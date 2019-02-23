Ford scores 21 to lead Saint Mary's over San Diego, 66-46
SAN DIEGO (AP) Jordan Ford scored 21 points and Malik Fitts had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Saint Mary's Gaels, who beat the cold-shooting San Diego Toreros 66-46 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.
Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse had 10 points apiece and Jordan Hunter 11 rebounds for the Gaels (19-10, 10-4 West Coast), who won for the sixth time in seven games. They came in tied for third in the league with San Francisco, behind No. 2 Gonzaga and BYU.
Senior Isaiah Pineiro had 13 points and 14 rebounds on Senior Night for the Toreros (17-12, 6-8), who continued to struggle down the stretch under first-year coach Sam Scholl. The 46 points were a season-low as they lost for the fifth time in seven games, including going 1-3 on their final homestand.
Pineiro, who leads USD in scoring and rebounding, had his seventh double-double in the last eight games and his 13th this season. Olin Carter III had 12 points and Isaiah Wright 10.
The combination of Ford, a junior guard who leads the WCC in scoring, plus big men Fitts and Hunter was too much for the Toreros.
Ford had eight points, including a 3-pointer, in a 12-4 run midway through the first half that gave the Gaels a 10-point lead and helped carry them to a 29-20 halftime lead.
The Gaels had a 17-point lead midway through the second half before USD closed within 11. But Ford hit a dagger 3 - and held his follow-through for a few seconds - to give Saint Mary's a 47-33 lead.
Saint Mary's outrebounded San Diego 43-30 and the Toreros shot only 29.4 percent from the floor (15 of 51).
BIG PICTURE
Saint Mary's: The Gaels, who swept the season series with San Diego, will finish the regular season at home, Thursday night against last-place Portland, which is winless in the conference, and Saturday night against first-place and No. 2-ranked Gonzaga.
San Diego: The Toreros' late-season collapse cost them at shot at being one of the WCC's top four seeds for the conference tournament. They went 1-3 in their final four home games, including losses to BYU and then-No. 3 Gonzaga.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary's hosts Portland on Thursday night.
San Diego is at San Francisco on Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|38.1
|Min. Per Game
|38.1
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|40.6
|42.7
|Three Point %
|27.0
|78.5
|Free Throw %
|78.2
|Defensive rebound by Dan Sheets
|15.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Dan Sheets
|15.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Alex Mudronja
|15.0
|+ 2
|Alex Mudronja made layup
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|47.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|47.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Shooting foul on Alex Mudronja
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|46
|Field Goals
|24-52 (46.2%)
|15-51 (29.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|30
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|32
|22
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 19-10
|74.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.6 APG
|San Diego 17-12
|73.2 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Ford G
|21.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.7 APG
|49.8 FG%
|
0
|I. Pineiro F
|19.4 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|2.2 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ford G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|I. Pineiro F
|13 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|29.4
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Tass
|8
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|16
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|A. Mudronja
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Sheets
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Perry
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Thomas
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Q. Clinton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|41
|8
|24/52
|5/13
|13/19
|17
|200
|4
|5
|11
|9
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Pineiro
|13
|14
|2
|3/12
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|34
|1
|3
|2
|5
|9
|O. Carter III
|12
|3
|0
|4/14
|4/8
|0/0
|4
|28
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Wright
|10
|3
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Y. Massalski
|7
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/7
|1
|14
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|T. Williams
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Pineiro
|13
|14
|2
|3/12
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|34
|1
|3
|2
|5
|9
|O. Carter III
|12
|3
|0
|4/14
|4/8
|0/0
|4
|28
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Wright
|10
|3
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Y. Massalski
|7
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/7
|1
|14
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|T. Williams
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Floresca
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Martinez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Calcaterra
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Sullivan
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|29
|8
|15/51
|5/18
|11/19
|17
|200
|8
|6
|10
|7
|22
