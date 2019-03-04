TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
16-14
away team logo
51
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Mon Mar. 4
9:00pm
BONUS
70
TF 11
home team logo
TXTECH
8 Texas Tech
Red Raiders
25-5
ML: +311
TXTECH -7.5, O/U 130.5
ML: -387
TEXAS
TXTECH

No Text

Texas Tech routs Texas 70-51, stays even with Kansas State

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and No. 8 Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining in a dominating 70-51 win over Texas on Monday night.

With his mom watching from the stands after traveling from the Dominican Republic on senior night, Brandone Francis scored all 12 of his points in the second half in an eighth straight win for the Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).

No. 18 Kansas State rolled to a 64-52 win at TCU on Monday, so the Wildcats and Red Raiders have a shot at the Big 12 regular-season title Saturday. Kansas State is home against Oklahoma, and Texas Tech visits Iowa State.

The Big 12 co-leaders also left 13th-ranked Kansas' streak of 14 consecutive conference titles in jeopardy. The streak could end with a KU loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday night or a win by either Kansas State or Texas Tech this weekend.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (16-14, 8-9) with 16 points, but Texas struggled all night to get in sync on offense and finished shooting 30 percent.

On senior night in his hometown of Lubbock, Culver, a sophomore, turned in a solid performance in what may have been his final home game. Projected as an NBA lottery pick, Culver scored 12 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer for Texas Tech's first 20-point lead.

With two-time NBA defensive player of the year Dennis Rodman watching with a capacity crowd, the Texas Tech defense was as suffocating as usual. The Longhorns were 8 of 27 from the field in each half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: A roller-coaster season continues for the Longhorns, who were coming off a win over Iowa State that dramatically improved their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Texas Tech: The Raiders remained the hottest team in the Big 12 and one of the hottest in the country, with a 10th win in the last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns finish the regular season at home vs. TCU on Saturday.

Texas Tech: The visit to Iowa State gives the Red Raiders a chance to avenge their only home loss of the season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Parker Hicks 16.0
  Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Gerald Liddell 25.0
  Avery Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Avery Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell 25.0
+ 1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Matt Mooney 49.0
+ 3 Andrew Sorrells made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mooney 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 1:09
Team Stats
Points 51 70
Field Goals 16-54 (29.6%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 19 27
Team 2 2
Assists 3 12
Steals 2 7
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Coleman III G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
J. Culver G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas 16-14 232851
home team logo 8 Texas Tech 25-5 323870
TXTECH -7.5, O/U 130.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -7.5, O/U 130.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 16-14 72.4 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 8 Texas Tech 25-5 72.9 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
2
M. Coleman III G 9.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.8 APG 40.2 FG%
23
J. Culver G 17.9 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.7 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Coleman III G 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
23
J. Culver G 16 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
29.6 FG% 50.0
22.2 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 68.8
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
J. Hayes
J. Febres
C. Ramey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 16 1 1 6/15 1/4 3/3 3 32 0 0 3 0 1
D. Osetkowski 7 5 0 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 21 1 0 1 2 3
J. Hayes 6 4 0 1/2 0/0 4/5 3 22 0 0 0 2 2
J. Febres 4 4 1 1/10 0/5 2/4 2 40 1 0 0 1 3
C. Ramey 3 3 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 2 20 0 0 4 0 3
Starters
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
J. Hayes
J. Febres
C. Ramey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 16 1 1 6/15 1/4 3/3 3 32 0 0 3 0 1
D. Osetkowski 7 5 0 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 21 1 0 1 2 3
J. Hayes 6 4 0 1/2 0/0 4/5 3 22 0 0 0 2 2
J. Febres 4 4 1 1/10 0/5 2/4 2 40 1 0 0 1 3
C. Ramey 3 3 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 2 20 0 0 4 0 3
Bench
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Sims
K. Hepa
G. Liddell
K. Roach II
A. Jones
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 11 3 1 3/13 2/5 3/4 1 27 0 0 0 0 3
J. Sims 4 5 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 1 1 4 1
K. Hepa 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 2 0 1 2
G. Liddell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 0 1
K. Roach II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 29 3 16/54 4/18 15/20 17 200 2 3 9 10 19
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
T. Owens
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 16 7 3 5/15 1/4 5/6 1 37 2 2 1 1 6
M. Mooney 15 2 4 6/12 1/2 2/3 2 35 1 0 2 0 2
D. Moretti 11 2 4 4/4 3/3 0/0 4 26 1 0 1 0 2
T. Owens 3 5 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 18 2 3 0 1 4
N. Odiase 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 4 27 0 3 0 1 2
Starters
J. Culver
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
T. Owens
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Culver 16 7 3 5/15 1/4 5/6 1 37 2 2 1 1 6
M. Mooney 15 2 4 6/12 1/2 2/3 2 35 1 0 2 0 2
D. Moretti 11 2 4 4/4 3/3 0/0 4 26 1 0 1 0 2
T. Owens 3 5 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 18 2 3 0 1 4
N. Odiase 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 4 27 0 3 0 1 2
Bench
B. Francis
D. Corprew
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
J. Mballa
K. Edwards
K. Moore
K. McCullar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 12 4 0 4/9 2/6 2/2 0 29 0 0 0 0 4
D. Corprew 7 6 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 19 1 0 2 1 5
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Hicks 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
M. Ondigo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Mballa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Edwards 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 31 12 25/50 9/18 11/16 18 200 7 8 6 4 27
