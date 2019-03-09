NCST
NC State blows out Boston College 73-47 for important win

  • Mar 09, 2019

BOSTON (AP) C.J. Bryce scored 14 points, Torin Dorn added 12 and Devon Daniels had 10 to lead North Carolina State to a much-needed 73-47 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack (21-10, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak as they enter the league tournament as a projected bubble team for the NCAA tourney.

Ky Bowman had 14 points for Boston College (14-16, 5-13), which has lost five of six.

N.C. State won the first meeting of the season in overtime on Feb. 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This one didn't have any suspense from the midway point of the opening half.

Trailing 13-12 midway into the half, N.C. State went on a 19-2 run over a 6 1/2 minute stretch. Jericole Hellems started the spree with a 3 from the top of the key.

Daniels and Braxton Beverly also added treys in the run as the Wolfpack held BC to just one basket in over 7 minutes. BC ended up shooting just 29.6 percent (8 of 27) in the first half.

The Wolfpack led 41-24 at halftime and took complete control with a 15-2 spurt early in the second.

N.C. State handled BC's attempt to press easily in the second half, getting layups and good looks in transition, making any shot at a comeback moot.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Being a bubble team, this game was key for its NCAA tourney hopes. A win in the league tournament next week may be needed to improve the Wolfpack's resume.

Boston College: The future of coach Jim Christian and star guard Bowman will be the story of the postseason and offseason. In his fifth season, Christian's squad struggled, at times, with injuries and consistency this season, winning once on the road in ACC play and losing a couple of late leads in losses at home. There's a very good chance Bowman, who led the team in scoring, will enter the NBA draft after testing the waters following last season.

MEMORY LANE

BC honored the 1966-67, 1967-68 and 1968-69 teams for strong runs in the NCAA and NIT tourneys. The 1966-67 squad was the first-ever to make an Elite Eight.

HURTING

Along with the ugly loss on Senior Day, the Eagles had two players hurt and another that didn't play due to an unspecified reason.

BC forward Nik Popovic, the team's second-leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, injured his left knee in the second half, limped to the bench and didn't return.

Forward Steffon Mitchell went down hard, was shaken up and left the game for a while. Jared Hamilton was sidelined.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack ended up in eighth place in the league and faces Clemson at the ACC tournament on Wednesday.

Boston College: Finishes in 11th place in the league and plays Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 73 47
Field Goals 29-73 (39.7%) 16-60 (26.7%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 3-19 (15.8%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 36
Offensive 17 11
Defensive 34 25
Team 5 0
Assists 16 8
Steals 8 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 12 8
Technicals 0 0
BC 3.5, O/U 152
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
T. Dorn
B. Beverly
W. Walker
M. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 14 3 3 6/11 2/5 0/0 0 30 0 0 3 1 2
T. Dorn 12 8 2 6/10 0/0 0/0 2 25 1 0 0 3 5
B. Beverly 9 5 0 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 27 1 0 1 1 4
W. Walker 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 1 0 2 3
M. Johnson 6 6 6 3/12 0/3 0/0 2 28 2 1 3 2 4
Bench
D. Daniels
J. Hellems
D. Funderburk
B. Harris
E. Lockett
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Daniels 10 7 2 3/10 2/6 2/2 2 26 0 0 2 1 6
J. Hellems 8 5 1 2/8 2/4 2/2 1 15 0 1 2 2 3
D. Funderburk 4 9 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 2 0 4 5
B. Harris 2 3 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 9 2 0 0 1 2
E. Lockett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 51 16 29/73 9/26 6/6 12 200 8 5 11 17 34
Boston College
Starters
K. Bowman
N. Popovic
J. Chatman
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bowman 14 4 4 4/15 1/4 5/6 2 39 3 1 2 0 4
N. Popovic 8 2 0 4/8 0/1 0/0 0 24 0 0 3 0 2
J. Chatman 7 3 2 2/13 1/6 2/3 2 38 0 0 2 0 3
G. Gehan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Meznieks 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
S. Mitchell
L. Kraljevic
Ja. Hamilton
C. Herren Jr.
J. Reyes
V. Baker Jr.
A. Wilson
Ja. Hamilton
M. DiLuccio
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mitchell 9 12 1 2/4 0/1 5/6 2 30 0 2 1 5 7
L. Kraljevic 4 4 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 2 2
Ja. Hamilton 3 4 0 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 21 1 1 1 3 1
C. Herren Jr. 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 1 2
J. Reyes 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
V. Baker Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Wilson 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 2
Ja. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 36 8 16/60 3/19 12/16 8 200 5 5 11 11 25
NCAA BB Scores