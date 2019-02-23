PURDUE
With Edwards cold, Haarms leads No. 15 Purdue past Huskers

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Haarms scored 17 points, Grady Eifert beat the shot clock for two huge baskets down the stretch, and No. 15 Purdue posted a 75-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Purdue (20-7, 13-3 Big Ten) won its second straight close road game, having beaten Indiana 48-46 on a tip-in with three seconds left Tuesday. Ryan Cline's 3-pointer to end the first half gave the Boilermakers a two-point lead, and they never trailed again.

Their 14th win in 16 games pulled them into a brief three-way tie for first in the Big Ten with Michigan and Michigan State. The tie will be broken Sunday when those two teams meet in Ann Arbor.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored a season-high 25 points and James Palmer added 15 points and a season-high eight assists for Nebraska (15-13, 5-12), which lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

The Cornhuskers cut the lead to 56-54 on Watson's 3-pointer, but they couldn't keep the Boilermakers off the offensive boards and Purdue got second-chance points on three straight possessions.

Carsen Edwards and Cline had 13 points apiece for the Boilermakers. Edwards continued to struggle with his shot after going 4 for 24 overall and 0 for 10 on 3-pointers against Indiana. Edwards was 3 for 16 and 1 for 10 on 3s Saturday and had no field goals the final 34 minutes.

Eifert made a couple big plays late to help keep the Boilermakers in front. Cline inbounded to Eifert under the Purdue basket with one second on the shot clock, and he scored to make it 62-58.

A few minutes later, Palmer partially blocked Edwards' 3-point attempt as the shot clock was running out, and Eifert snatched the ball out of the air and in one motion banked in a shot to make it 64-61.

Purdue made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch the lead as many as seven and finished 23 of 26 from the line.

The taller, deeper Boilermakers dominated on the backboards, outrebounding Nebraska 48-30.

THE BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers continued their domination of Nebraska. Purdue is 16-5 all-time against the Huskers, 9-2 in Big Ten conference games and 3-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Purdue secured a fifth straight 20-win season and its 12th in coach Matt Painter's 14 seasons.

Nebraska: The crowd of 9,051 was the smallest of the season and one of the smallest since the Huskers began playing in Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2013-14. The low turnout came during a winter storm and the public was urged to stay home.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts Illinois Wednesday.

Nebraska visits Michigan Thursday.

---

This version corrects spelling of Carsen Edwards' first name.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Edwards
3 G
J. Palmer Jr.
0 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
39.1 Field Goal % 36.3
34.4 Three Point % 31.4
86.0 Free Throw % 79.2
+ 2 Glynn Watson Jr. made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Nojel Eastern missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Nana Akenten 5.0
+ 3 Glynn Watson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Roby 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Roby 10.0
  Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Tanner Borchardt 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams 10.0
  Thomas Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
Team Stats
Points 75 72
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 23-26 (88.5%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 48 30
Offensive 15 9
Defensive 27 20
Team 6 1
Assists 11 14
Steals 2 3
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 9 4
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
M. Haarms C
17 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
5
G. Watson Jr. G
25 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo 15 Purdue 20-7 383775
home team logo Nebraska 15-13 363672
NEB +6, O/U 137.5
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
NEB +6, O/U 137.5
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Purdue 20-7 76.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Nebraska 15-13 71.9 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
32
M. Haarms C 8.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.1 APG 62.5 FG%
5
G. Watson Jr. G 11.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
32
M. Haarms C 17 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
5
G. Watson Jr. G 25 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 41.0
23.1 3PT FG% 34.8
88.5 FT% 82.4
Purdue
Starters
M. Haarms
R. Cline
C. Edwards
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 17 9 0 5/9 0/0 7/7 5 27 0 4 1 3 6
R. Cline 13 5 5 4/10 3/8 2/2 2 36 0 0 2 1 4
C. Edwards 13 3 2 3/16 1/10 6/6 2 34 0 0 5 1 2
G. Eifert 9 8 1 3/5 1/3 2/2 2 27 0 0 0 5 3
N. Eastern 9 6 2 3/5 0/0 3/5 0 29 1 1 1 2 4
Starters
M. Haarms
R. Cline
C. Edwards
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 17 9 0 5/9 0/0 7/7 5 27 0 4 1 3 6
R. Cline 13 5 5 4/10 3/8 2/2 2 36 0 0 2 1 4
C. Edwards 13 3 2 3/16 1/10 6/6 2 34 0 0 5 1 2
G. Eifert 9 8 1 3/5 1/3 2/2 2 27 0 0 0 5 3
N. Eastern 9 6 2 3/5 0/0 3/5 0 29 1 1 1 2 4
Bench
A. Wheeler
T. Williams
E. Boudreaux
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wheeler 7 3 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 0 3
T. Williams 5 5 1 1/7 0/0 3/4 2 10 0 0 0 2 3
E. Boudreaux 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
S. Stefanovic 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 42 11 23/61 6/26 23/26 19 202 2 5 9 15 27
Nebraska
Starters
G. Watson Jr.
J. Palmer Jr.
T. Allen
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Watson Jr. 25 4 0 10/20 5/9 0/0 2 37 0 0 1 2 2
J. Palmer Jr. 15 4 8 2/12 1/5 10/10 4 34 0 1 1 1 3
T. Allen 9 2 2 4/10 1/5 0/0 1 34 0 0 0 1 1
I. Roby 7 6 2 3/8 1/2 0/0 4 30 2 2 1 1 5
T. Borchardt 6 7 2 1/3 0/0 4/5 3 30 1 0 0 3 4
Starters
G. Watson Jr.
J. Palmer Jr.
T. Allen
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Watson Jr. 25 4 0 10/20 5/9 0/0 2 37 0 0 1 2 2
J. Palmer Jr. 15 4 8 2/12 1/5 10/10 4 34 0 1 1 1 3
T. Allen 9 2 2 4/10 1/5 0/0 1 34 0 0 0 1 1
I. Roby 7 6 2 3/8 1/2 0/0 4 30 2 2 1 1 5
T. Borchardt 6 7 2 1/3 0/0 4/5 3 30 1 0 0 3 4
Bench
A. Harris
N. Akenten
B. Heiman
I. Copeland Jr.
J. Trueblood
D. Burke
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Harris 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 3 12 0 1 1 0 2
N. Akenten 4 3 0 2/4 0/2 0/1 3 13 0 0 0 1 2
B. Heiman 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 1
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thorbjarnarson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 29 14 25/61 8/23 14/17 21 200 3 5 4 9 20
