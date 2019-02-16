No. 16 Louisville avoids late disaster, beats Clemson 56-55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Five days after watching a 23-point second-half lead disappear, No. 16 Louisville found itself on the brink of another calamity on Saturday.
The Cardinals beat Clemson 56-55, but they led by seven with 17 seconds remaining, and the Tigers had two chances in the final seconds to walk off the court with a win.
Louisville snapped a two-game losing skid, but the final seconds stirred echoes of those games, including No. 2 Duke's memorable comeback on Tuesday, in which the Cardinals (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) saw double-digit second-half leads evaporate. It was also reminiscent of Virginia's miracle last March, when the Cavaliers scored five points in the final 0.9 seconds to beat the Cardinals.
''Down the stretch again, we have to figure out ways to close games better,'' first-year Louisville coach Chris Mack said. ''I told our team mental errors and physical errors cannot be tolerated in winning time.''
Steven Enoch's free throw gave Louisville a 56-49 lead. Marcquise Reed hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four, and then the Tigers forced a held ball and a subsequent turnover that led to another 3 by Reed, making it a one-point game with 3.5 seconds left.
After a Louisville timeout, Jordan Nwora tried to inbound the ball to Dwayne Sutton, who fell. The ball went right to Reed in the lane, but Nwora blocked his driving floater. John Newman III got the offensive rebound, but his fadeaway jumper missed just before time expired.
Louisville led 48-41 with 3:40 to go after a 3-pointer by Christen Cunningham, but Elijah Thomas scored the next six points for Clemson to cut the lead to one. Thomas, a senior forward, had a chance to give the Tigers the lead, but he missed two free throws with 1:17 left.
''You think about the ones you didn't make, but Marcquise jumped up and made some to give us the one-possession game,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. ''It's unfortunate, because our kids competed so hard today and they probably deserved a little better.''
Nwora got fouled on a dunk on Louisville's ensuing possession, and after the sophomore's three-point play it seemed like the Cardinals would escape, albeit not nearly in such dramatic fashion.
Cunningham, a graduate transfer, scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to rally the Cardinals, who trailed by seven early in the second half.
''Obviously, we could've finished better, we could've closed better, but it's a lot better feeling today than it was Tuesday,'' he said.
Louisville was held to a season-low 19 first-half points thanks to shooting a season-worst 29.6 percent in the half. While Clemson wasn't much better at 37 percent, the Tigers took a four-point lead at the break thanks to a 3-pointer just before the buzzer by Clyde Trapp.
Thomas led the Tigers (15-10, 5-7) with 15 points. Reed had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With the loss to Duke earlier in the week, the Cardinals are still likely to drop when the next Top 25 comes out on Monday. However, Saturday's win should keep them from falling near the bottom of the poll.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The Tigers dictated play with their physicality inside and defense. Clemson held the Cardinals to season low in points, shooting percentage (35.2) and offensive rebounds (three). They could not keep it up for the entire game, as Louisville used an 11-2 run to take the lead for good with 5:59 remaining, but they still had a chance for an upset in the closing seconds.
Louisville: After losing three of their previous four, the Cardinals looked anything but great. The Cardinals' play in the closing seconds is something Mack needs to address immediately.
UP NEXT
Louisville travels to Syracuse Wednesday night.
Clemson hosts No. 17 Florida State on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|11.2
|Pts. Per Game
|11.2
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|32.6
|Three Point %
|39.4
|83.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Offensive rebound by John Newman III
|1.0
|Marcquise Reed missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Nwora
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Marcquise Reed
|2.0
|+ 3
|Marcquise Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Thomas
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Elijah Thomas
|7.0
|+ 3
|Marcquise Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp
|9.0
|+ 1
|Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Steven Enoch missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on David Skara
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|56
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|19-54 (35.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-13 (46.2%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|29
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|29
|25
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Clemson 15-10
|70.2 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|16 Louisville 18-8
|78.2 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|E. Thomas F
|13.0 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.2 APG
|65.6 FG%
|
1
|C. Cunningham G
|10.2 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|5.0 APG
|47.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Thomas F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|C. Cunningham G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|35.2
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thomas
|15
|7
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|21
|1
|1
|5
|2
|5
|M. Reed
|13
|12
|2
|5/18
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|3
|9
|S. Mitchell
|12
|2
|1
|4/13
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Skara
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Simms
|2
|9
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thomas
|15
|7
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|21
|1
|1
|5
|2
|5
|M. Reed
|13
|12
|2
|5/18
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|3
|9
|S. Mitchell
|12
|2
|1
|4/13
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Skara
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Simms
|2
|9
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Trapp
|7
|4
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Newman III
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. White
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jemison
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|H. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|39
|8
|22/57
|6/13
|5/7
|17
|200
|5
|2
|17
|10
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cunningham
|18
|2
|5
|6/11
|2/3
|4/5
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Nwora
|11
|4
|0
|4/13
|0/5
|3/3
|4
|31
|3
|2
|6
|1
|3
|D. Sutton
|4
|2
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Williams
|4
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|K. Fore
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cunningham
|18
|2
|5
|6/11
|2/3
|4/5
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Nwora
|11
|4
|0
|4/13
|0/5
|3/3
|4
|31
|3
|2
|6
|1
|3
|D. Sutton
|4
|2
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Williams
|4
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|K. Fore
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Perry
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Enoch
|6
|8
|0
|1/7
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|R. McMahon
|3
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|V. King
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Agau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|28
|8
|19/54
|6/19
|12/14
|12
|200
|5
|3
|12
|3
|25
-
PSU
12PURDUE56
63
2nd 3:53 BTN
-
VCU
DAYTON65
60
2nd 2:18 NBCS
-
UNF
NJTECH63
57
2nd 50.0 ESP+
-
NCAT
HOW55
40
2nd 17:08
-
MERCER
ETNST57
79
2nd 3:58 ESP3
-
WVU
14KANSAS38
62
2nd 7:26 ESPN
-
NEAST
CHARLS69
69
OT 5:00
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE67
60
2nd 3:32 ESP2
-
TEXST
ARKLR63
56
2nd 1:58 ESP+
-
WAGNER
MOUNT49
51
2nd 1:28
-
BYU
LOYMRY66
59
2nd 42.0
-
UTAHST
AF74
60
2nd 1:21
-
COLG
AMER61
66
2nd 5:12
-
SEMO
EILL82
72
2nd 1:52 ESP+
-
ABIL
UIW60
42
2nd 4:01
-
CAMP
PRESBY28
43
2nd 16:39 ESP+
-
BGREEN
NILL45
30
2nd 19:28 ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH53
55
2nd 11:31 ESP+
-
COPPST
UMES39
42
2nd 11:10
-
BRYANT
FDU55
61
2nd 11:24
-
LIB
NALAB52
41
2nd 12:13 ESP+
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW44
35
2nd 15:12 ESP+
-
22VATECH
PITT38
33
2nd 15:17
-
LEHIGH
BU54
42
2nd 13:44
-
SFA
NWST41
48
2nd 16:30 ESP+
-
BCU
SCST60
46
2nd 16:00
-
PEAY
MOREHD53
40
2nd 12:34 ESP+
-
SDAKST
NDAKST30
39
1st 4.0 ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKST32
41
1st 15.0 ESP+
-
TXAMCC
NORL12
17
1st 6:59
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR7
3
1st 14:13 ESP3
-
IPFW
NEBOM3
2
1st 17:33
-
ALCORN
MVSU5
8
1st 16:22
-
RADFRD
CHARSO6
12
1st 11:31 ESP+
-
VMI
FURMAN29
53
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
LSALLE
STLOU20
26
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
UVM
HARTFD36
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
CHATT
SAMFORD40
38
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
UNLV
SJST28
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
MCNSE
SELOU27
45
1st 0.0
-
WINTHR
GWEBB25
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCOLO
EWASH40
38
1st 0.0
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
21IOWA
RUT0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm FS1
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0149.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
SAV0
0148 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
TEXSO
GRAM0
0148 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NCST
2DUKE0
0160.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm ESPN
-
19LSU
UGA0
0152 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm SECN
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MEMP
UCF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
JACKST0
0131 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
WMMARY
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EKY0
0166 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UMKC0
0140.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BOISE
SDGST0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CORN0
0142 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0162.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
CLEVST0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BROWN
CLMB0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
PRINCE0
0136.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
PENN0
0138 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
MILW0
0145 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
UTVALL
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
WASHST0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ORAL
NDAK0
0144 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
USC
CAL0
0148 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
HOUBP0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
DEL
JMAD0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
1TENN
5UK0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
BRAD
ILLST0
0136 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP2
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TNST
JAXST0
0137.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0148 O/U
+15
8:30pm ESP+
-
NWEST
NEB0
0130 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
STHRN
ARKPB0
0135.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
MONST
WEBER0
0160 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
SNCLRA0
0130 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0135.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0147 O/U
+8.5
9:05pm
-
UCLA
STNFRD0
0152.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0144 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
7NEVADA
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
+22
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0152 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm FS1
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0140 O/U
+14.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
CSN0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
3GONZAG
USD0
0149 O/U
+16
10:00pm ESPN
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0152 O/U
-3.5
10:05pm
-
NAU
SACST0
0144.5 O/U
-7
10:05pm
-
OREG
OREGST0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
10:30pm PACN
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am