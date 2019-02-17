GMASON
STBON

No Text

Lofton lifts St. Bonaventure past George Mason 79-56

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Lofton had a season-high 32 points as Saint Bonaventure rolled past George Mason 79-56 on Sunday.

Lofton made 7 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Courtney Stockard had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (11-14, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dominick Welch added 10 points. Osun Osunniyi had 6 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the hosts.

Saint Bonaventure dominated the first half and led 42-25 at the break.

Justin Kier had 21 points and six rebounds for the Patriots (15-11, 9-4). Jordan Miller added 10 points. Otis Livingston II had 10 points.

The Bonnies evened the season series against the Patriots with the win. George Mason defeated Saint Bonaventure 68-53 on Jan. 6. Saint Bonaventure plays La Salle at home on Wednesday. George Mason faces Duquesne at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Kier
K. Lofton
37.8 Min. Per Game 37.8
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
48.6 Field Goal % 45.7
34.8 Three Point % 33.7
75.9 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Justin Kier 7.0
  Amadi Ikpeze missed free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on AJ Wilson 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze 5.0
  Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley 5.0
  AJ Wilson missed dunk 7.0
+ 2 Nelson Kaputo made driving layup 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze 56.0
  AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by LaDarien Griffin 58.0
+ 2 LaDarien Griffin made dunk, assist by Dominick Welch 1:09
Team Stats
Points 56 79
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 31-55 (56.4%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 31
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 20 26
Team 6 1
Assists 8 18
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 13 8
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
J. Kier G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
K. Lofton G
32 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 15-11 253156
home team logo St. Bona. 11-14 423779
STBON -4.5, O/U 134.5
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
STBON -4.5, O/U 134.5
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 15-11 71.9 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo St. Bona. 11-14 66.8 PPG 37 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
1
J. Kier G 14.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.4 APG 48.1 FG%
0
K. Lofton G 14.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.6 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Kier G 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
0
K. Lofton G 32 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
38.5 FG% 56.4
32.0 3PT FG% 57.9
57.1 FT% 60.0
George Mason
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
J. Miller
J. Greene
J. Reuter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 21 6 1 8/14 3/7 2/3 2 38 1 0 4 1 5
O. Livingston II 10 0 3 3/6 2/5 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 0 0
J. Miller 10 5 1 4/8 0/2 2/3 2 35 0 1 1 1 4
J. Greene 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2
J. Reuter 0 7 2 0/4 0/0 0/2 0 23 0 0 0 2 5
Starters
J. Kier
O. Livingston II
J. Miller
J. Greene
J. Reuter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kier 21 6 1 8/14 3/7 2/3 2 38 1 0 4 1 5
O. Livingston II 10 0 3 3/6 2/5 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 0 0
J. Miller 10 5 1 4/8 0/2 2/3 2 35 0 1 1 1 4
J. Greene 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2
J. Reuter 0 7 2 0/4 0/0 0/2 0 23 0 0 0 2 5
Bench
J. Hartwell II
J. Douglas-Stanley
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
J. Grayer
G. Calixte
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hartwell II 8 1 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 3 19 0 0 4 0 1
J. Douglas-Stanley 3 2 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 1 1
I. Boyd 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 1 0 1 0 0
A. Wilson 1 2 0 0/5 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 2
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Calixte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 25 8 20/52 8/25 8/14 16 200 3 1 13 5 20
St. Bona.
Starters
K. Lofton
C. Stockard
D. Welch
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 32 3 7 10/15 7/8 5/5 1 38 2 0 2 0 3
C. Stockard 17 4 3 7/12 2/3 1/1 2 39 1 0 2 0 4
D. Welch 10 4 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 3 31 3 0 0 2 2
L. Griffin 8 3 3 4/7 0/0 0/2 2 29 0 2 1 0 3
O. Osunniyi 6 11 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 37 1 5 3 2 9
Starters
K. Lofton
C. Stockard
D. Welch
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 32 3 7 10/15 7/8 5/5 1 38 2 0 2 0 3
C. Stockard 17 4 3 7/12 2/3 1/1 2 39 1 0 2 0 4
D. Welch 10 4 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 3 31 3 0 0 2 2
L. Griffin 8 3 3 4/7 0/0 0/2 2 29 0 2 1 0 3
O. Osunniyi 6 11 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 37 1 5 3 2 9
Bench
N. Kaputo
J. Poyser
A. Ikpeze
A. Okoli
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
M. Moreaux
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 4 0 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
J. Poyser 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/1 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ikpeze 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 3 0 0 0 0 4
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 30 18 31/55 11/19 6/10 14 200 7 7 8 4 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores