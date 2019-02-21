PEPPER
Pepperdine
Waves
12-16
away team logo
64
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ROOT
Thu Feb. 21
9:00pm
BONUS
92
TF 10
home team logo
GONZAG
2 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
26-2
ML: +5750
GONZAG -27.5, O/U 156
ML: -40000
PEPPER
GONZAG

No Text

Hachimura leads No. 2 Gonzaga over Pepperdine 92-64

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) On a night when Josh Perkins became the career assist leader at No. 2 Gonzaga, the Bulldogs clinched a seventh consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title and kept the door open to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

Rui Hachimura scored 23 points, leading four Zags in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Pepperdine 92-64 on Thursday night.

''A conference title is one of the goals on our board at the start of the year,'' coach Mark Few said. ''It's a heck of an accomplishment.''

''Everybody has their eyes on bigger prizes,'' Few added, including a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Perkins scored 10 points and dished out nine assists, giving him 670 assists in his career. That beat the record of 668 assists set by Matt Santangelo, the point guard on Gonzaga's Elite Eight team that captured the attention of the nation in 1999.

''It's a great accomplishment when you think of the phenomenal guards that have been through this place, going back to the greatest guard who ever played,'' Few said in a reference to Gonzaga legend John Stockton, the NBA career leader in assists.

''Perk has great vision and makes great reads of ball screens,'' Few said. ''He delivers the ball to the right spot.''

Perkins called it a team accomplishment.

''It's big-time,'' he said. ''It's something you can't take away. All the credit goes to my team.''

Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points and Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Gonzaga (26-2, 13-0 WCC), which won its 17th consecutive game, longest streak in the nation.

Darnell Dunn scored 16 and Jade Smith had 13 for Pepperdine (12-16, 5-9), which lost to the Zags for the 36th consecutive time dating to 2002. Colbey Ross had 12 points and eight assists.

''At times we did a decent job defensively,'' Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar said. ''And other times we weren't guarding well at all.''

''They are an incredible basketball team,'' Romar said of the Zags.

Gonzaga shot 63 percent while holding Pepperdine to 38 percent to coast to victory. The Zags jumped out to a 21-11 lead midway through the first, using a pressure defense to disrupt the Waves.

Hachmiura sank consecutive baskets as Gonzaga built a 28-15 lead. Norvell scored 10 consecutive Gonzaga points as the Bulldogs took a 41-26 lead.

Hachmiura's 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted Gonzaga to a 53-33 lead at halftime. He had 21 points in the first, Norvell had 17, and Gonzaga shot 65.6 percent.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 15-2 run to go up 68-35.

Pepperdine went on a 21-3 run to cut Gonzaga's lead to 71-56.

''We did what we could to claw back,'' Romar said.

But the Zags replied with a 12-2 run to push the lead back to 25 at 83-58 with five minutes left.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulldogs could return to No. 1 if they win both games this week, after top-ranked Duke was upset by No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday. ''That has more meaning this time of year than when you are doing it in November,'' Few said. ''It means a job well done by these guys.''

SHARP SHOOTERS

Clarke, who leads the nation in field goal shooting at 68 percent, made 8 of 10 shots and recorded his ninth double-double. Hachimura made 10 of 13 shots.

BIG PICTURE

Pepperdine: The Waves have already doubled their win total from last year under first-year coach Lorenzo Romar. ... Romar faced Gonzaga numerous times when he was head coach at Washington. ... Colbey Ross entered the game averaging 18.7 points and 7.3 assists per game. ... Pepperdine played without second-leading scorer Kameron Edwards, out indefinitely with a foot injury.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs lead the nation with an average of 90.2 points per game and with 52.8 percent field goal shooting. ... They are seeking to go undefeated in the WCC for the first time since 2013. ... Gonzaga has won at least 25 games for the 12th consecutive season.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine hosts Portland on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts BYU on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Ross
4 G
J. Perkins
13 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
42.4 Field Goal % 45.6
35.0 Three Point % 36.8
83.9 Free Throw % 82.8
  Lost ball turnover on Andre Ball 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Andre Ball 15.0
  Greg Foster Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Andre Ball made free throw 32.0
  Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev 32.0
+ 2 Andre Ball made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Pepperdine 41.0
  Jack Beach missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Greg Foster Jr. 41.0
  Jackson Stormo missed jump shot 43.0
  Offensive rebound by Darnell Dunn 52.0
Team Stats
Points 64 92
Field Goals 26-68 (38.2%) 37-59 (62.7%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 9 28
Team 7 1
Assists 15 22
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
12
D. Dunn F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
R. Hachimura F
23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Pepperdine 12-16 333164
home team logo 2 Gonzaga 26-2 533992
GONZAG -27.5, O/U 156
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
GONZAG -27.5, O/U 156
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 12-16 76.2 PPG 35.1 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo 2 Gonzaga 26-2 90.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
12
D. Dunn F 8.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.2 APG 48.6 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 20.3 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.6 APG 60.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Dunn F 16 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 23 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
38.2 FG% 62.7
30.4 3PT FG% 38.1
62.5 FT% 71.4
Pepperdine
Starters
D. Dunn
J. Smith
C. Ross
E. Cooper Jr.
Ke. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn 16 7 1 7/13 2/4 0/1 1 32 1 0 1 6 1
J. Smith 13 5 3 6/15 1/4 0/0 2 33 1 0 3 3 2
C. Ross 12 2 8 4/12 1/4 3/5 3 34 0 0 3 1 1
E. Cooper Jr. 9 1 0 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 1 0
Ke. Edwards 2 3 1 1/11 0/2 0/0 3 33 6 1 2 1 2
Starters
D. Dunn
J. Smith
C. Ross
E. Cooper Jr.
Ke. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dunn 16 7 1 7/13 2/4 0/1 1 32 1 0 1 6 1
J. Smith 13 5 3 6/15 1/4 0/0 2 33 1 0 3 3 2
C. Ross 12 2 8 4/12 1/4 3/5 3 34 0 0 3 1 1
E. Cooper Jr. 9 1 0 3/7 3/5 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 1 0
Ke. Edwards 2 3 1 1/11 0/2 0/0 3 33 6 1 2 1 2
Bench
A. Ball
V. Ohia Obioha
D. Polk Jr.
M. Wexler
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
Ka. Edwards
M. Cage
K. Smith
K. Yee-Stephens
E. Mailliard
E. Perrot
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ball 5 2 0 2/5 0/3 1/1 2 14 0 0 1 0 2
V. Ohia Obioha 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 10 0 0 0 1 0
D. Polk Jr. 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
M. Wexler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Yoon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Stormo 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 22 15 26/68 7/23 5/8 14 200 8 1 12 13 9
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Hachimura
Z. Norvell Jr.
B. Clarke
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 23 7 3 10/13 1/1 2/2 3 33 1 2 2 1 6
Z. Norvell Jr. 21 3 4 8/14 4/9 1/1 3 30 4 0 2 1 2
B. Clarke 16 11 0 8/10 0/0 0/0 1 28 0 5 1 3 8
J. Perkins 10 3 9 4/6 1/1 1/2 2 28 1 0 5 1 2
C. Kispert 5 2 0 1/6 1/5 2/2 1 28 0 1 1 0 2
Starters
R. Hachimura
Z. Norvell Jr.
B. Clarke
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 23 7 3 10/13 1/1 2/2 3 33 1 2 2 1 6
Z. Norvell Jr. 21 3 4 8/14 4/9 1/1 3 30 4 0 2 1 2
B. Clarke 16 11 0 8/10 0/0 0/0 1 28 0 5 1 3 8
J. Perkins 10 3 9 4/6 1/1 1/2 2 28 1 0 5 1 2
C. Kispert 5 2 0 1/6 1/5 2/2 1 28 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
F. Petrusev
J. Jones
G. Crandall
J. Ayayi
J. Beach
G. Foster Jr.
A. Martin
K. Tillie
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Petrusev 8 2 0 3/4 0/1 2/3 2 13 1 0 1 0 2
J. Jones 4 4 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 1 3
G. Crandall 3 3 4 1/2 0/1 1/2 3 20 1 0 1 2 1
J. Ayayi 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Beach 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Foster Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 37 22 37/59 8/21 10/14 15 200 8 8 13 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores