0 2 1 4
M. Markusson 11 3 1 5/8 0/0 1/1 2 21 0 2 2 3 0
E. Scott 11 6 5 3/8 0/0 5/9 3 35 0 0 0 2 4
J. McClendon 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
P. Herman
J. Quintana
D. Gipson
J. Bell
Z. Williams
I. Alipiev
E. Johansson
C. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Herman 10 5 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 3 2
J. Quintana 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 2
D. Gipson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0
J. Bell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Williams 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
I. Alipiev 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 1
E. Johansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 30 14 25/66 1/14 9/16 20 200 5 3 5 13 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores