Lofton lifts St. Bonaventure past George Mason 79-56
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Lofton had a season-high 32 points as Saint Bonaventure rolled past George Mason 79-56 on Sunday.
Lofton made 7 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven assists.
Courtney Stockard had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (11-14, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dominick Welch added 10 points. Osun Osunniyi had 6 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the hosts.
Saint Bonaventure dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break.
Justin Kier had 21 points and six rebounds for the Patriots (15-11, 9-4). Jordan Miller added 10 points. Otis Livingston II had 10 points.
The Bonnies evened the season series against the Patriots with the win. George Mason defeated Saint Bonaventure 68-53 on Jan. 6. Saint Bonaventure plays La Salle at home on Wednesday. George Mason faces Duquesne at home on Saturday.
|37.8
|Min. Per Game
|37.8
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|34.8
|Three Point %
|33.7
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Defensive rebound by Justin Kier
|7.0
|Amadi Ikpeze missed free throw
|7.0
|Personal foul on AJ Wilson
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|5.0
|Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley
|5.0
|AJ Wilson missed dunk
|7.0
|+ 2
|Nelson Kaputo made driving layup
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|56.0
|AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by LaDarien Griffin
|58.0
|+ 2
|LaDarien Griffin made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|79
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|31-55 (56.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 15-11
|71.9 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|St. Bona. 11-14
|66.8 PPG
|37 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|38.5
|FG%
|56.4
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|57.9
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|21
|6
|1
|8/14
|3/7
|2/3
|2
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|O. Livingston II
|10
|0
|3
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|10
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Greene
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Reuter
|0
|7
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hartwell II
|8
|1
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|3
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Calixte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|25
|8
|20/52
|8/25
|8/14
|16
|200
|3
|1
|13
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|32
|3
|7
|10/15
|7/8
|5/5
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Stockard
|17
|4
|3
|7/12
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Welch
|10
|4
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|L. Griffin
|8
|3
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|11
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kaputo
|4
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Poyser
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Okoli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|30
|18
|31/55
|11/19
|6/10
|14
|200
|7
|7
|8
|4
|26
